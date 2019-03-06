Michael Jackson new documentary: Where and when you can watch Leaving Neverland and shocking trailer revealed

James Safechuck opens up about Michael Jackson's alleged abuse in the new documentary. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

New Michael Jackson documentary, Leaving Neverland, will land in the UK this week.

Leaving Neverland, the new and highly anticipated documentary, explores the accusations against Michael Jackson of child abuse.

The two-part interview-led documentary involves conversations with James Safechuck and Wade Robson, two men who claim Michael Jackson sexually abused them as children.

James and Wade, who are now in their 30s and 40s, can be seen giving shocking testimonials during the trailer of their experiences visiting Jackson’s Neverland Ranch in their youth.

The highly-anticipated documentary will be released in the UK this week, but where can you watch it? When is it on and what has the trailer shown?

Where and when can I watch the new Michael Jackson documentary?

Wade Robson and James Safechuck speak openly in the highly-anticipated documentary. Picture: PA

Michael Jackson's family have denied all allegations made in the documentary. Picture: Getty

Leaving Neverland first aired in the US on March 3 and 4 on HBO.

People in the UK can watch the documentary on Channel 4 on Wednesday and Thursday, March 6 and 7, at 9pm.

Leaving Neverland trailer

The trailer of Leaving Neverland was first released two weeks ago.

In the shocking teaser, Wade and James could be seen briefly describing their relationships with Michael.

In a clip, Wade told the cameras: “He was one of the kindest people I knew, and he also sexually abused me.”

Michael Jackson's accuser Wade says: "I want to be able to speak the truth as loud as I had to speak the lie for so long". Picture: PA

He also explains: “I want to be able to speak the truth as loud as I had to speak the lie for so long.”

In the trailer, the accuser goes on to claim that Michael told him that “if they ever find out what we’re doing, he and I would go to jail for the rest of our lives”.

Jackson’s family have denied all allegations made in the documentary.