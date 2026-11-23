Billie Eilish BST Hyde Park date and tickets explained

Billie Eilish BST Hyde Park tickets and date. Picture: BST Hyde Park

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Billie Eilish at BST Hyde Park including dates and tickets.

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Billie Eilish has been announced as a headliner at BST Hyde Park in 2027.

Known for hits such as 'ocean eyes', 'bad guy', 'BIRDS OF A FEATHER' and 'What Was I Made For?', the singing sensation will be bringing some of her biggest songs to London.

Billie is the next artist confirmed to be playing at BST Hyde Park after Bon Jovi, Muse, Raye and Sienna Spiro were announced.

Here is everything you need to know about Billie Eilish at BST Hyde Park including dates and tickets.

Billie Eilish has been confirmed to headline BST Hyde Park 2027. Picture: Getty

Billie Eilish BST Hyde Park date

Billie Eilish will be performing at BST Hyde Park on Saturday July 3rd 2027.

Billie Eilish BST Hyde Park tickets

Tickets to see Billie Eilish at BST Hyde Park can be purchased here.