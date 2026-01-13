Chris Martin's lookalike son Moses, 19, launches singing career with music video 'Promise'

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow’s 19-year-old son has launched his own music career. Picture: @peopleivemet/Interscope Records

By Giorgina Hamilton

The son of Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and actress Gwyneth Paltrow makes his musical debut with alt-rock band People I’ve Met.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow’s 19-year-old son, Moses, has launched his own music career.

Currently studying at Brown University, Moses is the lead singer of alternative rock group, People I’ve Met.

The band, which also features Andrew Suster and Orlando Wiltshire, has just signed with Interscope Records, the powerhouse label behind Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Elton John and Lady Gaga.

Their debut single, 'Promise,' dropped this week, introducing the group’s moody, guitar-driven sound — a far cry from Coldplay’s euphoric pop anthems.

Moses is the lead singer of alternative rock group People I’ve Met. Picture: @peopleivemet/Interscope Records

People I've Met also features Andrew Suster and Orlando Wiltshire in the band. Picture: @peopleivemet/Interscope Records

Announcing the release on Instagram, Moses wrote: “Promise by @peopleivemet is #out. So proud of this song. Endlessly grateful for the band and @noahconrad for helping to make this song so special. Hope you enjoy. Sincerely, Moses Martin.”

Although People I’ve Met only officially launched last year — originally under the name Dancer — Moses is no stranger to performing.

People I’ve Met - Promise

At just 10 years old, he joined Coldplay on stage during their Glastonbury 2016 set, making his first live appearance alongside his dad’s Grammy-winning band.

Since then, he’s contributed vocals and writing credits to several Coldplay tracks, including 'All My Love,' 'Orphans,' and 'The Astronaut'.

The news comes after Moses’s older sister, Apple Martin, 21, stepped into the spotlight in October 2025.

Apple made her live singing debut at Cannery Hall in Nashville, performing with student band Jade Street while her father, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, watched proudly from the crowd.

Fan footage shared on TikTok captured Apple performing the song 'Satellite' alongside musicians Eli Meyuhas and Zachery Zwelling.

One concertgoer commented: “It’s not every day you see Chris Martin’s daughter surprise the audience in Nashville.”

According to The Vanderbilt Hustler, Chris Martin “made it clear to fans that while he enjoyed meeting them, he was there to support his daughter and didn’t want the night to be focused on him".

Online reactions to Apple’s first public performance were mixed. Some social media users criticised her vocals, calling her “off-key” or suggesting “the apple does fall far from the tree,” while others praised her confidence and potential on stage.

Though this marks Apple’s most public musical moment to date, she already has experience behind the scenes, holding songwriting credits on her father’s Coldplay tracks “Let Somebody Go” and “feelslikeimfallinginlove.”

Speaking to The Mirror in December, Gwyneth said she believes Apple will eventually follow in her footsteps career-wise: “She's doing a pre-law degree at college but I think she's going to follow in my footsteps.

"But the thing is with kids you have to let them find their own path and inspiration and try not come on top of them with your point of view.”

Gwyneth Paltrow, 53, has also dabbled in music, performing in films including Duets, Country Strong, and Infamous.

READ MORE: