Brian McFadden reunites with Westlife's Nicky Byrne after 20 years to finally address feud

Brian McFadden appears on Nicky Byrne's podcast. Picture: Nicky Byrne HQ/Getty

By Tom Eames

Former Westlife bandmates Nicky Byrne and Brian McFadden are set to reunite publicly for the first time in over two decades, and Brian has "a lot to say".

Brian, who famously left Westlife back in 2004, will be the first guest on Nicky’s new podcast series, Nicky Byrne HQ. The debut episode promises to be a riveting conversation as the two reflect on Brian’s dramatic departure from the band, unravelling a key moment in pop history.

Nicky’s podcast will feature him chatting with various stars and influential figures from the entertainment world, discussing their personal challenges, triumphs, and career-defining moments. But first, it’s Brian’s turn in the spotlight.

"I couldn’t think of a better first guest than Brian, he had a lot to say! And, I’m looking forward to having some great conversations with many more people down the line," Nicky said.

In new clips from the interview, Nicky is seen saying: "You can't bulls**t me. I still don't know why you left."

Nicky and Brian, along with their bandmates Shane Filan, Mark Feehily, and Kian Egan, rocketed to fame in the late 90s as Ireland’s version of Take That. Managed by music mogul Louis Walsh, Westlife quickly became one of the biggest boybands in pop, earning 11 UK number-one singles by 2002.

However, in March 2004, Brian shocked fans when he announced he was leaving the band, just weeks before Westlife embarked on their fourth world tour. At the time, Brian, who was married to Kerry Katona, said he wanted to focus on spending more time with his family.

While Brian made headlines for his exit, Nicky continued his own journey with Westlife. The group went on to sell over 55 million records worldwide, land 14 UK number-one hits, and scoop several BRIT Awards.

Fans of Westlife can hear the full interview on October 10.