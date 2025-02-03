Beyoncé announces UK tour: Cowboy Carter 2025 tour dates, venues and tickets revealed

Beyoncé announces her UK tour. Picture: Beyonce/Getty

By Tom Eames

Following her Grammys success, Beyoncé has officially announced her next UK tour.

Beyoncé has confirmed four huge shows at London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer.

The American icon will kick off her mini-residency at the North London stadium on June 5th, 7th, 10th and 12th.

The shows will be part of Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour in support of her critically acclaimed eighth studio album Cowboy Cater.

The general on-sale tickets will begin on Friday, February 14th at 12pm. There will also be several presales ahead of the general on-sale.

Beyoncé - TEXAS HOLD 'EM (Official Visualizer)

Fans in the UK can enter the BeyHive presale which begins on February 11th at 12pm and ends the following day.

Meanwhile, Mastercard cardholders have special access to presale tickets in London and Paris on February 12th at 12pm, ending February 13th at 11am.

The full dates are:

04-28 Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium

05-01 Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium

05-04 Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium

05-07 Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium

05-15 Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

05-17 Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

05-22 East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

05-24 East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

05-25 East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

05-28 East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium

06-05 London, England - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

06-07 London, England - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

06-10 London, England - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

06-12 London, England - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

06-19 Paris, France - Stade de France

06-21 Paris, France - Stade de France

06-28 Houston, TX - NRG Stadium

06-29 Houston, TX - NRG Stadium

07-04 Washington, D.C. - Northwest Stadium

07-07 Washington, D.C. - Northwest Stadium

07-10 Atlanta, GA - Mercedes Benz Stadium

07-11 Atlanta, GA - Mercedes Benz Stadium

Beyonce has revealed her tour dates for 2025. Picture: Getty

It isn't clear what the setlist will be for Beyoncé's new tour, however it is expected lots of her iconic tracks from Cowboy Carter will be included.

The album won three Grammys at the 2025 ceremony, including Album Of The Year, Best Country Album, and Best Country Duo/Group Performance.