Ed Sheeran facts: Singer's age, wife, children, parents and best songs revealed

Ed Sheeran is a British music star. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

How old is Ed Sheeran, who is he married to, does he have kids, who are his parents and where is he from?

Ed Sheeran is best known for hits like 'Azizam', 'Under the Tree', 'Eyes Closed' and 'Celestial', however many fans are keen to know about the man behind the music.

After bursting onto the scene with 'The A Team' back in 2011, Ed has gone on to carve out a successful music career, winning four Grammys and seven BRIT awards over the years.

Whilst many of us are familiar with his professional life, interest has turned to Ed's family, including his background and his loved ones.

Here is everything you need to know about Ed Sheeran including his age, kids, parents and relationship with wife Cherry Seaborn.

Ed Sheeran is releasing new music in 2025. Picture: Alamy

How old is Ed Sheeran?

Ed was born on February 17th 1991, celebrating his 34th birthday in 2025. Despite his young age, the singer has created a successful music portfolio, after starting his career back in 2004.

At the age of 13 Ed released his first body of work titled Spinning Man and spent his teenage years gigging across the UK.

Where is Ed Sheeran from?

Ed was born in Halifax, West Yorkshire, however at the age of four he and his family moved to Framlingham in Suffolk, where he attended Thomas Mills High School.

His 2017 single 'Castle on the Hill' was inspired by his childhood in Suffolk, with Framlingham Castle being mentioned in the tune.

Ed Sheeran was raised in Suffolk. Picture: Getty

Who are Ed Sheeran's parents?

Ed's parents are called Imogen and John Sheeran and have been incredibly supportive of their son's career.

During a 2015 interview, Ed opened up about how he wants to repay his parents for their help, telling The Mirror: "Being able to really pay my parents – not just financially – but being able to give them the things they wouldn’t have ever dreamed of.

"Seeing them going off doing their thing is probably the best thing that’s come out of my career. They’re going around the world and for me to see that is great."

Ed Sheeran is close to his parents. Pictured with mum Imogen. Picture: Instagram/Ed Sheeran

Is Ed Sheeran married?

Yes, Ed is married to Cherry Seaborn, with the pair tying the knot back in 2019. The couple were childhood sweethearts and met at secondary school.

Ed has spoken about his "unbreakable bond" with his wife, telling The Sun: "My dad said to me when I got married, ‘You will not know what real love and marriage is until there’s death and real sickness’.

"He said that because that happened when he first married my mum.

"There was real, real grief that happened in the family and real, real sickness that ended up in grief that they had to go through.

"He said that it really brought them together and once that happens it’s an unbreakable bond.

"I’ve been married now almost five years and I’ve always felt real, real closeness. But last year was when that unbreakable bond was made."

Ed Sheeran is married to Cherry Seaborn. Picture: Getty

Does Ed Sheeran have children?

Ed and his wife Cherry share two daughters together, welcoming Lyra Antarctica in 2020 and Jupiter in 2022.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on New Music Daily, Ed opened up about fatherhood, saying: "No one knows what they're doing. I see people, I'm like, 'Oh my God, that guy's the best dad in the world.'

"But he started off like me, like not knowing anything. I'm learning day by day. So, I think it's amazing."

Ed Sheeran songs

