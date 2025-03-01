The BRIT Awards 2025: Full list of winners and performers

The BRIT Awards 2025. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard took place at London's O2 Arena tonight (March 1st).

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The annual ceremony was hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, and saw performances from Sabrina Carpenter, Jade, Teddy Swims and Myles Smith among others.

But who won and performed at the event? Read on for the full report as it happens.

Who performed at the BRIT Awards 2025?

Sabrina Carpenter - 'Espresso' and 'Bed Chem'

Teddy Swims - 'Bad Dreams', 'The Door' and 'Lose Control'

Myles Smith - 'Nice to Meet You' and 'Stargazing'

Sam Fender - 'People Watching'

Lola Young - 'Messy'

The Last Dinner Party - 'Nothing Matters'

JADE - 'Angel of My Dreams'

Ezra Collective and Jorja Smith - TBC

The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard - full list of winners:

Song Of The Year with Mastercard - supported by Capital

WINNER: Charli xcx Ft Billie Eilish - Guess

Artemas - i like the way you kiss me

The Beatles - Now And Then

BL3SS x CamrinWatsin (feat. bbyclose) - Kisses

Central Cee (feat. Lil Baby) - BAND4BAND

Chase & Status / Stormzy - Backbone

Coldplay - feelslikeimfallinginlove

Dua Lipa - Training Season

Ella Henderson (feat. Rudimental) - Alibi

JADE - Angel Of My Dreams

Jordan Adetunji - Kehlani

KSI (feat. Trippie Redd) - Thick Of It

Myles Smith - Stargazing

Sam Ryder - You're Christmas To Me

Sonny Fodera / Jazzy / D.O.D - Someday

Charli XCX accepts the Song Of The Year. Picture: Getty

Pop Act - supported by Capital

WINNER: Jade

Charli xcx

Dua Lipa

Lola Young

Myles Smith

Alternative/Rock Act

WINNER: Sam Fender

Beabadoobee

The Cure

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

BRITs Rising Star

WINNER: Myles Smith

Myles Smith accepts the Rising Star award. Picture: Getty

Dance Act

WINNER: Charli xcx

Becky Hill

Chase & Status

Fred again..

Nia Archives

Group of The Year

WINNER: Ezra Collective

Bring Me The Horizon

Coldplay

The Cure

The Last Dinner Party

Global Success

WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter accepts the Global Success award. Picture: Getty

International Song Of The Year

WINNER: Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Benson Boone - Beautiful Things

Beyoncé - Texas Hold 'Em

Billie Eilish - Birds Of A Feather

Djo - End of Beginning

Eminem - Houdini

Hozier - Too Sweet

Jack Harlow - Lovin On Me

Noah Kahan - Stick Season

Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen) - I Had Some Help

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Taylor Swift (feat. Post Malone) - Fortnight

Teddy Swims - Lose Control

Tommy Richman - Million Dollar Baby

Mastercard Album Of The Year

WINNER: Charli xcx - BRAT

The Cure - Songs Of A Lost World

Dua Lipa - Radical Optimism

Ezra Collective - Dance, No One's Watching

The Last Dinner Party - Prelude To Ecstasy

Artist Of The Year

Beabadoobee

Central Cee

WINNER: Charli xcx

Dua Lipa

Fred again

Jamie xx

Michael Kiwanuka

Nia Archives

Rachel Chinouriri

Sam Fender

Best New Artist

English Teacher

Ezra Collective

WINNER: The Last Dinner Party

Myles Smith

Rachel Chinouriri

International Artist Of The Year

Adrianne Lenker

Asake

Benson Boone

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

WINNER: Chappell Roan

Kendrick Lamar

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Tyler, The Creator

International Group Of The Year

Amyl and The Sniffers

Confidence Man

WINNER: Fontaines D.C.

Future & Metro Boomin

Linkin Park

Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act - supported by Capital XTRA

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Little Simz

WINNER: Stormzy

R&B Act