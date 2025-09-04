Blue make three big announcements as they confirm 25th anniversary celebrations

Blue are making a comeback for 2026 as part of their 25th anniversary celebrations. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Lee Ryan, Duncan James, Simon Webbe and Anthony Costa are going big as they mark more than two decades in the music industry.

Boyband Blue first hit the charts with their debut single 'All Rise' in 2021 and now, 25 years later, they're ready to celebrate their huge music milestone.

Taking to Instagram, the band, which includes members Lee Ryan, Duncan James, Simon Webbe and Anthony Costa, have announced three huge pieces of news for the occasion. This includes new music, a new album, and of course, a new tour.

Their announcement read: "BIG NEWS COMES IN THREES. Our new album ‘Reflections’ is out on 9th January 2026, AND we’re hitting the road to celebrate 25 years as a band for our 25th Anniversary Tour with you all next April and May."

Blue also confirmed their new single, 'One Last Time' which debuts this week.

Blue has confirmed a new single, album and tour. Picture: Getty

Lee, Duncan, Anthony and Simon will be taking their anniversary tours across the UK as well as over to Europe. They begin their tour in November 2025 in Asia before taking on Britain in April. This incudes venues in Oxford, Cardiff, Birmingham, Brighton, Southend, Manchester and Glasgow.

Blue will also play two dates in London on the tour before heading to Europe for May 2026.

Most famous for songs including 'One Love', 'If You Come Back', 'Flyby' and 'Best In Me', fans of the foursome are very happy to hear of new music and a tour.

One excited follower wrote: "This is the best news ever."

Lee Ryan, Duncan James, Simon Webbe and Anthony Costa are excited to be celebrating 25 years in the business. Picture: Getty

Others said they 'can't wait' as another super fan wrote: "Things can only get better now cause the boys are back again! Now I’ve got a brand new album and tour to look forward to! What a time to be alive! Bring it on!"

Tickets for the 'Reflections' tour go on general release on September 12th but you have an opportunity for presale tickets if you pre-order their new album via their website here.

