The BRIT Awards 2025: Date, performers, tickets and host revealed

12 February 2025, 14:34

Jade Thirlwall, Myles Smith and Sabrina Carpenter
The BRITs 2025 has secured some of music's best artists to perform this year. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

When and where is The BRIT Awards 2025? And who is going to perform on the night? Here's everything you need to know including special tributes.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The BRIT Awards 2025 is one of the biggest nights in the British music industry which includes handing out the famous statue award to all of the best artists, incredible performances and of course, special tributes along the way.

This year will be no exception with music stars from all over the globe expected to arrive in London to celebrate everyone's achievements over the last 12 months.

And it wouldn't be the BRITs without some top-notch performers which in 2024 included the likes of Kylie Minogue, Dua Lipa and RAYE.

So what can we expect from the televised show this year? Here's all The BRIT Awards details from the date, venue, performances and host.

Jack Whitehall has been confirmed as 2025's host of the BRITs
Jack Whitehall has been confirmed as 2025's host of the BRITs. Picture: Getty

When is the BRIT Awards 2025?

This year, the music awards show will take place on Saturday 1st March.

In recent years, the BRITs has begun taking place on the weekend with the first one happening in 2023. Due to its incredible success, organisers have continued to host the show on a Saturday.

Last year, Damian Christian, the Chair of the BRIT Committee in 2024 explained: "The move to a Saturday night for the first time proved to be a huge success, so I’m delighted we’ll be back in a primetime slot again in March. A Saturday night show helped us lock in our most engaged audience ever, and we’ll be looking to build on that base."

Where is the BRIT Awards 2025?

The O2 Arena has been the home of the BRITs since 2011 and will again, take place there this year. Before this, the ceremony was held at Earl's Court in London.

The O2 has a capacity of 20,000 and will feature tables for the VIP guests on the floor and will be offering tickets to the general public in the tiers.

Who is hosting the BRITs 2025?

It's another year of hosting for Jack Whitehall who has been the face of The BRIT Awards since 2021.

Upon the announcement, he said: "They say that absence makes the heart grow fonder, and that is absolutely the case with The BRIT Awards - it is my favourite night of the year, and I am delighted to be invited back to host in 2025."

In 2024 Roman Kemp and Clara Amfo helped Jack as presenters but this hasn't been confirmed yet.

Can you still buy BRIT Awards 2025 tickets?

General sale tickets were available on December 16th 2024 via the O2 website but there are only a select few tickets left. Available via AXS, there are some standard tickets priced at £310 left to buy.

Resale tickets are not permitted for this event so if you didn't manage to secure a seat, you'll have to enjoy from the comfort of your own home.

Who is performing at The BRITs 2025?

The stage is going to full of amazing talent this year as performers are confirmed as:

  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • JADE
  • Myles Smith
  • Shaboozey
  • Teddy Swims
  • The Last Dinner Party
Liam Payne smiling on the red carpet
Liam Payne is likely to get a special tribute at this year's awards following his death. Picture: Getty

Are there going to be any special tributes and moments at this year's BRITs?

Of course, it wouldn't be the same awards show if there weren't some special mentions and moments in the night.

Confirmed so far, we'll see international artist Sabrina Carpenter win the BRIT for Global Success and after accepting her award, she'll take to the stage to sing her best hits to prove why she was such a worthy winner.

Sabrina has top songs including 'Espresso', 'Sue Me' and 'Feather' and will undoubtedly do an iconic performance.

There is also expected to be a special tribute to the late Liam Payne who sadly lost his life, aged 31, in October 2024.

The One Direction boys have confirmed they won't take part so it's expected host Jack will take on the important dedication.

