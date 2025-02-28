Diana Ross Symphonic Celebration 2025 UK tour: Tickets, dates and venues revealed

28 February 2025, 16:22

Diana Ross is returning to the UK
Diana Ross is returning to the UK. Picture: Eddie Wölfl

By Tom Eames

Pop superstar Diana Ross is returning to the UK!

The Motown legend brings her Symphonic Celebration tour to the UK later this year, where she will be joined by an ensemble of great musicians of soul, jazz, rock and pop.

The 2025 UK Tour will visit seven arenas in Birmingham, Nottingham, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds and Liverpool throughout June 2025, before a closing night at London's The O2 on July 2nd.

Tickets are on sale now from here.

Diana Ross tour dates
Diana Ross tour dates. Picture: Diana Ross

She will perform five shows with the Manchester-based Hallé Orchestra, before being joined by the Royal Scottish National Orchestra at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro and the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra for London.

Expect massive hits from Diana's amazing career, such as 'Ain't No Mountain High Enough', 'Endless Love', 'Stop! In the Name of Love', 'Upside Down', 'I'm Coming Out', and many more.

This tour marks Diana Ross’s return to the UK for the first shows since her 2023 performance at The Royal Albert Hall

The tour dates are:

  • Saturday, June 22nd, 2025: Birmingham BP Pulse Live
  • Monday, June 23rd, 2025: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
  • Wednesday, June 25th, 2025: Glasgow OVO Hydro
  • Thursday, June 26th, 2025: Manchester Co-op Live
  • Saturday, June 28th, 2025: Leeds First Direct Arena
  • Monday, June 30th, 2025: Liverpool M&S Band Arena
  • Wednesday, July 2nd, 2025: London The O2

