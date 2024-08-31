'Be Faithful' rapper Fatman Scoop dies aged 53 after collapsing on stage

31 August 2024, 15:59

Fatman Scoop has passed away
Fatman Scoop has passed away. Picture: Getty

Fatman Scoop has died at the age of 53 after he collapsed during a performance at a free concert he was headlining in America.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The rapper - best known for his track 'Be Faithful' had been performing at a free concert in Connecticut.

Videos had circulated on social media which showed the rapper performing some of his biggest hits, just hours before his death.

Real name Isaac Freeman III, Fatman Scoop was the headline act at the Green & Gold Party in Hamden, Connecticut when he reportedly suffered a "medical emergency".

Reports claim that the artist and DJ collapsed and passed out on Friday (August 30), with attendees rushing to perform emergency CPR.

Fatman Scoop
Fatman Scoop. Picture: Getty

His tour manager Birch Michael, also known as Pure Cold, first reported his death on Saturday morning.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts I announced the passing of Isaac Freeman III, known professionally as Fatman Scoop," a statement on Instagram read.

"You taught me how to be the man I am today. I love you Scoop, Thank you so much for everything you gave to me."

Fatman Scoop - Be Faithful (Full Length)

Fatman Scoop was a 'hype man', rapper, and radio personality, known for his energetic voice and larger-than-life presence. He gained widespread fame through his work in the music industry, particularly in the early 2000s.

He born and raised in New York City. His early exposure to hip-hop culture in the city that birthed the genre played a significant role in shaping his career. He initially started in the music industry as a promoter and DJ, using his charisma and powerful voice to energize crowds.

Fatman Scoop's breakthrough came with the release of the single 'Be Faithful' in 1999. The track, which heavily sampled Faith Evans' 'Love Like This,' became a massive hit worldwide. 'Be Faithful' topped the charts in several countries, including the UK, where it reached number one in 2003. The song became an anthem in clubs and remains one of the most recognizable party tracks to this day.

Fatman Scoop appeared on CBB in 2015
Fatman Scoop appeared on CBB in 2015. Picture: Getty

Following the success of 'Be Faithful,' Fatman Scoop collaborated with various artists across different genres. He worked with prominent figures in the hip-hop and dance music scenes, including Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, and Timbaland. His signature style involved hyping up songs with his booming voice, adding an extra layer of excitement to tracks.

Beyond his chart-topping success with 'Be Faithful,' he was a frequent guest at UK clubs, festivals, and music events. One of his notable appearances was on the reality show Celebrity Big Brother in 2015.

More Music

See more More Music

Niall Horan began touring The Show Live On Tour in February 2024

Niall Horan The Show Live On Tour: Setlist, stage times and opening acts

Harry Styles was spotted at Niall Horan's concert in Manchester

Harry Styles spotted at Niall Horan concert sparking One Direction reunion rumours

Mariah Carey has confirmed the death of her mother Patricia

Mariah Carey posts heartbreaking tribute after mother and sister die on same day

Justin Timberlake wearing a grey suit singing on stage

Justin Timberlake's Forget Tomorrow tour in London: Start and finish times, support act and set list
Here's everything you need to know about the song La Vie En Rose

La Vie En Rose song meaning, lyrics, translation and history revealed

Trending on Heart

Spencer Matthews has broken a Guinness World Record

Spencer Matthews raises over £500k for Global's Make Some Noise and breaks world record after epic 30 marathons
Brian Connolly has disclosed new details about his health journey

Billy Connolly makes heartbreaking admission about death amid Parkinson's battle

Tommy Fury is a media and sports star

Tommy Fury facts: Boxer's age, children, family and TV career revealed

Molly-Mae Hague has revealed where she stands with Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague says she will 'always love' Tommy Fury as she addresses their shock split

Jeff Goldblum spoke to Heart about those James Bond rumours

Jeff Goldblum breaks silence on those James Bond rumours

TV & Movies

Kate Middleton's finances are tied directly to the crown

What is Kate Middleton's net worth and how does she make her money?

Royals

Kieran Trippier is married to Charlotte Trippier

Who is Kieran Trippier's wife Charlotte? Their marriage, kids and split rumours explained

The cast are interested in making a new The Inbetweeners movie

Will there be a new The Inbetweeners movie?

TV & Movies

Martine McCutcheon has posted a cryptic statement on Instagram

Martine McCutcheon appears to take 'swipe' at estranged husband Jack McManus with cryptic post
Tommy Fury and Molly Mae announced their split on the 14th of August, 2024

Tommy Fury says he’s 'heartbroken' as he breaks silence on 'horrendous' cheating allegations

Celebrities

Olivia Attwood's Bad Boyfriends airs in September on ITV

Who’s in Olivia Attwood’s new reality show ‘Bad Boyfriends’? Full cast revealed

TV & Movies

Rumours have begun swirling that Nicola Coughlan might no longer be single

Who is Nicola Coughlan dating? What we know about her rumoured boyfriend

TV & Movies

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury announced their split on the 14th of August

Molly-Mae Hague publicly speaks out after Tommy Fury split

Celebrities

Alison Hammond and David Putman have gone public with their relationship

Who is Alison Hammond’s boyfriend, David Putman?

Note: Stock image of boy next to a photo of the actual broken artefact

Young boy smashes 3,500-year-old museum artefact, gets rewarded with free tour

Lifestyle

Linda Nolan has opened up about her health difficulties

Linda Nolan gives devastating health update as cancer treatment stops working