Blue Ivy, 14, gives a surprise performance with dad Jay-Z and the reaction is huge

Blue Ivy Carter has given fans another glimpse of her growing musical talents. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Beyonce and Jay Z's daughter Blue Ivy has taken to a huge stage once more to surprise fans. Here's what happened when she did.

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Blue Ivy Carter has given fans another glimpse of her growing musical talents after joining her father, Jay-Z, on stage for a surprise performance in Los Angeles.

The 14-year-old made an unexpected appearance at the rapper’s concert at SoFi Stadium on Friday, October 23, joining him during the opening night of his show.

The daughter of Jay-Z, 56, and Beyoncé, 45, performed on the piano before sharing a sweet moment with her father.

Jay Z and Blue Ivy took to the stage together as the rapper delivered tracks including 'The Story of OJ' and 'Dead Presidents'. Picture: Getty

The father and daughter duo took to the stage together as Jay-Z delivered tracks including 'The Story of OJ' and 'Dead Presidents'.

After the performance, Blue hugged her dad, bowed to the crowd and blew kisses to the audience. She then flashed a peace sign before leaving the stage.

The appearance marks another milestone in Blue’s growing presence as a performer, having already become a familiar face on her mother’s tours. And of course, the famous daughter of Beyonce and Jay Z got an incredible reaction to her work.

In a post shared on X, one super fan wrote: "Just incredible."

Full of praise, another added: "A family with remarkable talents."

Blue Ivy Carter plays the keys with her dad Jay-Z at the first of two shows at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium pic.twitter.com/7h5kZzNA1p — Variety (@Variety) October 24, 2026

Blue began performing alongside Beyoncé during her Renaissance World Tour in 2023, taking on a more prominent role during the subsequent Cowboy Carter tour.

However, Beyoncé previously revealed she was initially reluctant to let her daughter join her on stage.

In Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, the singer explained: "She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no."

Blue Ivy is no stranger to sharing the stage with her super star parents. Picture: Getty

Beyoncé’s concerns did not stop her daughter from pursuing her ambition. After Blue began performing, she faced criticism online, but the teenager was determined to improve.

In the documentary, Blue reflected on how she planned to respond, saying: “From now on, I’m just going to get better and better from where I am now.” She added: “And on the last show, I’ll be dancing as hard as I possibly can.”

Beyoncé later praised her daughter’s commitment in an interview with British GQ in October 2024, explaining: “Blue wanted it for herself. She took it seriously and she earned it. And most importantly, she had fun!”

The singer also described watching her daughter develop throughout the tour, saying: “We all watched her grow more and more every night before our eyes.”

In 2026, Blue Ivy attended the Met Gala with Beyoncé and Jay-Z, wearing a white corseted Balenciaga gown featuring a dramatic cape. Picture: Getty

Blue’s latest appearance alongside Jay-Z offers another opportunity for her to share the stage with one of her parents, following her increasingly prominent role in Beyoncé’s live performances.

Jay-Z has previously welcomed high-profile guests to his shows, including Beyoncé, Rihanna and Eminem, during performances celebrating the anniversaries of his albums The Blueprint and Reasonable Doubt.

Away from music, Blue has also become increasingly visible at major fashion events alongside her parents.

In 2026, she attended the Met Gala with Beyoncé and Jay-Z, wearing a white corseted Balenciaga gown featuring a dramatic cape.

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