Craig David Commitments tour 2025: Tickets, venues, set list and stage times

Craig David confirmed a UK arena tour in 2024. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Who is supporting Craig David on his current tour of the UK? And what are his set times? Here's everything you need to know as he takes his music around the country.

Craig David has been a man of the music business since dropping his first single 'Fill Me In' in 2000 and now he's taking his top tunes around the country on his Commitments tour.

Hitting venues including Brighton, Cardiff, Manchester and London's O2, Craig has a set list full of his best music which of course, includes famous hits 'Walking Away', 'Re-Rewind' and 'Days'. He's also enlisted a brilliant support act to help him deliver the best night for fans.

Announcing the tour in 2024, he excitedly wrote: "UK ARENA TOUR FEBRUARY 2025. I’m so excited to announce my ‘Commitment Tour’ is coming to the UK next year. I can’t wait to see you all there, this one’s going to be beyond a vibe."

Here's everything you need to know about Craig David's tour from whether tickets are still available, what venues he's playing and what his set list and times are.

Craig David is completing a total of 11 dates in 2025. Picture: Getty

What dates and venues is Craig David playing on his UK tour?

The Commitment tour has already began for Craig and he's taken to the stage in Leeds, Glasgow and Newcastle. The rest of the dates and arenas are:

7th February - Milton Keynes, Marshall Arena

- Milton Keynes, Marshall Arena 8th February - Brighton, Brighton Centre

- Brighton, Brighton Centre 11th February - Cardiff, Utility Arena

- Cardiff, Utility Arena 12th February - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

- Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena 14th February - Manchester, Co-Op Live

- Manchester, Co-Op Live 15th February - Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

- Birmingham, Resorts World Arena 18th February - Bournemouth, International Arena

- Bournemouth, International Arena 20th February - London, The O2

Are there still Craig David tour tickets left and how much are they?

Across the venues still to play, Craig's ticket availability ranges from low to high so generally, there are still tickets to purchase.

For venues like Brighton with 'low availability', Ticketmaster now has listed verified resale tickets from £57.

Arenas like Manchester with good availability have tickets from £47.

Who is Craig David's support act?

Joining Craig on tour is singer and songwriter Lemar who rose to fame on Fame Academy. He is best known for songs such as 'Justice' and '50/50'.

Craig has also enlisted the help of some fellow DJs to help get the party started across the venues.

What is Craig David's set list?

Seeing as Craig has played a few venues now, we have a pretty decent idea of what the setlist will be but of course, this could be mixed up as he progresses through the tour.

As he's been playing in the other venues, his set list is a mixture of his RnB classics as well as David’s TS5 DJ sets. The playlist is as follows:

SOS

Re-Rewind (The Crowd Say Bo Selecta)

Ain't Giving Up

Fill Me In

What's Your Flava?

In Your Hands

I Know You

GOT IT GOOD (KAYTRANADA cover)

Warm It Up / Shy Guy

Walking Away

Can't Be Messing 'Round / Last Night / You Know What / Follow Me / Rendezvous

7 Days (DJ Premier Remix)

Once in a Lifetime

Booty Man

Time to Party

Rise and Fall

Don't Love You No More (I'm Sorry)

Unbelievable

Craig David has a set list full of classics plus some of his new material. Picture: Getty

What are Craig David's set times and when does he come on stage?

Again, this does vary across the venues so we do recommend you checking on their official websites before hand.

However, based on his previous performances, you can generally expect venue gates to open at 6:30pm with a DJ act starting the tunes at 7pm.

Lemar is scheduled to take to the stage at around 7:45pm and Craig, the main act, will start at around 8:45pm. The show is expected to be finished around 10:50pm.

