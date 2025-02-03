Beyoncé announces UK tour: Cowboy Carter 2025 tour dates, venues and tickets revealed
3 February 2025, 14:43
Following her Grammys success, Beyoncé has officially announced her next UK tour.
Beyoncé has confirmed four huge shows at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer.
The American icon will kick off her mini-residency at the North London stadium on June 5th, 7th, 10th and 12th.
The shows will be part of Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour in support of her critically acclaimed eighth studio album Cowboy Cater.
The general on-sale tickets will begin on Friday, February 14th at 12pm. There will also be several presales ahead of the general on-sale.
Beyoncé - TEXAS HOLD 'EM (Official Visualizer)
Fans in the UK can enter the BeyHive presale which begins on February 11th at 12pm and ends the following day.
Meanwhile, Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in London and Paris on February 12th at 12pm, ending February 13th at 11am.
The full dates are:
- 04-28 Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium
- 05-01 Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium
- 05-04 Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium
- 05-07 Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium
- 05-15 Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
- 05-17 Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
- 05-22 East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
- 05-24 East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
- 05-25 East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
- 05-28 East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium
- 06-05 London, England - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- 06-07 London, England - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- 06-10 London, England - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- 06-12 London, England - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- 06-19 Paris, France - Stade de France
- 06-21 Paris, France - Stade de France
- 06-28 Houston, TX - NRG Stadium
- 06-29 Houston, TX - NRG Stadium
- 07-04 Washington, D.C. - Northwest Stadium
- 07-07 Washington, D.C. - Northwest Stadium
- 07-10 Atlanta, GA - Mercedes Benz Stadium
- 07-11 Atlanta, GA - Mercedes Benz Stadium
For information on how to buy tickets click here.
It isn't clear what the setlist will be for Beyoncé's new tour, however it is expected lots of her iconic tracks from Cowboy Carter will be included.
The album won three Grammys at the 2025 ceremony, including Album Of The Year, Best Country Album, and Best Country Duo/Group Performance.