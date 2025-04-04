Is Ed Sheeran going on tour? His 2025 dates revealed

Ed Sheeran has revealed his tour dates in 2025. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Ed Sheeran will be playing at various venues across the world this year following the release of his new song Azizam.

Ed Sheeran has just released the single 'Azizam', and with his new album dropping soon, many fans are wondering if the 'Shape of You' singer will be going on tour in 2025.

Known for hits such as 'Under the Tree', 'Perfect' and 'Eyes Closed', Ed is hoping his next music offering will be just as well received as his previous albums.

With some tour dates already announced, here is everything we know about the venues and cities Ed Sheeran will be performing in later this year.

Is Ed Sheeran going on tour? Here is everything we know about his 2025 performances.

Ed Sheeran is releasing new music in 2025. Picture: Getty

Is Ed Sheeran going on tour?

It hasn't been confirmed if Ed is going on tour for his new album, however he is playing in various venues across Europe and Asia in 2025.

Here are the following dates and locations Ed will be visiting this year:

26 Apr 2025 – OFFLIMITS Festival, Etihad Park, Abu Dhabi, UAE

30 Apr 2025 – Lusail Multipurpose Hall, Doha, Qatar

2 May 2025 – Beyon Al Dana Amphitheatre, Sakhir, Bahrain

30 May 2025 – Cívitas Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain

31 May 2025 – Cívitas Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain

6 Jun 2025 – Orange Vélodrome Stadium, Marseille, France

7 Jun 2025 – Orange Vélodrome Stadium, Marseille, France

14 Jun 2025 – Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

20 Jun 2025 – Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille, France

21 Jun 2025 – Decathlon Arena - Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille, France

28 Jun 2025 – MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany

29 Jun 2025 – MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany

4 Jul 2025 – Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany

5 Jul 2025 – Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany

6 Jul 2025 – Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany

26 Jul 2025 – Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway

27 Jul 2025 – Ullevaal Stadion,Oslo, Norway

2 Aug 2025 – Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland

3 Aug 2025 – Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland

7 Aug 2025 – Middenvijver Park, Antwerp, Belgium

8 Aug 2025 – Middenvijver Park, Antwerp, Belgium

15 Aug 2025 – Tarczyński Arena, Wroclaw, Poland

16 Aug 2025 – Tarczyński Arena, Wroclaw, Poland

22 Aug 2025 – Strawberry Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

23 Aug 2025 – Strawberry Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

28 Aug 2025 – Øresundsparken, Copenhagen, Denmark

29 Aug 2025 – Øresundsparken, Copenhagen, Denmark

30 Aug 2025 – Øresundsparken, Copenhagen, Denmark

31 Aug 2025 – Øresundsparken, Copenhagen, Denmark

5 Sep 2025 – Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf, Germany

6 Sep 2025 – Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf, Germany

7 Sep 2025 – Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf, Germany

It is currently unknown if Ed will be doing any UK and Ireland tour dates, as his upcoming album has not been released yet.

However the superstar singer has revealed he put a lot of time into making his record perfect and wanted to do his new album 'properly'.

Ed told Mark Wright and Olly Murs on Heart Breakfast: "I wrote it 2023 on the USA tour. To be honest I’ve sat on most of this record for about two years to really, really get this all right.

"It’s been a long time since I’ve done like pop properly and I just wanted to do it properly and get it planned."