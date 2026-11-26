East 17 spark hopes of a reunion

East 17 reunion rumours have begun to swirl. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

John Hendy, Terry Coldwell, Robbie Craig, Brian Harvey and Tony Mortimer all formed popular boyband East 17 - but could they be getting back together?

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Nineties boyband East 17 have sparked hope and optimism that a music reunion could be on the cards in the very near future.

After years of feuds and bad words, it's thought the pop group, which is made up of members John Hendy, Terry Coldwell, Robbie Craig, Brian Harvey and Tony Mortimer, could be taking the very first steps into reuniting.

Popular at this time of year due to their number one Christmas hit, 'Stay Another Day', some members of the band take the opportunity to step back into the spotlight, and for 2026, two will be joining forces.

Tony and John have confirmed they will sit side by side at the HMV store in Oxford Street, London, this December to sign copes of their greatest hits album, Best Of East 17.

East 17 have reunited for small opportunities in recent years. Picture: Getty

For some loyal fans, they've taken this as a sign of the very first steps of a reunion.

A source told The Sun: "Tony reached out to John about meeting up. Tony quit the band after their 2013 album Dark Light and they haven’t spoken until now. It’s a major sign that things are good.

"As for a full reunion, stranger things have happened. Just Terry and Brian to go."

East 17 briefly reunited with three members in 2019 to recreate their iconic 'Stay Another Day' video look for a celebrity appearance. However, Brian Harvey remained missing from the line-up.

Three members of East 17 got together to bring back the iconic look from the 'Stay Another Day' video. Picture: Getty

The boy band had huge success with the single in 1994 and is a track that climbs the charts every Christmas.

Reunions from pop bands have become increasingly popular in recent years as S Club 7, Steps and Sugababes have all successfully returned to the music business.

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