Billy Ocean tour dates, venues and tickets revealed

Billy Ocean tour dates, venues and tickets revealed. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Here's everything you need to know about Billy Ocean's tour including dates, venues and tickets.

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Billy Ocean is heading on tour in 2027 as he brings his greatest hits to the stage.

Celebrating 50 years of Red Light Spells Danger, Billy will be performing in cities such as Glasgow, Cardiff, Manchester and London next year, with the singer being joined by special guests Tony Hadley and Heather Small across selected dates.

Here's everything you need to know about Billy Ocean's tour including dates, venues and how to get tickets.

Billy Ocean is heading on tour in 2027. Picture: Getty

Billy Ocean tour dates

Leeds - First Direct Bank Arena - Fri 15 Oct 2027

Glasgow - SEC Armadillo - Fri 15 Oct 2027

Brighton - Centre - Tue 19 Oct 2027

Cardiff - Utilita Arena - Thu 21 Oct 2027

Birmingham - Utilita Arena - Sat 23 Oct 2027

Bournemouth - IC - Wed 27 Oct 2027

Manchester - Co-op Live - Sat 30 Oct 2027

Blackpool - Opera House - Mon 01 Nov 2027

London - The O2 - Wed 03 Nov 2027

Newcastle - Utilita Arena - Fri 05 Nov 2027

Billy Ocean tour tickets

Tickets for Billy Ocean's upcoming tour can be purchased here.