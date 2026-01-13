Chris Martin's lookalike son Moses, 19, launches singing career with music video 'Promise'

13 January 2026, 16:07

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow’s 19-year-old son, Moses, has launched his own music career.
Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow’s 19-year-old son has launched his own music career. Picture: @peopleivemet/Interscope Records

By Giorgina Hamilton

The son of Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and actress Gwyneth Paltrow makes his musical debut with alt-rock band People I’ve Met.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow’s 19-year-old son, Moses, has launched his own music career.

Currently studying at Brown University, Moses is the lead singer of alternative rock group, People I’ve Met.

The band, which also features Andrew Suster and Orlando Wiltshire, has just signed with Interscope Records, the powerhouse label behind Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Elton John and Lady Gaga.

Their debut single, 'Promise,' dropped this week, introducing the group’s moody, guitar-driven sound — a far cry from Coldplay’s euphoric pop anthems.

Moses is the lead singer of alternative rock group People I’ve Met
Moses is the lead singer of alternative rock group People I’ve Met. Picture: @peopleivemet/Interscope Records
People I've Met also features Andrew Suster and Orlando Wiltshire in the band
People I've Met also features Andrew Suster and Orlando Wiltshire in the band. Picture: @peopleivemet/Interscope Records

Announcing the release on Instagram, Moses wrote: “Promise by @peopleivemet is #out. So proud of this song. Endlessly grateful for the band and @noahconrad for helping to make this song so special. Hope you enjoy. Sincerely, Moses Martin.”

Although People I’ve Met only officially launched last year — originally under the name Dancer — Moses is no stranger to performing.

People I’ve Met - Promise

At just 10 years old, he joined Coldplay on stage during their Glastonbury 2016 set, making his first live appearance alongside his dad’s Grammy-winning band.

Since then, he’s contributed vocals and writing credits to several Coldplay tracks, including 'All My Love,' 'Orphans,' and 'The Astronaut'.

The news comes after Moses’s older sister, Apple Martin, 21, stepped into the spotlight in October 2025.

Apple made her live singing debut at Cannery Hall in Nashville, performing with student band Jade Street while her father, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, watched proudly from the crowd.

Fan footage shared on TikTok captured Apple performing the song 'Satellite' alongside musicians Eli Meyuhas and Zachery Zwelling.

One concertgoer commented: “It’s not every day you see Chris Martin’s daughter surprise the audience in Nashville.”

According to The Vanderbilt Hustler, Chris Martin “made it clear to fans that while he enjoyed meeting them, he was there to support his daughter and didn’t want the night to be focused on him".

Online reactions to Apple’s first public performance were mixed. Some social media users criticised her vocals, calling her “off-key” or suggesting “the apple does fall far from the tree,” while others praised her confidence and potential on stage.

Though this marks Apple’s most public musical moment to date, she already has experience behind the scenes, holding songwriting credits on her father’s Coldplay tracks “Let Somebody Go” and “feelslikeimfallinginlove.”

Speaking to The Mirror in December, Gwyneth said she believes Apple will eventually follow in her footsteps career-wise: “She's doing a pre-law degree at college but I think she's going to follow in my footsteps.

"But the thing is with kids you have to let them find their own path and inspiration and try not come on top of them with your point of view.”

Gwyneth Paltrow, 53, has also dabbled in music, performing in films including Duets, Country Strong, and Infamous.

READ MORE:

More Music

See more More Music

Harry Styles fans are in meltdown as anticipation as posters and a mysterious new website sparking rumours the singer is about to make his long-awaited comeback.

Harry Styles teases new music with cryptic posters as fans prepare for epic comeback

Girls Aloud have continued to honour their bandmate Sarah Harding

Girls Aloud share special update in honour of Sarah Harding

The Brits Week schedule has been revealed

Brits Week 26 for War Child lineup, dates and venues revealed

Events

Former One Direction bandmates Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson have been spotted filming together for the first time in years

One Direction members finally reunite as filming for new Netflix show begins

TV & Movies

Leona Lewis marked the end of her debut Las Vegas residency with a moment she says she’ll “never forget”, performing alongside her three-year-old daughter, Carmel.

Leona Lewis will 'never forget this moment' as she brings daughter on stage in Las Vegas

Trending on Heart

Heated Rivalry has suddenly become one of the most talked-about series of 2026.

How to watch 'Heated Rivalry' in the UK - schedule release and streaming info revealed

TV & Movies

Love Island All Stars has finally resumed production after its launch was cancelled due to raging wildfires near the South African villa (pictured)

When does Love Island All Stars start? Filming resumes as wild fires delay launch

Love Island

Maura Higgins has cemeted herself among Hollywood A-List as she stunned on the red carpet last night (11 January)

Maura Higgins stuns at the Golden Globes alongside JLo, Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and more
People We Meet On Vacation is Netflix's hottest new movie

Here’s the People We Meet On Vacation cast and why you recognise them

Netflix

Calum Best has revealed that his mother, Angie, has been diagnosed with cancer.

Calum Best reveals mum Angie has cancer and launches GoFundMe account

The Princess of Wales has marked her 44th birthday with a deeply personal message reflecting on the comfort she has found in nature throughout her cancer treatment

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton shares very personal 44th birthday message

Bradley Cooper has finally weighed in on the ongoing rumors about his changing appearance.

Bradley Cooper finally breaks silence on plastic surgery rumours

Brooklyn Beckham and his parents Victoria and David haven't been seen together for more than a year

Why has Brooklyn Beckham fallen out with his parents?

Love Island All Stars 2026 has already revealed four big bombshells

Love Island All Stars 2026 to drop four early bombshells - here's who they are

Love Island

Jennifer Garner has spoken candidly about her divorce from Ben Affleck, a topic she rarely addresses publicly.

Jennifer Garner makes rare admission about 'hard' Ben Affleck divorce

Brooklyn Beckham lives in Los Angeles with his wife

Brooklyn Beckham facts: Age, job, wife and why he changed his name

The Traitors super fans have come up with a strong theory

The Traitors fans discover strong theory which reveals exactly who gets murdered next

The Traitors

The Traitors introduced a secret traitor to this year's series

The Traitors family tree theory has exploded - are the entire cast connected?

The Traitors

What happened between Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz?

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz 'feud' explained

The Traitors revealed Fiona as the secret traitor for 2026

Who is The Traitors 2026 contestant Fiona Hughes? Age, where she's from, job and game strategy revealed

The Traitors

Love Island All Stars has confirmed their first twist of the series

Love Island All Stars 2026 reveals first twist of the series

Love Island