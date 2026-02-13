Cruz Beckham pays sweet tribute to dad David in new music video teaser

13 February 2026, 16:11

Cruz, 20, revealed the intro for his new single 'For Your Love'
Cruz, 20, revealed the intro for his new single 'For Your Love'. Picture: Cruz Beckham/Instagram

By Giorgina Hamilton

David Beckham's son Cruz has used inspiration from his family for his latest music video.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cruz Beckham has made a tribute to his father David Beckham in his latest music video.

Cruz, aged 20, revealed the intro for his new single 'For Your Love', written with his band The Breakers, which features a fun nod to his dad’s favourite Essex pie and mash shop.

“He is in one of the music videos. He is a great human and he was in a band when he was younger," Cruz said about his dad in a new interview.

"He taught me about the Beatles. He's still got it but he doesn't gig anymore."

Cruz Beckham has given a tribute to his father David Beckham, as the aspiring musician shared a teaser for his upcoming music video.
Cruz Beckham has given a tribute to his father David Beckham in his latest music release. Picture: Cruz Beckham/Instagram
The teaser shows Cruz and his bandmates inside Tony's Traditional Pie and Mash Shop in East London, a place David has often praised for its classic dishes.
The teaser shows Cruz and his bandmates inside Tony's Traditional Pie and Mash Shop in East London, a place David has often praised for its classic dishes. Picture: David Beckham/Instagram

The teaser of his new video shows Cruz and his bandmates inside Tony's Traditional Pie and Mash Shop in East London meeting with a music exec who’s trying to take over their ideas, before the release date flashes on screen.

This particular restaurant is one close to Victoria Beckham's husband's heart and is somewhere he has often praised for its classic dishes.

In the same interview, Cruz also spoke about how The Breakers came together: “We met through my girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, she’s a songwriter, at a gig at The Ned.

"I’ve always wanted to be part of a band. When I was in the studio on my own, it felt like something was missing. Singing and playing music with these talented lads is just amazing.”

He added: “We’re living the dream right now, we just want to keep playing music. We want to put a smile on people’s faces, people need that right now.”

David Beckham has often praised this pie and mash shop in East London
David Beckham has often praised this pie and mash shop in East London. Picture: David Beckham/Instagram

Cruz has also reflected on his grandfather Tony Adams, Victoria's father, who played in a band when he was younger.

The new music video teaser comes amid ongoing tensions with his older brother, Brooklyn Beckham.

Last week, Cruz shared a throwback gallery of him and his siblings, including Brooklyn, highlighting childhood memories and family bonds.

The post was accompanied by Billy Joel’s 'The River of Dreams', with lyrics about searching for something lost, a subtle nod to reconciliation.

Despite Cruz’s gesture, Brooklyn has remained focused on his wife Nicola Peltz, sharing loved-up posts and Valentine’s Day preparations on Instagram.

Cruz’s teaser hints at both nostalgia and a fresh start as he moves forward in music, honouring his family while carving out his own path.

“I’ve always listened to music from bands growing up. Singing and playing with these guys is just amazing,” he said.

