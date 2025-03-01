The BRIT Awards 2025: Full list of winners and performers

1 March 2025, 22:04 | Updated: 1 March 2025, 23:07

The BRIT Awards 2025
The BRIT Awards 2025.

By Tom Eames

The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard took place at London's O2 Arena tonight (March 1st).

The annual ceremony was hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, and saw performances from Sabrina Carpenter, Jade, Teddy Swims and Myles Smith among others.

But who won and performed at the event? Read on for the full report as it happens.

Who performed at the BRIT Awards 2025?

Sabrina Carpenter - 'Espresso' and 'Bed Chem'

Teddy Swims - 'Bad Dreams', 'The Door' and 'Lose Control'

Myles Smith - 'Nice to Meet You' and 'Stargazing'

Sam Fender - 'People Watching'

Lola Young - 'Messy'

The Last Dinner Party - 'Nothing Matters'

JADE - 'Angel of My Dreams'

Ezra Collective and Jorja Smith - TBC

The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard - full list of winners:

Song Of The Year with Mastercard - supported by Capital

  • WINNER: Charli xcx Ft Billie Eilish - Guess
  • Artemas - i like the way you kiss me
  • The Beatles - Now And Then
  • BL3SS x CamrinWatsin (feat. bbyclose) - Kisses
  • Central Cee (feat. Lil Baby) - BAND4BAND
  • Chase & Status / Stormzy - Backbone
  • Coldplay - feelslikeimfallinginlove
  • Dua Lipa - Training Season
  • Ella Henderson (feat. Rudimental) - Alibi
  • JADE - Angel Of My Dreams
  • Jordan Adetunji - Kehlani
  • KSI (feat. Trippie Redd) - Thick Of It
  • Myles Smith - Stargazing
  • Sam Ryder - You're Christmas To Me
  • Sonny Fodera / Jazzy / D.O.D - Someday
Charli XCX accepts the Song Of The Year
Charli XCX accepts the Song Of The Year. Picture: Getty

Pop Act - supported by Capital

  • WINNER: Jade
  • Charli xcx
  • Dua Lipa
  • Lola Young
  • Myles Smith

Alternative/Rock Act

  • WINNER: Sam Fender
  • Beabadoobee
  • The Cure
  • Ezra Collective
  • The Last Dinner Party

BRITs Rising Star

  • WINNER: Myles Smith
Myles Smith accepts the Rising Star award
Myles Smith accepts the Rising Star award. Picture: Getty

Dance Act

  • WINNER: Charli xcx
  • Becky Hill
  • Chase & Status
  • Fred again..
  • Nia Archives

Group of The Year

  • WINNER: Ezra Collective
  • Bring Me The Horizon
  • Coldplay
  • The Cure
  • The Last Dinner Party

Global Success

  • WINNER: Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter accepts the Global Success award
Sabrina Carpenter accepts the Global Success award. Picture: Getty

International Song Of The Year

  • WINNER: Chappell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
  • Benson Boone - Beautiful Things
  • Beyoncé - Texas Hold 'Em
  • Billie Eilish - Birds Of A Feather
  • Djo - End of Beginning
  • Eminem - Houdini
  • Hozier - Too Sweet
  • Jack Harlow - Lovin On Me
  • Noah Kahan - Stick Season
  • Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen) - I Had Some Help
  • Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
  • Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
  • Taylor Swift (feat. Post Malone) - Fortnight
  • Teddy Swims - Lose Control
  • Tommy Richman - Million Dollar Baby

Mastercard Album Of The Year

  • WINNER: Charli xcx - BRAT
  • The Cure - Songs Of A Lost World
  • Dua Lipa - Radical Optimism
  • Ezra Collective - Dance, No One's Watching
  • The Last Dinner Party - Prelude To Ecstasy

Artist Of The Year

  • Beabadoobee
  • Central Cee
  • WINNER: Charli xcx
  • Dua Lipa
  • Fred again
  • Jamie xx
  • Michael Kiwanuka
  • Nia Archives
  • Rachel Chinouriri
  • Sam Fender

Best New Artist

  • English Teacher
  • Ezra Collective
  • WINNER: The Last Dinner Party
  • Myles Smith
  • Rachel Chinouriri

International Artist Of The Year

  • Adrianne Lenker
  • Asake
  • Benson Boone
  • Beyoncé
  • Billie Eilish
  • WINNER: Chappell Roan
  • Kendrick Lamar
  • Sabrina Carpenter
  • Taylor Swift
  • Tyler, The Creator

International Group Of The Year

  • Amyl and The Sniffers
  • Confidence Man
  • WINNER: Fontaines D.C.
  • Future & Metro Boomin
  • Linkin Park

Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act - supported by Capital XTRA

  • Central Cee
  • Dave
  • Ghetts
  • Little Simz
  • WINNER: Stormzy

R&B Act

  • Cleo Sol
  • Flo
  • Jorja Smith
  • Michael Kiwanuka
  • WINNER: Raye

