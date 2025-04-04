Is Ed Sheeran going on tour? His 2025 dates revealed
4 April 2025, 12:38
Ed Sheeran will be playing at various venues across the world this year following the release of his new song Azizam.
Ed Sheeran has just released the single 'Azizam', and with his new album dropping soon, many fans are wondering if the 'Shape of You' singer will be going on tour in 2025.
Known for hits such as 'Under the Tree', 'Perfect' and 'Eyes Closed', Ed is hoping his next music offering will be just as well received as his previous albums.
With some tour dates already announced, here is everything we know about the venues and cities Ed Sheeran will be performing in later this year.
Is Ed Sheeran going on tour?
It hasn't been confirmed if Ed is going on tour for his new album, however he is playing in various venues across Europe and Asia in 2025.
Here are the following dates and locations Ed will be visiting this year:
- 26 Apr 2025 – OFFLIMITS Festival, Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi, UAE
- 30 Apr 2025 – Lusail Multipurpose Hall, Doha, Qatar
- 2 May 2025 – Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre, Sakhir, Bahrain
- 30 May 2025 – Cívitas Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain
- 31 May 2025 – Cívitas Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain
- 6 Jun 2025 – Orange Vélodrome Stadium, Marseille, France
- 7 Jun 2025 – Orange Vélodrome Stadium, Marseille, France
- 14 Jun 2025 – Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy
- 20 Jun 2025 – Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille, France
- 21 Jun 2025 – Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille, France
- 28 Jun 2025 – MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany
- 29 Jun 2025 – MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany
- 4 Jul 2025 – Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany
- 5 Jul 2025 – Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany
- 6 Jul 2025 – Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany
- 26 Jul 2025 – Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway
- 27 Jul 2025 – Ullevaal Stadion,Oslo, Norway
- 2 Aug 2025 – Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland
- 3 Aug 2025 – Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland
- 7 Aug 2025 – Middenvijver Park, Antwerp, Belgium
- 8 Aug 2025 – Middenvijver Park, Antwerp, Belgium
- 15 Aug 2025 – Tarczyński Arena, Wroclaw, Poland
- 16 Aug 2025 – Tarczyński Arena, Wroclaw, Poland
- 22 Aug 2025 – Strawberry Arena, Stockholm, Sweden
- 23 Aug 2025 – Strawberry Arena, Stockholm, Sweden
- 28 Aug 2025 – Øresundsparken, Copenhagen, Denmark
- 29 Aug 2025 – Øresundsparken, Copenhagen, Denmark
- 30 Aug 2025 – Øresundsparken, Copenhagen, Denmark
- 31 Aug 2025 – Øresundsparken, Copenhagen, Denmark
- 5 Sep 2025 – Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf, Germany
- 6 Sep 2025 – Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf, Germany
- 7 Sep 2025 – Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf, Germany
It is currently unknown if Ed will be doing any UK and Ireland tour dates, as his upcoming album has not been released yet.
However the superstar singer has revealed he put a lot of time into making his record perfect and wanted to do his new album 'properly'.
Ed told Mark Wright and Olly Murs on Heart Breakfast: "I wrote it 2023 on the USA tour. To be honest I’ve sat on most of this record for about two years to really, really get this all right.
"It’s been a long time since I’ve done like pop properly and I just wanted to do it properly and get it planned."
