Watch Christina Aguilera's jaw-dropping first TV performance, age 8

18 August 2026, 08:00

Christina Aguilera sang Etta James' 'Sunday Kinda Love' aged 8
Christina Aguilera sang Etta James' 'Sunday Kinda Love' aged 8. Picture: CBS/T.P.E./Rysher Entertainment

By Giorgina Hamilton

Before she became a pop powerhouse Aguilera stunned a TV talent show audience with a voice far beyond her years.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Christina Aguilera's journey from a young girl with a powerful voice to a global pop sensation is a testament to her talent for music.

Born on December 18, 1980, in Staten Island, New York, Aguilera's early life was marked by a deep love for singing and performing.

By the age of eight, Christina had already begun to showcase her extraordinary vocal abilities on national television, setting the stage for a career that would influence generations of artists and fans alike.

Christina Aguilera's early life was marked by a deep love for singing and performing.
Christina Aguilera's early life was marked by a deep love for singing and performing. Picture: CBS/T.P.E./Rysher Entertainment
Eight year old Christina Aguilera had already begun to showcase her extraordinary singing talents on TV
Eight year old Christina Aguilera had already begun to showcase her extraordinary singing talents on TV. Picture: CBS/T.P.E./Rysher Entertainment

In an interview with Allure in 2002, she recalled: "Even when I was little, I knew I was meant to perform. I would watch specials on TV or videos of Janet or Whitney, and I would start crying because I was like 'I want that so bad!'"

In 1990, an ambitious eight-year-old Christina Aguilera appeared on Star Search, a popular talent competition that showcased emerging artists.

Although she didn't win, her performance left a lasting impression; her rendition of Etta James's 'A Sunday Kind of Love' demonstrated a vocal maturity beyond her years.

Christina Aguilera says she'll never regret wearing this outfit...

"At a really young age, I just gravitated towards performing and singing: it was what I was passionate about," she told The Guardian. "Some people gravitate towards their Barbies; I gravitated towards the microphone."

Following her Star Search appearance, Aguilera’s talent didn’t go unnoticed. In 1992, she earned a spot on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club, a reboot of the classic Disney variety show.

The series became a launchpad for a new generation of entertainers, and Aguilera was at the centre of it.

Young Christina Aguilera singing
Christina Aguilera has spoken fondly about her natural desire to pick up a microphone and sing. Picture: CBS/T.P.E./Rysher Entertainment
Youn Christina Aguilera on Star Search
Christina Aguilera didn't win the TV show at eight but found other opportunities. Picture: CBS/T.P.E./Rysher Entertainment

Week after week, she performed musical numbers and comedy sketches, showcasing the powerhouse vocals that would later define her career.

She also forged early connections with fellow cast members who would go on to dominate pop culture in the late ’90s and early 2000s – among them Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, and Ryan Gosling.

Reflecting on her time as a Mouseketeer, Aguilera said, "It was a magical experience. We were all so young, but we were learning and growing together. It was like a family."

Despite her early success, Aguilera faced challenges during her childhood. She has spoken openly about being bullied for the attention her talent garnered.

The album debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 and sold over 14 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling albums of the year (pcitured at the 2000 Grammy Awards)
Christina Aguilera's album debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 and sold over 14 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling albums of the year. Picture: Getty

In an interview with AfterEllen in 2008, she shared, "Doing what I did and maybe being a little smaller, I was definitely picked on and I definitely was bullied for the attention that I got. It was definitely unwanted attention and there was a lot of unfairness about it."

But Aguilera's early television appearances were just the beginning. In 1998, she recorded 'Reflection' for Disney's animated film Mulan, a song that garnered critical acclaim and earned her a contract with RCA Records.

Christina Aguilera: "A Sunday Kind of Love" (Live at Star Search 1990)

This opportunity marked a turning point, bridging her transition from child performer to professional recording artist and setting the stage for her rise to fame.

Her debut album, released in 1999, catapulted her to stardom. Christina Aguilera featured a blend of pop and R&B tracks, with iconic hits like 'Genie in a Bottle' and 'What a Girl Wants' dominating global charts.

The album debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 and sold over 14 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling albums of the year.

Christina Aguilera performing on stage in a white suit
Christina Aguilera broke records with her early albums and singles. Picture: Getty

'Genie in a Bottle' topped the Billboard Hot 100 for five consecutive weeks and became the second best-selling single of 1999 in the United States, while 'What a Girl Wants' also reached number one, establishing Aguilera as one of the defining pop stars of her generation.

Christina Aguilera's early television performances were more than just stepping stones in her career; they were formative experiences that shaped her as an artist.

Looking back, Aguilera reflected: "Those early experiences taught me the importance of perseverance and staying true to myself. They were instrumental in shaping the artist I am today."

Read more:

More Music

See more More Music

Before 'Wannabe' became a global hit, the Spice Girls’ iconic music video was a whirlwind of energy, improvisation, and pure chaos.

Spice Girls reveal inside story of 'chaotic' Wannabe video

Jesy Nelson has shared an emotional update on her twin daughters after they had their feeding tubes removed, admitting she finally feels as though she has “got their faces back”.

Jesy Nelson shares emotional update after twin daughters have feeding tubes removed

Rod Stewart has welcomed another new arrival into his sprawling family after his daughter Ruby (left) gave birth to her second child.

Rod Stewart, 81, becomes grandfather for sixth time as daughter Ruby welcomes baby boy

Mel C joked she had 'a little chat' with Geri after the Spice Girl wore white to her wedding (Right, Geri pictured at Royal Ascot in June)

Mel C jokes she had 'a little chat' with Geri Halliwell over wedding day outfit

Ariana Grande told fans "human beings need a break sometimes".

Ariana Grande breaks silence on 'stepping back from spotlight' with heartbreaking statement

Trending on Heart

Fans think Julia Majchrzak shared a sly swipe at Lorenzo on TikTok.

Love Island’s Julia hints relationship with Lorenzo is 'on the rocks' as fans beg 'dump him'

Love Island

Hayden Panettiere’s ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko has addressed her shock death.

Hayden Panettiere’s ex-fiancé breaks silence and makes heartbreaking promise to their daughter

Celebrities

The UK has banned a dangerous toxin in gel nail products.

'Gel nail ban' explained: What it really means for your next glossy manicure

Lifestyle

Princess Eugenie has confirmed the super sentimental reason behind her daughter's name

Princess Eugenie confirms super sentimental reason behind daughter's name

Christopher Chung and Phillipa Northeast star in Netflix's new drama series, My Brilliant Career.

Netflix viewers obsessed with new period drama as it rockets into UK top 10

TV & Movies

The UK is set for more heatwaves before summer finishes says the Met Office

Met Office alert the UK to even more sweltering heatwaves

Weather

Love Island's Lorenzo and Julia won the 2026 series

Are Love Island 2026 winners Lorenzo and Julia still together?

Love Island

Love Island's Lorenzo and Julia have put an end to split rumours once and for all

Love Island's Lorenzo silences Julia break up rumours

Love Island

Hayden Panettiere’s final Instagram post has taken on a poignant new significance following the actress’s sudden death at the age of 36.

Hayden Panettiere’s final post takes on heartbreaking new meaning after her death

Hayden Panettiere has sadly passed away aged 36, her family have confirmed

Hayden Panettiere's family release heartbreaking statement after death, aged 36

Julie Andrews has confirmed she will not reprise her beloved role as Queen Clarisse in The Princess Diaries 3, saying she believes she is now “retired” from screen acting.

Julie Andrews, 90, reveals decision to retire from acting: 'It was very, very hard'

Dame Prue Leith has revealed she was rushed to hospital after a severe migraine left her struggling to speak

Prue Leith rushed to hospital after stroke scare left her 'unable to speak'

Vogue Williams had Jamie Theakston convinced she was going into labour during a hilarious prank on her Heart Breakfast co-host.

Vogue Williams pranks Jamie Theakston live on air in hilarious video

Ant McPartlin has marked a major milestone in his marriage by sharing a previously unseen photograph from his wedding day with wife Anne-Marie.

Ant McPartlin celebrates anniversary with beautiful unseen wedding picture

Harriet Cowan has revealed that life changed almost overnight after becoming one of the breakout stars of Clarkson's Farm.

Clarkson's Farm star Harriet Cowan reveals heartbreaking downside of fame

TV & Movies

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have sparked rumours they secretly got married

Are Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper secretly married?