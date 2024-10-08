Brian McFadden reunites with Westlife's Nicky Byrne after 20 years to finally address feud

8 October 2024, 14:00

Brian McFadden appears on Nicky Byrne's podcast
Brian McFadden appears on Nicky Byrne's podcast. Picture: Nicky Byrne HQ/Getty

By Tom Eames

Former Westlife bandmates Nicky Byrne and Brian McFadden are set to reunite publicly for the first time in over two decades, and Brian has "a lot to say".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Brian, who famously left Westlife back in 2004, will be the first guest on Nicky’s new podcast series, Nicky Byrne HQ. The debut episode promises to be a riveting conversation as the two reflect on Brian’s dramatic departure from the band, unravelling a key moment in pop history.

Nicky’s podcast will feature him chatting with various stars and influential figures from the entertainment world, discussing their personal challenges, triumphs, and career-defining moments. But first, it’s Brian’s turn in the spotlight.

"I couldn’t think of a better first guest than Brian, he had a lot to say! And, I’m looking forward to having some great conversations with many more people down the line," Nicky said.

In new clips from the interview, Nicky is seen saying: "You can't bulls**t me. I still don't know why you left."

Nicky and Brian, along with their bandmates Shane Filan, Mark Feehily, and Kian Egan, rocketed to fame in the late 90s as Ireland’s version of Take That. Managed by music mogul Louis Walsh, Westlife quickly became one of the biggest boybands in pop, earning 11 UK number-one singles by 2002.

However, in March 2004, Brian shocked fans when he announced he was leaving the band, just weeks before Westlife embarked on their fourth world tour. At the time, Brian, who was married to Kerry Katona, said he wanted to focus on spending more time with his family.

While Brian made headlines for his exit, Nicky continued his own journey with Westlife. The group went on to sell over 55 million records worldwide, land 14 UK number-one hits, and scoop several BRIT Awards.

Fans of Westlife can hear the full interview on October 10.

More Music

See more More Music

Whitney Houston's mother Cissy has died

Whitney Houston's Grammy-winning mother Cissy Houston dies, aged 91

Perrie reminisces on her music career, family life and childhood | Memory Box

Perrie reminisces on her music career, family life and childhood | Memory Box

Robbie Williams is the star of Better Man

Robbie Williams film: Better Man cast, plot, release date and trailer

Why is Robbie Williams played by a monkey in Better Man?

Why is Robbie Williams played by a monkey in film biopic Better Man?

Holly Johnson had a friendly rivalry with Freddie Mercury

Holly Johnson reveals his friendly Freddie Mercury rivalry at height of Frankie fame

Trending on Heart

Ryan and Sionainn tied the knot on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Ryan and Sionainn still together?

Married at First Sight

Ryan is one of the grooms on MAFS UK

MAFS UK's Ryan facts: Age, job, son, Instagram and football career revealed

Married at First Sight

Sebastian Stan and Adam Pearson discuss A Different Man, neurofibromatosis awareness and bonding on set

Sebastian Stan and Adam Pearson discuss A Different Man, neurofibromatosis awareness and bonding on set

Dev Griffin

The MAFS UK couples have been chosen

Which MAFS UK 2024 couples are still together and who has split?

Married at First Sight

Richelle and Orson are one of the couples on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK's Richelle and Orson still together?

Married at First Sight

Caspar and Emma are one of the couples on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Caspar and Emma still together?

Married at First Sight

Kristina and Kieran wed on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK’s Kristina and Kieran still together?

Married at First Sight

Richelle has had a lot to say about her relationship with Orson

MAFS UK's Richelle claims Orson 'tries to recouple' with another bride

Married at First Sight

MAFS UK's Emma has defended Caspar

MAFS UK's Emma defends Caspar after groom receives 'torrent of abuse' online

Married at First Sight

Hannah and Stephen are two of the late arrivals on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Hannah and Stephen still together?

Married at First Sight

Hannah is one of the brides on MAFS UK

Who is Hannah from MAFS UK? Age, Instagram and job revealed

Married at First Sight

Kieran and Kristina have opened up about what fans can expert from the rest of MAFS UK season nine

MAFS UK's Kieran and Kristina hint at future 'drama' as more couples join the experiment

Married at First Sight

Big Brother's Will Best will be becoming a regular face on our TV screens this autumn

Will Best facts: Presenter's age, partner and TV shows revealed

AJ Odudu is taking on the reigns to present Big Brother's reboot this autumn

AJ Odudu facts: Presenter's age, height, real name and boyfriend revealed

Amy and Luke are looking for love on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Amy and Luke still together?

Married at First Sight

Nathan and Lacey are one of the couples on MAFS UK 2024

Are MAFS UK’s Nathan and Lacey still together?

Married at First Sight