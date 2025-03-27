Ed Sheeran facts: Singer's age, wife, children, parents and best songs revealed

27 March 2025, 15:43 | Updated: 27 March 2025, 16:37

Ed Sheeran is a British music star
Ed Sheeran is a British music star. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

How old is Ed Sheeran, who is he married to, does he have kids, who are his parents and where is he from?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ed Sheeran is best known for hits like 'Azizam', 'Under the Tree', 'Eyes Closed' and 'Celestial', however many fans are keen to know about the man behind the music.

After bursting onto the scene with 'The A Team' back in 2011, Ed has gone on to carve out a successful music career, winning four Grammys and seven BRIT awards over the years.

Whilst many of us are familiar with his professional life, interest has turned to Ed's family, including his background and his loved ones.

Here is everything you need to know about Ed Sheeran including his age, kids, parents and relationship with wife Cherry Seaborn.

Ed Sheeran is releasing new music in 2025
Ed Sheeran is releasing new music in 2025. Picture: Alamy

How old is Ed Sheeran?

Ed was born on February 17th 1991, celebrating his 34th birthday in 2025. Despite his young age, the singer has created a successful music portfolio, after starting his career back in 2004.

At the age of 13 Ed released his first body of work titled Spinning Man and spent his teenage years gigging across the UK.

Where is Ed Sheeran from?

Ed was born in Halifax, West Yorkshire, however at the age of four he and his family moved to Framlingham in Suffolk, where he attended Thomas Mills High School.

His 2017 single 'Castle on the Hill' was inspired by his childhood in Suffolk, with Framlingham Castle being mentioned in the tune.

Ed Sheeran was raised in Suffolk
Ed Sheeran was raised in Suffolk. Picture: Getty

Who are Ed Sheeran's parents?

Ed's parents are called Imogen and John Sheeran and have been incredibly supportive of their son's career.

During a 2015 interview, Ed opened up about how he wants to repay his parents for their help, telling The Mirror: "Being able to really pay my parents – not just financially – but being able to give them the things they wouldn’t have ever dreamed of.

"Seeing them going off doing their thing is probably the best thing that’s come out of my career. They’re going around the world and for me to see that is great."

Ed Sheeran is close to his parents. Pictured with mum Imogen
Ed Sheeran is close to his parents. Pictured with mum Imogen. Picture: Instagram/Ed Sheeran

Is Ed Sheeran married?

Yes, Ed is married to Cherry Seaborn, with the pair tying the knot back in 2019. The couple were childhood sweethearts and met at secondary school.

Ed has spoken about his "unbreakable bond" with his wife, telling The Sun: "My dad said to me when I got married, ‘You will not know what real love and marriage is until there’s death and real sickness’.

"He said that because that happened when he first married my mum.

"There was real, real grief that happened in the family and real, real sickness that ended up in grief that they had to go through.

"He said that it really brought them together and once that happens it’s an unbreakable bond.

"I’ve been married now almost five years and I’ve always felt real, real closeness. But last year was when that unbreakable bond was made."

Ed Sheeran is married to Cherry Seaborn
Ed Sheeran is married to Cherry Seaborn. Picture: Getty

Does Ed Sheeran have children?

Ed and his wife Cherry share two daughters together, welcoming Lyra Antarctica in 2020 and Jupiter in 2022.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on New Music Daily, Ed opened up about fatherhood, saying: "No one knows what they're doing. I see people, I'm like, 'Oh my God, that guy's the best dad in the world.'

"But he started off like me, like not knowing anything. I'm learning day by day. So, I think it's amazing."

Ed Sheeran songs

Whilst he has a host of tunes, here are some of Ed Sheeran's most popular songs:

  • Perfect
  • Shape of You
  • Photograph
  • Thinking Out Loud
  • Bad Habits
  • I Don’t Care
  • The A Team
  • Castle on the Hill

More Music

See more More Music

Ed Sheeran has revealed he will release a new album in 2025

Ed Sheeran's new album release date, title, songs and tour dates revealed

Ed Sheeran's new single is titled Azizam

What does 'Azizam' mean? Ed Sheeran explains Persian lyrics

Lady Gaga has announced The MAYHEM Ball tour

Lady Gaga The Mayhem Ball tour dates, venues, tickets and prices revealed

Robbie and Danny Dyer

Robbie Williams talks "absolute thrill" of duetting with Danny Dyer: "It makes no sense on paper!"
Miley Cyrus was sued for copyright infringement over her song Flowers.

Miley Cyrus and Bruno Mars legal battle explained

Trending on Heart

MAFS Australia's Clint has revealed he is "humbly wealthy"

MAFS Australia star Clint's incredible net worth and businesses revealed

Married at First Sight

Gemma Collins showed off her two-stone weight loss

Gemma Collins proudly shows off two-stone weight loss after starting jabs

Marvel have announced the full cast of 'Avengers: Doomsday'

Marvel's Avengers: Doomsday full cast, release date, plot, trailer and who is missing

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have revealed they aren't the "perfect couple"

Stacey Solomon admits ‘we’re not a perfect couple’ as she opens up about arguments with Joe Swash
The rumoured CBB cast has been revealed

Celebrity Big Brother line-up rumours revealed as start date announced

Dancing on Ice has been cancelled

Dancing on Ice axed for a second time after ratings plummet

Veronica and Eliot tied the knot on MAFS Australia

Are MAFS Australia's Eliot and Veronica still together?

Married at First Sight

Duffy has returned to her fans in a TikTok video

Duffy is seen for the first time in 10 years after kidnapping horror

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Which MAFS Australia 2025 couples are still together?

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Jacqui has gone rogue!

MAFS Australia's Jacqui leaks texts she sent to Jeff amid backlash

Married at First Sight

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Clint still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Lauren and Clint still together?

Married at First Sight

Why did Adrian leave MAFS Australia?

Why did Adrian leave MAFS Australia? Groom shares real reason for exit

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Teejay and Beth are late-comers on the show

Are MAFS Australia's Beth and Teejay still together?

Married at First Sight

Celebrity Big Brother will return in 2025

Celebrity Big Brother 2025: Start date, channel, time and cast revealed

TV & Movies

MAFS Australia bride Beth Kelly is originally from the UK.

Where is Beth Kelly from? The MAFS Australia bride's accent explained

Married at First Sight

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are getting divorced

Why did Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes split? Real reason for their shock divorce explained