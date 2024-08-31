'Be Faithful' rapper Fatman Scoop dies aged 53 after collapsing on stage

Fatman Scoop has passed away. Picture: Getty

Fatman Scoop has died at the age of 53 after he collapsed during a performance at a free concert he was headlining in America.

The rapper - best known for his track 'Be Faithful' had been performing at a free concert in Connecticut.

Videos had circulated on social media which showed the rapper performing some of his biggest hits, just hours before his death.

Real name Isaac Freeman III, Fatman Scoop was the headline act at the Green & Gold Party in Hamden, Connecticut when he reportedly suffered a "medical emergency".

Reports claim that the artist and DJ collapsed and passed out on Friday (August 30), with attendees rushing to perform emergency CPR.

His tour manager Birch Michael, also known as Pure Cold, first reported his death on Saturday morning.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts I announced the passing of Isaac Freeman III, known professionally as Fatman Scoop," a statement on Instagram read.

"You taught me how to be the man I am today. I love you Scoop, Thank you so much for everything you gave to me."

Fatman Scoop - Be Faithful (Full Length)

Fatman Scoop was a 'hype man', rapper, and radio personality, known for his energetic voice and larger-than-life presence. He gained widespread fame through his work in the music industry, particularly in the early 2000s.

He born and raised in New York City. His early exposure to hip-hop culture in the city that birthed the genre played a significant role in shaping his career. He initially started in the music industry as a promoter and DJ, using his charisma and powerful voice to energize crowds.

Fatman Scoop's breakthrough came with the release of the single 'Be Faithful' in 1999. The track, which heavily sampled Faith Evans' 'Love Like This,' became a massive hit worldwide. 'Be Faithful' topped the charts in several countries, including the UK, where it reached number one in 2003. The song became an anthem in clubs and remains one of the most recognizable party tracks to this day.

Fatman Scoop appeared on CBB in 2015. Picture: Getty

Following the success of 'Be Faithful,' Fatman Scoop collaborated with various artists across different genres. He worked with prominent figures in the hip-hop and dance music scenes, including Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, and Timbaland. His signature style involved hyping up songs with his booming voice, adding an extra layer of excitement to tracks.

Beyond his chart-topping success with 'Be Faithful,' he was a frequent guest at UK clubs, festivals, and music events. One of his notable appearances was on the reality show Celebrity Big Brother in 2015.