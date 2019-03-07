Who are Michael Jackson's children Paris, Prince and Michael Jr, and where are they now?

Michael Jackson's children attended the 'King of Pop's' funeral in 2009. Picture: Getty

It's been almost ten years since the 'King of Pop' died in Los Angeles, and now - thanks to new documentary Leaving Neverland - child abuse claims have resurfaced.

But what about Michael Jackson's children? Here's where they are now and what they've said about the allegations made against their late father.

Who are Michael Jackson's children?

Paris Jackson attended the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscars party. Picture: Getty

Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson was born on 3 April, 1998, making her 20.

She is the daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe.

Her parents named her after the French city in which she was conceived, and they chose Elizabeth Taylor and Home Alone actor, Macaulay Culkin, her godparents.

The model has been romantically linked to Cara Delevingne and Gabriel Glenn.

Michael Jackson Jr. attended the premiere of 'Gringo', which featured his sister Paris. Picture: Getty

Michael Joseph 'Prince' Jackson Jr

The eldest of MJ's children was born on 13 February, 1997. He is now 22 years old.

Michael Jr.'s mother is also Debbie Rowe.

The last major public appearance Michael Jr. made was at his father's funeral.

He was just 12 years old at the time of his dad's death, and has since got a tattoo on his leg to commemorate him.

'Blanket' is the youngest of the three Jackson siblings. Picture: Getty

Prince Michael 'Blanket' Jackson II

The youngest of the three Jackson siblings was born on 21 February, 2002.

Prince, 17, was conceived through IVF and was born to a surrogate mother.

In 2002, Michael Jackson faced backlash after dangling Prince over the balcony of a Berlin hotel.

Speaking to the press after the event, Jackson said: "I got caught up in the excitement of the moment. I would never intentionally endanger the lives of my children."

What have Michael Jackson's children said about the sex abuse claims?

While both of his sons have refrained from commenting on the sex abuse claims against their late father, Paris Jackson has recently spoken out about the resurfaced allegations, following the release of the Leaving Neverland documentary.

Replying to a tweet, which has since been deleted, Paris stated: "I actually haven’t made any statements yet, especially regarding how it affects my work life."

In a second tweet, Paris replied to an article saying: "You guys are reaching a bit. At least this wasn’t a disgusting and attacking article though."

Michael Jackson vehemently denied all allegations when he was alive, and was acquitted of child molestation charges in 2005.

The documentary, which aired on Channel 4 on Wednesday 6 March, 2019, and continues on Thursday 7, addresses sex abuse claims made by Wade Robson and James Safechuck.