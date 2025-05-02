Ed Sheeran announces three homecoming Ipswich shows: Tickets and dates revealed

Ed Sheeran has announced three huge summer shows. Picture: Ed Sheeran/Getty

By Tom Eames

Ed Sheeran has now announced three huge live shows at Portman Road in Ipswich this summer.

The three gigs will take place in July on Friday 11, Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 at Ipswich Town FC's home stadium.

Ed is a lifelong supporter of the club, and has been their official shirt sponsor since 2021.

It'll be Ed’s first UK headline shows since 2023, and will include debut performances of tracks from his new album Play alongside fan favourites.

Ed Sheeran's summer 2025 shows. Picture: Ed Sheeran

Ed will be supported on the tour by several big names: Myles Smith, Busted, James Blunt, Tori Kelly, Maisie Peters and Dylan.

Fans can pre-order Play via Ed’s official website to gain access to an exclusive pre-sale from 9am on Wednesday (May 7), while general sale will begin on Friday May 9 at 10am.

Play will be released on September 12, 2025.