Where are boyband Blue members now? Ages, partners, children and side businesses revealed

21 January 2026, 20:30 | Updated: 22 January 2026, 09:09

Blue first hit the scenes in 2001 and are still going strong 25 years later
Blue first hit the scenes in 2001 and are still going strong 25 years later. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Which members of Blue are married? And who has children? Here's everything you need to know about Lee Ryan, Antony Costa, Duncan James and Simon Webbe now.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Boyband Blue first hit the scenes in 2001 when they released their debut single, 'All Rise'.

Now, 25 years later, members Lee Ryan, Antony Costa, Duncan James and Simon Webbe are still going strong in the music industry as they go on tours to promote their hit singles including 'One Love', 'If You Come Back' and 'Fly By' as well as new tracks.

And they're kicking off 2026 with a huge TV job as it was revealed they would be performing on Love Island All Stars for the cast including Millie Court, Charlie Frederick and Helena Ford.

So as Blue continue with the comeback tour, here's everything you need to know about Lee, Simon, Antony and Duncan including wives, girlfriend and partners, children and even side businesses.

Blue's Lee Ryan singing on stage now
Lee Ryan has led vocals on plenty of Blue singles. Picture: Getty

Lee Ryan

Age: 42

Primarily the lead singer of the band, Lee has always been passionate about his singing and songwriting for the group. Lee also went solo and released his own album in 2005 following their first hiatus.

Away from the band he has also kept himself pretty busy, having appeared on reality TV shows including Celebs Go Dating, Celebrity Big Brother and Strictly Come Dancing. He also played Harry Woodward in EastEnders.

Lee has a busy family life too as a father of six. He married wife Verity Paris, also a singer in 2022, whom he has four children with. They share three daughters and a son.

Outside of this relationship, he has daughter Bluebell with ex Jessica Keevila and also has teenage son Rayn with ex-fiancée Samantha Miller.

In 2023, Lee revealed he had been diagnosed with ADHD and autism. He said: "I have been diagnosed with Autism and ADHD in the past year. I’ve struggled with various things since I was a child, but these things weren’t really known about back then or spoken about.

"What it means for me is that I have a high IQ but my brain works in a different way to others. You might be very clever, highly creative – have highs and lows, but you might deal with social situations differently from others. You might react differently, particularly to sounds, sights, smells and even touch. People might think you’re being rude, difficult or chaotic.

"There is so much I’m learning about myself and a lot is starting to make sense. Anyway, thanks for listening. In a world of chaos, be kind and I’ll see you soon – thank you to all of you that have supported me."

Blue singer Duncan James singing on stage in a black blazer
Duncan James enjoyed an acting stint in hit soap Hollyoaks. Picture: Getty

Duncan James

Age: 47

Instagram: @mrduncanjames

Duncan has spent most of his career as a quarter of Blue but he has all pursued acting and once starred in hit soap, Hollyoaks as Ryan Knight. Just like Lee, he's also dabbled in reality TV starring on Dancing On Ice and Celebrity Masterchef.

Duncan is also the proud father of Tianie-Finn James who he welcomed in 2005 with his then partner Claire Grainger.

In 2019, Duncan came out as bisexual and then revealed in 2017 he way gay. He just broke up with long term partner Rodrigo Reis in 2025 but is said to be dating again.

Blue singer Simon Webbe smiling on stage in a black jacket
Simon Webbe has recently launched his own social media business. Picture: Getty

Simon Webbe

Age: 47

Instagram: @simonwebbe1

Simon has made his legacy from his time in Blue and is happy to be back touring with the band.

On the side, he's just launched his very own social media platform, Backstage, where he hope to connect artists and super fans 'without the middle man'.

Showbiz wise, he's appeared on Strictly Come Dancing and Celebrity Ghost Hunt.

Simon is also married to his wife of seven years Ayshen whom he has two daughters with - Riya and Alanah.

The couple have been bravely honest about their struggles to conceive and have shared their raw accounts of their fertility struggles.

Blue singer Antony Costa singing on stage in a black pinstripe blazer
Antony Costa has been part of Blue since 2001. Picture: Getty

Antony Costa

Age: 44

Instagram: @antonycosta

Antony has taken a similar approach to life as his fellow bandmates with his true love being with the boys Lee, Simon and Duncan in the band.

Aside from singing, he's also tried out acting, appearing in pantomimes and Celebrity Masterchef.

Family wise, Antony is engaged to Rosanna Jasmin who he has two daughters with - Savannah and Paloma.

READ MORE:

More Music

See more More Music

Harry Styles is teasing a tour after releasing new music

Is Harry Styles going on tour? The clever trick to make sure you don't miss tickets

Harry Styles is heading on tour in 2026

Harry Styles Together, Together Tour dates, venues, tickets and presale revealed

Events

Harry Styles's new track Aperture drops on Friday 23rd January.

What is Harry Styles' song Aperture about? Meaning behind new track revealed

Hilary and Hailey Duff have allegedly fallen out and are no longer on speaking terms

Watch - Hilary Duff reaches out to estranged sister during first music performance in 18 years
A 94-year-old Robbie Williams superfan has been left “absolutely amazed” after the pop star surprised her with a video call

Robbie Williams calls 94-year-old fan on Zoom after his daughter saw viral video and begged him to ring

Trending on Heart

The Love Island All Stars cast of 2026 are older and wiser this series

Love Island All Stars 2026 ages from youngest to oldest

Love Island

The Love Island: All Stars villa has been anything but calm lately — and tonight, host Maya Jama is set to turn up the heat even more.

Love Island All Stars first look sees islanders shocked by 'wild' public vote

Love Island

Love Island All Stars contestant Shaq Muhammad was in a relationship with islander Tanya Manhenga

Who was Shaq Muhammad with on Love Island and why did they break up?

Love Island

Piers Morgan has given fans an update on his recovery after undergoing surgery for a fractured femur

Amanda Holden gives Piers Morgan unique gift as he shares latest health update

The Celebrity Traitors will return to TV in 2026.

Celebrity Traitors series two confirmed as release date and rumoured cast revealed

Jess warns the girls 'there will be drama' with Charlie.

Love Island All Stars first look sees Jess quiz Charlie in brutal grilling

Love Island

Fans are sure one All Stars hunk is ‘holding back’.

Love Island fans think All Star is 'holding back' because ex will enter as bombshell

Love Island

Meet the cast of Married At First Sight Australia 2026.

MAFS Australia 2026 cast revealed – meet series 13's brides and grooms

Married at First Sight

David and Victoria Beckham have four children together

Victoria and David Beckham's children - names, ages and what they do now

Charlie's 'shady' behaviour is called out by a co-star.

Love Island All Stars first look sees Charlie's behaviour called out in fiery rant

Love Island

Belle Hassan grew up in Bromley in south‑east London, where she began her career as a professional make‑up artist.

Love Island All Stars Belle Hassan - famous dad, age, job and former series

Love Island

The Traitors will come to a dramatic end in January 2026

When is The Traitors 2026 final? Last episode confirmed

The Traitors

Brooklyn Beckham lives in Los Angeles with his wife

Brooklyn Beckham facts: Age, job, wife and why he changed his name

Stephen Libby is the traitor winning over audiences in 2026

Who is The Traitors 2026 contestant Stephen? Age, job, partner and game strategy revealed

The Traitors

The Traitors star Rachel Duffy has her sights on the prize fund

Who is The Traitors 2026 contestant Rachel? Age, job, husband and game strategy revealed

The Traitors

Cruz Beckham is the youngest son of Victoria and David Beckham

Cruz Beckham facts: Age, height, girlfriend, music career and more