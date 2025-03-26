What does 'Azizam' mean? Ed Sheeran explains Persian lyrics

26 March 2025, 15:05

Ed Sheeran's new single is titled Azizam
Ed Sheeran's new single is titled Azizam. Picture: Instagram/@teddysphotos

By Hope Wilson

As Ed Sheeran releases his new song 'Azizam' we take a deep dive into the Persian lyrics, what the word means and how his wife Cherry Seaborn inspired the track.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ed Sheeran's new song 'Azizam' from his highly-anticipated 2025 album is set to be released on April 4th, with many fans keen to know more about the upcoming tune.

Following the release of his single 'Under the Tree' last year and his 2023 album Autumn Variations, Ed is gearing up to debut a brand new album later this year.

Whilst it hasn't been confirmed what his new record will be called, Ed has teased the first song from the brand new album, titled 'Azizam'. Based a Persian phrase and lyrics reportedly inspired by his wife and mother to his children, Cherry Seaborn, we've done some investigating into what the song means.

What does 'Azizam' mean and what are the lyrics? Here is everything Ed Sheeran has said about his new song.

Ed Sheeran's first single of 2025 is Azizam
Ed Sheeran's first single of 2025 is Azizam. Picture: Getty

What does 'Azizam' mean?

Azizam is a Persian world which means "my dear" or "my beloved" in the language. The phrase is a term of endearment which Ed reportedly is using to describe his wife Cherry Seaborn.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the song, a source told The Sun: "Ed can’t wait for everyone to hear the new record – mainly because it’s inspired by Cherry and their love affair.

"A huge budget has been thrown at the video, which features a stunning wedding and none other than Omid.

"They all had such a fun time making the video and can’t wait to release it into the world."

Ed Sheeran has already finished his upcoming album
Ed Sheeran has already finished his upcoming album. Picture: Getty

Speaking about his inspiration behind Azizam, Ed posted on Instagram: "I wrote Azizam after @ilya_music suggested trying out making music inspired by his Persian heritage and culture. I love learning about music and different cultures the more I travel and connect with people.

"It was like opening a door to a completely new and exciting world. I loved how a lot of rhythms, scales, melodies and instruments were different but similar to the Irish trad music I had grown up with. It was showing to me music connects us all, and really is a universal language.

"This whole album is about being playful, explorative, and celebratory. The song comes out April 4, and it’s really great. Hope you like it too. And thank you to Ilya for introducing me to such a fantastic world and culture. And thank you to @awsuki and @jmd_snowpatrol for helping create this with us."

Watch Ed Sheeran discuss Azizam here:

Ed Sheeran talks about meaning behind Azizam

Ed Sheeran – 'Azizam' lyrics

The full lyrics for Ed Sheeran's song Azizam have not been revealed however we have heard the following words in the song:

Azizam

Meet me on the floor tonight

Show me how to move like the water

In between the dark tonight

Be minе, be mine

Azizam

Azizam

