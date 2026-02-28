BRIT Awards 2026 statue design holds special meaning

28 February 2026, 19:55

The BRIT Awards is back for 2026 with a brand new statue design
The BRIT Awards is back for 2026 with a brand new statue design. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

From the designer to the special details with sentimental purposes - here's everything you need to know about the BRIT award itself.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

THE BRIT Awards 2026 is back for another year and it's set to be a night full of glamorous red carpet fashion, huge awards and over the top performances.

But there's only one thing on all those successful music artist's minds and that is winning the all-important BRITs statue itself.

With a new designer and meaning every year, for 2026 we see the statue take a sentimental nod to its new location and everything it stands for.

From who designed it to all the important details surrounding its look, here's everything you need to know about the BRIT Award statue this year.

Matthew Williamson has designed this year's BRIT Award
Matthew Williamson has designed this year's BRIT Award. Picture: Getty

Who designed the BRIT Award statue in 2026?

For this year, the creativity baton was handed over to successful designer Matthew Williamson.

An acclaimed British fashion and interior designer, Matthew is fond of using bold colours and prints in all areas of his work which has been reflected in his design of the BRIT Award this year.

Dame Vivienne Westwood, Sir Peter Blake and Dame Tracey Emin are all previous designers of the gong.

Speaking about the project, Matthew said: "Following in the footsteps of great designers and artists before me, it’s an honour and a career highlight to design the 2026 BRITs trophy. The BRITs is an event I've watched since childhood, and I’m still so immersed in it to this day.

"I've always looked at it in awe and wonder, so to even be offered this opportunity feels like a real milestone moment.”

The BRIT Award statue is made to look like honey to reflect the Manchester worker bee image
The BRIT Award statue is made to look like honey to reflect the Manchester worker bee image. Picture: Getty

What does the 2026 BRIT Award mean?

For the first time ever, the BRITs will be hosted outside of London in the Manchester Co Op Arena.

Also from Manchester, Matthew wanted to reflect the city's worker roots in the statue which is handed out to all winners on the night.

Along with that idea, he wanted to make sure his statue was timeless as he channeled his interior talents.

Matthew said: "I wanted to create something timeless and stylish that each recipient would feel proud to own and display.

"Cast in a chic amber toned resin, the statue resembles the golden honey of a worker bee, Manchester‘s logo symbolising the city's role during the Industrial Revolution and so much more. This spirit to work hard and be part of the essential fabric of the nation still resonates with me today."

Matthew also added he designed the statue to sit on top of a globe to reflect how winning artists would be feeling when they won the award.

