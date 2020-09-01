Katy Perry shares candid picture of post-baby body four days after giving birth

Katy Perry kept it real as she shared her look for this year's VMAs. Picture: Instagram/Katy Perry/PA

By Alice Dear

Katy Perry has been praised by fans for keeping it 'real' as she shows people the reality of motherhood.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomed their first child, Daisy Dove Bloom, four days ago.

Having a newborn meant that Katy Perry couldn't take part in this year's COVID-safe VMAs, but that didn't stop her showing off her look for the night.

Instead of a classic ballgown, Katy Perry posed candidly in a bra and underwear to show fans the realities of having a baby.

Katy Perry shared the realities of motherhood as she posed in her underwear four days after giving birth. Picture: Instagram/Katy Perry

In the picture, posted on her Instagram story, Katy poses in front of a mirror in her bathroom in grey underwear and a breast-pump bra.

Katy goes makeup free in the picture, wearing her hair back and a tired-looking expression on her face.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry named their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom. Picture: Instagram/Katy Perry

The star joked that her hair and makeup for the event were done by 'exhaustion'.

Fans have praised the singer for the realistic post-baby body snap, with one telling Katy: "Thanks for keeping it real."

Katy and Orlando shared the news of their daughter's birthday last week on Instagram. Picture: PA

Katy and Orlando shared the news of their daughter's birth last week on Instagram, posting a picture of them both holding her small hand.

The couple said on their newborn: "We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter."

The same week of their daughter's birth, Katy released her new album Smile, writing on Twitter: "Delivering a baby and a record in the same week, don't f*** with mama aka #whatmakesawoman #smile."

