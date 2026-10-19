Bon Jovi BST Hyde Park dates and tickets revealed

19 October 2026, 12:01

Bon Jovi are headlining BST Hyde Park
Bon Jovi are headlining BST Hyde Park. Picture: BST Hyde Park

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Bon Jovi at BST Hyde Park 2027 including dates, tickets and presale.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

American Express presents BST Hyde Park have announced its first headliner for 2027, with Bon Jovi taking to the stage next year.

Known for hits such as Livin' on a Prayer, You Give Love a Bad Name and It's My Life, frontman Jon Bon Jovi has spoken about this epic announcement, revealing: “We have a storied history with performing at Hyde Park on previous tours and it’s a full circle moment to be returning to BST Hyde Park, 14 years after headlining the very first festival.

"The Forever Tour has been an incredible celebration of the music and the fans who have been with us all these years. There’s nothing quite like the energy of a UK crowd, and the joy and excitement we shared with our fans this summer was something truly special. To bring that energy back to Hyde Park means a lot to us. We’re grateful for every one of you and can’t wait to make more memories together.”

Here is everything you need to know about Bon Jovi at BST Hyde Park including dates and how to get tickets.

Bon Jovi will be performing at BST Hyde Park in 2027
Bon Jovi will be performing at BST Hyde Park in 2027. Picture: BST Hyde Park

Bon Jovi BST Hyde Park dates

Bon Jovi will headline BST Hyde Park on Thursday 24 June 2027.

Bon Jovi BST Hyde Park tickets

Tickets to see Bon Jovi at BST Hyde Park go on artist pre-sale on Wednesday 21 October 10am BST, with the AEG pre-sale happening on Thursday 22 October, 10am BST.

General sale goes live Friday 23 October, 10am BST, and can be purchased here.

More Music

See more More Music

Culture Club The Singles Tour playing all the songs you want to hear dates, venues and tickets

Culture Club Singles The Tour playing all the songs you want to hear dates, venues and tickets
Hitster

HITSTER: The Heart Edition – Buy now and bring the best of Heart's music to game night!

Before becoming a global pop star, the James Blunt was a British Army officer who served in Kosovo.

James Blunt facts: Singer's age, military career, songs, wife and more revealed

Liberty X are reuniting 25 years after they first got together

Who are the members of Liberty X? Here's everything you need to know

Hear'Say/ Liberty X - Popstars: The Originals tour dates, tickets and venue revealed

Hear'Say and Liberty X - Popstars: The Originals tour dates, tickets and venues revealed

Trending on Heart

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! is preparing for it's 2026 launch date

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! announce 2026 update

I'm A Celebrity

Love Island's Samie and Tyrique have been together since April 2026

Love Island's Samie and Tyrique relationship uncovered as they confirm huge milestone

Love Island

MAFS Australia's famous couple have confirmed they're expecting their first baby together

Famous MAFS Australia couple centre of texting scandal announce exciting pregnancy

Married at First Sight

Love Island's Samie and Tyrique have confirmed the exciting news they're expecting their first baby together

Love Island's Samie Elishi pregnant and expecting first baby with boyfriend Tyrique Hyde

Love Island

Romesh Ranganathan wearing a suit on the red carpet at the BAFTAs 2026

Romesh Ranganathan's inspiring take on his eye condition

Britain's Got Talent is preparing to celebrate a major milestone, with the ITV talent show returning for its 20th anniversary series in 2027.

Britain's Got Talent reveal surprising changes for new series

TV & Movies

Kaley Cuoco has welcomed her second child with fiancé Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco gives birth to second baby and proudly reveals unique name

The great British Bake Off star Nikki left the tent after hearing her mum had fallen ill

The Great British Bake Off star Nikki releases statement over sudden exit

TV & Movies

The green Versace dress Jennifer Lopez wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards (pictured) changed the history of the internet forever.

How Jennifer Lopez's famous green dress changed the internet forever

Princess Eugenie has offered royal fans a rare glimpse of life at home with her growing family

Princess Eugenie shares rare family moment as she celebrates relationship milestone

Dianne Buswell is an Australian professional dancer best known for her appearances on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing.

Dianne Buswell facts: Dancer's age, height, career, partner and children revealed

Lacey Turner has spent more than two decades on British television, becoming a familiar face to millions of EastEnders viewers.

Lacey Turner facts: Actress's age, height, husband and children revealed

Cach Mercer is most famous for his time on Love Island

Cach Mercer facts: Age, height, TV career and famous ex-girlfriend revealed

The Celebrity Traitors has a confirmed final date

The Celebrity Traitors final date confirmed - and it will break records

TV & Movies

Jerry Hall rose to fame as one of the most recognisable models of the 1970s, later making headlines for her high-profile relationships and family life.

Jerry Hall facts: Age, modelling career, husband, children and more revealed

Julie Hesmondhalgh is an award-winning actress best known for her long-running role in Coronation Street.

Julie Hesmondhalgh facts: Age, husband, kids and career explained