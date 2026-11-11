Billy Ocean tour dates, venues and tickets revealed
11 November 2026, 06:00
Here's everything you need to know about Billy Ocean's tour including dates, venues and tickets.
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Billy Ocean is heading on tour in 2027 as he brings his greatest hits to the stage.
Celebrating 50 years of Red Light Spells Danger, Billy will be performing in cities such as Glasgow, Cardiff, Manchester and London next year, with the singer being joined by special guests Tony Hadley and Heather Small across selected dates.
Here's everything you need to know about Billy Ocean's tour including dates, venues and how to get tickets.
Billy Ocean tour dates
Leeds - First Direct Bank Arena - Fri 15 Oct 2027
Glasgow - SEC Armadillo - Fri 15 Oct 2027
Brighton - Centre - Tue 19 Oct 2027
Cardiff - Utilita Arena - Thu 21 Oct 2027
Birmingham - Utilita Arena - Sat 23 Oct 2027
Bournemouth - IC - Wed 27 Oct 2027
Manchester - Co-op Live - Sat 30 Oct 2027
Blackpool - Opera House - Mon 01 Nov 2027
London - The O2 - Wed 03 Nov 2027
Newcastle - Utilita Arena - Fri 05 Nov 2027
Billy Ocean tour tickets
Tickets for Billy Ocean's upcoming tour can be purchased here.