Boyzone fans defend Mikey Graham after star misses most of comeback concert

Fans hit back at trolls online who criticised Mikey's stage presence. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Claire Blackmore

Boyzone star Mikey Graham only managed to perform a handful of songs during the band's reunion gig over the weekend, leaving fans concerned for his welfare.

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Boyzone fans have revealed that many of them are 'worried' for Mikey Graham after he went 'missing' for much of the popular band's comeback concert over the weekend.

The Irish superstars lit up the stage for the first time in almost seven years on Friday night, kicking off the first of their two reunion shows at London's Emirates Stadium.

But loyal followers of the hit 90s group grew increasingly concerned when Mikey, 53, disappeared from the stage for much of the concert during their debut performance.

Failing to appear alongside bandmates Ronan Keating, Shane Lynch, and Keith Duffy for the entirety of the gig, onlookers couldn't help but speculate it was all too much for the star.

Mikey Graham missed a large part of Boyzone's farewell show. Picture: Instagram/@boyzoneofficial

Mikey managed to perform four songs in total, but spent most of his time sat on a stool, sparking anxiety among concertgoers as they wondered if he was okay.

"Why did Mikey Graham not do the full show? He came out half way through for 3 songs and just sat there? What’s the reason?" questioned one fan on social media.

The Boyzone member also previously missed promo for the band's final farewell show One For The Road – an issue that Ronan Keating addressed at the time, telling fans: "He will be there on the night, absolutely, he is part of this".

But despite being on stage and present person, ticket holders felt that something was going on behind the scenes and believed Mikey's mental health struggles may have made a return.

Although he faced criticism online following the two gigs, many of the cruel trolls have since been thrashed by people online who furiously defended him.

"I'm not a fan of Boyzone—there are a few songs I like, but that's not the point here. What really bothers me is the awful comments being made about Mikey Graham," wrote someone on X.

"If you've been lucky enough not to struggle in life, then good for you, but having money or success doesn’t make someone immune to personal battles.

"It's clear that Mikey has faced his own difficulties, and mocking someone when they’re already down is about as low as it gets."

A second agreed, adding: "It is so disheartening to see this happen.

"Mikey was incredibly brave to be open about how the band affected his mental health, and he shouldn't be penalised for changing his mind or trying to face his fears.

"Glad the real fans are drowning out the noise."

"Sending so much love to Mikey," gushed a third, as they added: "Despite facing health challenges, you gave ur all at the Boyzone show, and it didn't go unnoticed."

Mikey has previously opened up about his difficult relationship with fame, explaining that it caused him to plunge him into depression after the band split in 2000.

Speaking candidly as part of Boyzone's 2026 Sky documentary One For The Road, he confessed: "I don't want to go back to how I felt for many years.

"To see them for too long would remind me of that and my future is way too important to me to waste it looking back on my past."

The Dublin star also admitted that he was scared to rejoin the band as in the past it had taken him to a very "dark place".

He turned to alcohol to deal with his issues and struggled with many problems, adding: "I was very frustrated, angry, and depressed, and because of all of that, I would withdraw from the band."

However, many Boyzone fans were just thrilled to see him and were extremely happy he had turned up to perform at all.

"MIKEY IS THERE!!!!! I CAN NOT STOP CRYING IM SO HAPPY," exclaimed one person online.

While a second commented: "Great to see Mikey, he's more loved than he knows."

"Wow. Great to see Mikey there ❤️💯," gushed a third.

"SOOOOO freaking proud of mikey i know hes been a warrior with his mental health to be on that stage and out of his comfort mikey the whole world stands with you sooo proud of you," said a fourth.

Boyzone's final farewell gig in London featured many of the popular band's famous tracks from the late 90s, including Baby Can I Hold You, No Matter What and Love Me for a Reason.

The reunion show also served as an emotional tribute to their late bandmate Stephen Gately, who tragically passed away in 2009.