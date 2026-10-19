Bon Jovi BST Hyde Park dates and tickets revealed

Bon Jovi are headlining BST Hyde Park. Picture: BST Hyde Park

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about Bon Jovi at BST Hyde Park 2027 including dates, tickets and presale.

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American Express presents BST Hyde Park have announced its first headliner for 2027, with Bon Jovi taking to the stage next year.

Known for hits such as Livin' on a Prayer, You Give Love a Bad Name and It's My Life, frontman Jon Bon Jovi has spoken about this epic announcement, revealing: “We have a storied history with performing at Hyde Park on previous tours and it’s a full circle moment to be returning to BST Hyde Park, 14 years after headlining the very first festival.

"The Forever Tour has been an incredible celebration of the music and the fans who have been with us all these years. There’s nothing quite like the energy of a UK crowd, and the joy and excitement we shared with our fans this summer was something truly special. To bring that energy back to Hyde Park means a lot to us. We’re grateful for every one of you and can’t wait to make more memories together.”

Here is everything you need to know about Bon Jovi at BST Hyde Park including dates and how to get tickets.

Bon Jovi will be performing at BST Hyde Park in 2027. Picture: BST Hyde Park

Bon Jovi BST Hyde Park dates

Bon Jovi will headline BST Hyde Park on Thursday 24 June 2027.

Bon Jovi BST Hyde Park tickets

Tickets to see Bon Jovi at BST Hyde Park go on artist pre-sale on Wednesday 21 October 10am BST, with the AEG pre-sale happening on Thursday 22 October, 10am BST.

General sale goes live Friday 23 October, 10am BST, and can be purchased here.