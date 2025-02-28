Diana Ross Symphonic Celebration 2025 UK tour: Tickets, dates and venues revealed

Diana Ross is returning to the UK. Picture: Eddie Wölfl

By Tom Eames

Pop superstar Diana Ross is returning to the UK!

The Motown legend brings her Symphonic Celebration tour to the UK later this year, where she will be joined by an ensemble of great musicians of soul, jazz, rock and pop.

The 2025 UK Tour will visit seven arenas in Birmingham, Nottingham, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds and Liverpool throughout June 2025, before a closing night at London's The O2 on July 2nd.

Tickets are on sale now from here.

Diana Ross tour dates. Picture: Diana Ross

She will perform five shows with the Manchester-based Hallé Orchestra, before being joined by the Royal Scottish National Orchestra at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro and the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra for London.

Expect massive hits from Diana's amazing career, such as 'Ain't No Mountain High Enough', 'Endless Love', 'Stop! In the Name of Love', 'Upside Down', 'I'm Coming Out', and many more.

This tour marks Diana Ross’s return to the UK for the first shows since her 2023 performance at The Royal Albert Hall

The tour dates are: