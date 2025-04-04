Exclusive

Ed Sheeran explains ‘Azizam’ meaning and message behind Persian lyrics

By Hope Wilson

Ed Sheeran has revealed what 'Azizam' means and the reason he released his new song in 2025.

Ed Sheeran has explained the meaning behind his new single 'Azizam' and how the song came about, as fans anticipate the release of his brand new album.

The 'Eyes Closed' and 'Under the Tree' singer spoke to Mark Wright and Olly Murs on Heart Breakfast about 'Azizam' and divulged the true meaning of the song.

Ed revealed: "It is a language called Farsi and it means ‘my dear’ in Farsi. Basically the producer I was working with, Ilya, is Persian and whilst we were making music he was like ‘let’s make something within the Persian culture.’"

The father-of-two also opened up about undertaking a new venture and pushing himself out of his comfort zone.

Ed said: "It was just fun exploring something completely new. It’s rare this far into my career to be excited by something that I haven’t done before and it felt really new and fresh.

"It’s one of those ones where you don’t really know how people are going to react and everyone that I played it to was like ‘wow that’s different’ and I think that’s all I’m kind of looking for at the moment."

The 'Perfect' singer also revealed that he penned the tune two years ago, stating: "I wrote it 2023 on the USA tour. To be honest I’ve sat on most of this record for about two years to really, really get this all right.

"It’s been a long time since I’ve done like pop properly and I just wanted to do it properly and get it planned."

With the new single out, many fans are keen to know when Ed's new album will drop and whether he will be heading on tour in 2025.

While he is currently keeping this information under wraps, fans can enjoy the new single and be prepared for the release of more music soon.