Backstreet Boys: Into the Millennium - Homecoming: Live in London date and tickets

Backstreet Boys tour tickets and date. Picture: Backstreet Boys

By Hope Wilson

Here's everything you need to know about Backstreet Boys Into the Millennium - Homecoming: Live in London including dates and how to get tickets.

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One of the best-selling bands of all time Backstreet Boys are back!

Known for tunes such as 'I Want It That Way', 'Everybody (Backstreet's Back)' and 'As Long as You Love Me', Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson are heading back on the road.

Performing four dates at the O2 in 2027, the group will bring their five-time GRAMMY-nominated Millennium album to life on stage.

Here's everything you need to know about the Backstreet Boys concert at The O2.

Backstreet Boys are performing at The O2 in 2027. Picture: Backstreet Boys

Backstreet Boys tour date

Backstreet Boys will be performing at The O2 on June 8th, 9th, 11th and 12th 2027.

Backstreet Boys tour presale

Tickets will first be available via the Backstreet Boys Army Fan Club presale beginning Tuesday, December 1st, at 11am GMT. Additional presales will run throughout the week.

Backstreet Boys tour tickets

General tickets will go on sale on Friday, December 4th, at 12pm GMT and can be purchased here.