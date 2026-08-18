Watch Christina Aguilera's jaw-dropping first TV performance, age 8

Christina Aguilera sang Etta James' 'Sunday Kinda Love' aged 8. Picture: CBS/T.P.E./Rysher Entertainment

By Giorgina Hamilton

Before she became a pop powerhouse Aguilera stunned a TV talent show audience with a voice far beyond her years.

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Christina Aguilera's journey from a young girl with a powerful voice to a global pop sensation is a testament to her talent for music.

Born on December 18, 1980, in Staten Island, New York, Aguilera's early life was marked by a deep love for singing and performing.

By the age of eight, Christina had already begun to showcase her extraordinary vocal abilities on national television, setting the stage for a career that would influence generations of artists and fans alike.

Christina Aguilera's early life was marked by a deep love for singing and performing. Picture: CBS/T.P.E./Rysher Entertainment

Eight year old Christina Aguilera had already begun to showcase her extraordinary singing talents on TV. Picture: CBS/T.P.E./Rysher Entertainment

In an interview with Allure in 2002, she recalled: "Even when I was little, I knew I was meant to perform. I would watch specials on TV or videos of Janet or Whitney, and I would start crying because I was like 'I want that so bad!'"

In 1990, an ambitious eight-year-old Christina Aguilera appeared on Star Search, a popular talent competition that showcased emerging artists.

Although she didn't win, her performance left a lasting impression; her rendition of Etta James's 'A Sunday Kind of Love' demonstrated a vocal maturity beyond her years.

Christina Aguilera says she'll never regret wearing this outfit...

"At a really young age, I just gravitated towards performing and singing: it was what I was passionate about," she told The Guardian. "Some people gravitate towards their Barbies; I gravitated towards the microphone."

Following her Star Search appearance, Aguilera’s talent didn’t go unnoticed. In 1992, she earned a spot on The All-New Mickey Mouse Club, a reboot of the classic Disney variety show.

The series became a launchpad for a new generation of entertainers, and Aguilera was at the centre of it.

Christina Aguilera has spoken fondly about her natural desire to pick up a microphone and sing. Picture: CBS/T.P.E./Rysher Entertainment

Christina Aguilera didn't win the TV show at eight but found other opportunities. Picture: CBS/T.P.E./Rysher Entertainment

Week after week, she performed musical numbers and comedy sketches, showcasing the powerhouse vocals that would later define her career.

She also forged early connections with fellow cast members who would go on to dominate pop culture in the late ’90s and early 2000s – among them Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, and Ryan Gosling.

Reflecting on her time as a Mouseketeer, Aguilera said, "It was a magical experience. We were all so young, but we were learning and growing together. It was like a family."

Despite her early success, Aguilera faced challenges during her childhood. She has spoken openly about being bullied for the attention her talent garnered.

Christina Aguilera's album debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 and sold over 14 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling albums of the year. Picture: Getty

In an interview with AfterEllen in 2008, she shared, "Doing what I did and maybe being a little smaller, I was definitely picked on and I definitely was bullied for the attention that I got. It was definitely unwanted attention and there was a lot of unfairness about it."

But Aguilera's early television appearances were just the beginning. In 1998, she recorded 'Reflection' for Disney's animated film Mulan, a song that garnered critical acclaim and earned her a contract with RCA Records.

Christina Aguilera: "A Sunday Kind of Love" (Live at Star Search 1990)

This opportunity marked a turning point, bridging her transition from child performer to professional recording artist and setting the stage for her rise to fame.

Her debut album, released in 1999, catapulted her to stardom. Christina Aguilera featured a blend of pop and R&B tracks, with iconic hits like 'Genie in a Bottle' and 'What a Girl Wants' dominating global charts.

The album debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 and sold over 14 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling albums of the year.

Christina Aguilera broke records with her early albums and singles. Picture: Getty

'Genie in a Bottle' topped the Billboard Hot 100 for five consecutive weeks and became the second best-selling single of 1999 in the United States, while 'What a Girl Wants' also reached number one, establishing Aguilera as one of the defining pop stars of her generation.

Christina Aguilera's early television performances were more than just stepping stones in her career; they were formative experiences that shaped her as an artist.

Looking back, Aguilera reflected: "Those early experiences taught me the importance of perseverance and staying true to myself. They were instrumental in shaping the artist I am today."

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