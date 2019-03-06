Who is Wade Robson? Michael Jackson accuser who appears in new documentary Leaving Neverland

Wade Robson claims Michael Jackson sexual abused him when he was a child. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Who is Wade Robson? Everything you need to know as the Michael Jackson accuser opens up about his relationship with the late singer.

Wade Robson and James Safechuck will speak openly about the alleged sexual abuse they suffered at the hands of Michael Jackson when they were children in new documentary Leaving Neverland.

Airing in the UK on Wednesday night on Channel 4, viewers are eager to listen to the two men’s shocking testimonials against the late singer.

From his job to family life and history with Michael Jackson, here’s everything you need to know about Wade Robson:

Who is Wade Robson?

Wade Robson, now in his 30s, is a dancer and choreographer. Picture: Getty

Wade Robson is a 36-year-old dancer and choreographer.

More recently, Wade has become known for his connection to Michael Jackson after he alleged the singer sexual abused him as a child.

Wade Robson and Michael Jackson

The Leaving Neverland documentary will air on Wednesday in the UK. Picture: PA

Michael Jackson's family have denied all allegations. Picture: PA

Wade first met Michael Jackson when he was five.

Wade won a competition in Brisbane in 1987 where he was gifted with an introduction to Jackson and tickets to his concert.

Two years later, Wade and his family visited the Neverland Ranch.

Wade alleges that this visit is when Michael Jackson first sexually abused him.

In the shocking trailer for Leaving Neverland, Wade told the cameras: “He was one of the kindest people I knew, and he also sexually abused me.”

He also explained: “I want to be able to speak the truth as loud as I had to speak the lie for so long.”

In the trailer, the accuser goes on to claim that Michael told him that “if they ever find out what we’re doing, he and I would go to jail for the rest of our lives”.

Wade had previously denied allegations Michael had abused him, and even testified in the singer’s favour in his child sex abuse trial in 2005.

Wade Robson and family

Wade Robson is now married and has a child. Picture: Getty

Wade is married to Amanda Rodriguez, whom he has a son with.

Wade eventually told his wife about the abuse he allegedly suffered years later after he suffered a nervous breakdown while working on Step Up 4.

Following this, Wade was keen to get to the root of his issues for his son.

After seeking out therapy, Wade confided in Amanda as well as his brother and sister.

“The abuse was a bomb that dropped in our life and exploded and ripped apart everything that we found sound and secure and safe”, says Wade’s wife.

Jackson's family have denied all allegations of child abuse.