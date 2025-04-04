Is Ed Sheeran going on tour? His 2025 dates revealed

4 April 2025, 12:38

Ed Sheeran has revealed his tour dates in 2025
Ed Sheeran has revealed his tour dates in 2025. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Ed Sheeran will be playing at various venues across the world this year following the release of his new song Azizam.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ed Sheeran has just released the single 'Azizam', and with his new album dropping soon, many fans are wondering if the 'Shape of You' singer will be going on tour in 2025.

Known for hits such as 'Under the Tree', 'Perfect' and 'Eyes Closed', Ed is hoping his next music offering will be just as well received as his previous albums.

With some tour dates already announced, here is everything we know about the venues and cities Ed Sheeran will be performing in later this year.

Is Ed Sheeran going on tour? Here is everything we know about his 2025 performances.

Ed Sheeran is releasing new music in 2025
Ed Sheeran is releasing new music in 2025. Picture: Getty

Is Ed Sheeran going on tour?

It hasn't been confirmed if Ed is going on tour for his new album, however he is playing in various venues across Europe and Asia in 2025.

Here are the following dates and locations Ed will be visiting this year:

  • 26 Apr 2025 – OFFLIMITS Festival, Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi, UAE
  • 30 Apr 2025 – Lusail Multipurpose Hall, Doha, Qatar
  • 2 May 2025 – Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre, Sakhir, Bahrain
  • 30 May 2025 – Cívitas Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain
  • 31 May 2025 – Cívitas Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain
  • 6 Jun 2025 – Orange Vélodrome Stadium, Marseille, France
  • 7 Jun 2025 – Orange Vélodrome Stadium, Marseille, France
  • 14 Jun 2025 – Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy
  • 20 Jun 2025 – Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille, France
  • 21 Jun 2025 – Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille, France
  • 28 Jun 2025 – MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany
  • 29 Jun 2025 – MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany
  • 4 Jul 2025 – Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany
  • 5 Jul 2025 – Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany
  • 6 Jul 2025 – Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany
  • 26 Jul 2025 – Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway
  • 27 Jul 2025 – Ullevaal Stadion,Oslo, Norway
  • 2 Aug 2025 – Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland
  • 3 Aug 2025 – Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland
  • 7 Aug 2025 – Middenvijver Park, Antwerp, Belgium
  • 8 Aug 2025 – Middenvijver Park, Antwerp, Belgium
  • 15 Aug 2025 – Tarczyński Arena, Wroclaw, Poland
  • 16 Aug 2025 – Tarczyński Arena, Wroclaw, Poland
  • 22 Aug 2025 – Strawberry Arena, Stockholm, Sweden
  • 23 Aug 2025 – Strawberry Arena, Stockholm, Sweden
  • 28 Aug 2025 – Øresundsparken, Copenhagen, Denmark
  • 29 Aug 2025 – Øresundsparken, Copenhagen, Denmark
  • 30 Aug 2025 – Øresundsparken, Copenhagen, Denmark
  • 31 Aug 2025 – Øresundsparken, Copenhagen, Denmark
  • 5 Sep 2025 – Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf, Germany
  • 6 Sep 2025 – Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf, Germany
  • 7 Sep 2025 – Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf, Germany

Read more: Ed Sheeran plays Wright Lines with mega-fan Mark Wright

Read more: Ed Sheeran shares health update on wife Cherry Seaborn following tumour diagnosis

Watch Ed Sheeran discuss Azizam here:

Ed Sheeran surprises super fans on London bus as he returns with 'Azizam'

It is currently unknown if Ed will be doing any UK and Ireland tour dates, as his upcoming album has not been released yet.

However the superstar singer has revealed he put a lot of time into making his record perfect and wanted to do his new album 'properly'.

Ed told Mark Wright and Olly Murs on Heart Breakfast: "I wrote it 2023 on the USA tour. To be honest I’ve sat on most of this record for about two years to really, really get this all right.

"It’s been a long time since I’ve done like pop properly and I just wanted to do it properly and get it planned."

More Music

See more More Music

Ed Sheeran has revealed he will release a new album in 2025

Ed Sheeran's new album release date, title, songs and tour dates revealed

Ed Sheeran has revealed what Azizam means

Ed Sheeran explains ‘Azizam’ meaning and message behind Persian lyrics

Ed Sheeran's new single is titled Azizam

What does 'Azizam' mean? Ed Sheeran explains Persian lyrics

Lady Gaga has announced The MAYHEM Ball tour

Lady Gaga The MAYHEM Ball tour dates, venues, tickets and prices revealed

The ABBA Voyage setlist has been revealed

ABBA Voyage setlist and concert duration revealed

Trending on Heart

Fans have questioned the actor's thick head of hair in recent years.

Has Joe Swash had a hair transplant? Actor's thick new locks explained

Georges claimed he was dating Ekin-Su when she entered the villa.

Ekin-Su was in 'secret relationship' with MAFS' Georges during Love Island All Stars

Mark Wright shared a string of gorgeous family photos online.

Mark Wright in his 'dad era' as he shares new pictures of baby Palma

Ed Sheeran surprises Pearl and Ray!

Watch the heartwarming moment Ed Sheeran surprises his two biggest fans

Julie Goodyear's husband deletes picture of Coronation Street star after cruel backlash

Julie Goodyear's husband deletes picture of Coronation Street star after cruel backlash

The all-star line-up for a new series of Beatles films has been announced.

The Beatles film: Who is playing John, Ringo, Paul and George?

Police opened an investigation into MAFS Australia groom Paul Antoine.

MAFS Australia: Police launch investigation into Paul's 'punch' scandal

Married at First Sight

Stacey launched into son Zach for swearing at her on camera.

Stacey Solomon in explosive row with son Zach, 17, as he swears at her on camera

Julie Goodyear is best known for playing Rovers Return landlady Bet Lynch in Coronation Street.

Julie Goodyear's husband shares rare picture of wife amid star's 'painful' dementia battle

The full Celebrity Big Brother line-up has been teased.

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 line-up: Full list of ‘confirmed’ housemates

TV & Movies

What did Paul do on MAFS Australia?

What did Paul do on MAFS Australia? Full timeline of punch scandal explained

Married at First Sight

The rumoured CBB cast has been revealed

Celebrity Big Brother line-up rumours revealed as start date announced

Clarkson's Farm will return for series 4, with filming already underway at Diddly Squat Farm

Clarkson's Farm season 4: Release date, cast and guest appearances revealed

Andrea McLean has detailed her horrific experience with pneumonia and sepsis

Loose Women's Andrea McLean says she was '24 hours from death' after terrifying health scare
Joe Swash has a close bond with son Harry

Who is Joe Swash's son Harry? Their sweet relationship revealed

Joe Swash is taking part in the reality TV show Stacey & Joe

Joe Swash: Actor's age, wife, children and career revealed