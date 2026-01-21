Where are boyband Blue members now? Ages, partners, children and side businesses revealed
21 January 2026, 20:30 | Updated: 22 January 2026, 09:09
Which members of Blue are married? And who has children? Here's everything you need to know about Lee Ryan, Antony Costa, Duncan James and Simon Webbe now.
Boyband Blue first hit the scenes in 2001 when they released their debut single, 'All Rise'.
Now, 25 years later, members Lee Ryan, Antony Costa, Duncan James and Simon Webbe are still going strong in the music industry as they go on tours to promote their hit singles including 'One Love', 'If You Come Back' and 'Fly By' as well as new tracks.
And they're kicking off 2026 with a huge TV job as it was revealed they would be performing on Love Island All Stars for the cast including Millie Court, Charlie Frederick and Helena Ford.
So as Blue continue with the comeback tour, here's everything you need to know about Lee, Simon, Antony and Duncan including wives, girlfriend and partners, children and even side businesses.
Lee Ryan
Age: 42
Primarily the lead singer of the band, Lee has always been passionate about his singing and songwriting for the group. Lee also went solo and released his own album in 2005 following their first hiatus.
Away from the band he has also kept himself pretty busy, having appeared on reality TV shows including Celebs Go Dating, Celebrity Big Brother and Strictly Come Dancing. He also played Harry Woodward in EastEnders.
Lee has a busy family life too as a father of six. He married wife Verity Paris, also a singer in 2022, whom he has four children with. They share three daughters and a son.
Outside of this relationship, he has daughter Bluebell with ex Jessica Keevila and also has teenage son Rayn with ex-fiancée Samantha Miller.
In 2023, Lee revealed he had been diagnosed with ADHD and autism. He said: "I have been diagnosed with Autism and ADHD in the past year. I’ve struggled with various things since I was a child, but these things weren’t really known about back then or spoken about.
"What it means for me is that I have a high IQ but my brain works in a different way to others. You might be very clever, highly creative – have highs and lows, but you might deal with social situations differently from others. You might react differently, particularly to sounds, sights, smells and even touch. People might think you’re being rude, difficult or chaotic.
"There is so much I’m learning about myself and a lot is starting to make sense. Anyway, thanks for listening. In a world of chaos, be kind and I’ll see you soon – thank you to all of you that have supported me."
Duncan James
Age: 47
Instagram: @mrduncanjames
Duncan has spent most of his career as a quarter of Blue but he has all pursued acting and once starred in hit soap, Hollyoaks as Ryan Knight. Just like Lee, he's also dabbled in reality TV starring on Dancing On Ice and Celebrity Masterchef.
Duncan is also the proud father of Tianie-Finn James who he welcomed in 2005 with his then partner Claire Grainger.
In 2019, Duncan came out as bisexual and then revealed in 2017 he way gay. He just broke up with long term partner Rodrigo Reis in 2025 but is said to be dating again.
Simon Webbe
Age: 47
Instagram: @simonwebbe1
Simon has made his legacy from his time in Blue and is happy to be back touring with the band.
On the side, he's just launched his very own social media platform, Backstage, where he hope to connect artists and super fans 'without the middle man'.
Showbiz wise, he's appeared on Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Ghost Hunt.
Simon is also married to his wife of seven years Ayshen whom he has two daughters with - Riya and Alanah.
The couple have been bravely honest about their struggles to conceive and have shared their raw accounts of their fertility struggles.
Antony Costa
Age: 44
Instagram: @antonycosta
Antony has taken a similar approach to life as his fellow bandmates with his true love being with the boys Lee, Simon and Duncan in the band.
Aside from singing, he's also tried out acting, appearing in pantomimes and Celebrity Masterchef.
Family wise, Antony is engaged to Rosanna Jasmin who he has two daughters with - Savannah and Paloma.
