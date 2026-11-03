FIVE at the Chelmsford Summer Series Festival dates and tickets revealed

3 November 2026, 09:15

FIVE at the Chelmsford Summer Series Festival dates and tickets revealed
FIVE at the Chelmsford Summer Series Festival dates and tickets revealed. Picture: FIVE

By Hope Wilson

Here is everything you need to know about FIVE performing at the Chelmsford Summer Series Festival including dates and tickets.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

FIVE are headlining at the Chelmsford Summer Series Festival next summer!

In 2027, FIVE members Abz Love, Scott Robinson, Ritchie Neville, Sean Conlon and J Brown will take to the stage at the Chelmsford Summer Series Festival.

Known for hits such as Keep On Movin, If Ya Gettin' Down and Everybody Get Up, fans can expect an epic performance from FIVE.

Here's everything you need to know including dates and how to get tickets.

FIVE will be performing at the Chelmsford Summer Series Festival
FIVE will be performing at the Chelmsford Summer Series Festival. Picture: Getty

FIVE at the Chelmsford Summer Series Festival dates

FIVE will be performing at the Chelmsford Summer Series Festival on Friday 27th August 2027.

FIVE at the Chelmsford Summer Series Festival tickets

Tickets to see FIVE at the Chelmsford Summer Series Festival can be purchased here.

More Music

See more More Music

Sam Fender recorded the soundtrack for 2026's John lewis Christmas advert

Why the John Lewis Christmas advert soundtrack is so special

Raye BST Hyde Park date, tickets and presale revealed

Raye BST Hyde Park date and tickets revealed

Shania Twain The Places I’ll Go tour dates, venue and tickets revealed

Shania Twain The Places I’ll Go Tour dates, venue and tickets revealed

S Club 7 announce 2027 tour

S Club 7 tour dates, venues and tickets revealed

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is one quarter of girl band Little Mix

Leigh-Anne Pinnock facts: Age, songs, husband, children and more revealed

Trending on Heart

I'm A Celebrity 2026 unveil the latest campmates taking on the jungle this year

I'm A Celebrity 2026 line-up revealed as huge showbiz names join the cast

I'm A Celebrity

Who is the Banker on Deal or No Deal?

Who is the Banker on Deal or No Deal?

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash are returning to BBC screens this month, with the third series of their fly-on-the-wall reality show.

Stacey & Joe series 3 release date is this month

TV & Movies

John Lewis hired a famous TV comedian for the voice of their dog Pickles

Why you recognise the dog's voice from the John Lewis Christmas advert

TV & Movies

The Great British Bake Off presents contestants with a new theme each week

What is The Great British Bake Off theme this week?

TV & Movies

Coleen and Wayne Rooney have every reason to be proud after their eldest son Kai took another significant step towards establishing himself as a footballer in his own right.

Coleen and Wayne Rooney's son Kai celebrates huge career milestone

Ant and Dec are busy preparing for this year's I'm A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity 2026 start date delayed

I'm A Celebrity

Taylor Swift has revealed the unusual habit she shares with her childhood best friend Abigail Anderson

Taylor Swift reveals weird quirk husband Travis Kelce deals with

Deal or No Deal is making a huge return to our TV screens this week

Deal or No Deal fans 'can not wait' as Stephen Mulhern confirms start date

TV & Movies

Daisy May Cooper has revealed how she lost an incredible 10 stone.

Daisy May Cooper reveals how she lost 10 stone and warns of extreme diet that caused kidney stones
Stephen Mulhern is back on Saturday Night Takeaway alongside Ant and Dec

Stephen Mulhern facts: Presenter's age, dating life, family and TV shows revealed

Charley Webb has been working in the TV industry since she was 15 years old

Charley Webb facts: Age, TV shows, famous brother, children and dating history revealed

Olivia Colman has offered a candid insight into her long-standing marriage to husband Ed Sinclair

Olivia Colman reveals the simple communication secret behind her 25-year marriage to Ed Sinclair
George Clooney has offered a glimpse into the secret behind his enduring marriage to Amal Clooney.

George Clooney reveals the surprising rule that keeps his 12-year marriage strong: ‘I don’t care’
Sarah Michelle Gellar has shared a glimpse of her 14-year-old son Rocky's dramatic haircut that has left him looking just like his famous father, Freddie Prinze Jr.

Sarah Michelle Gellar’s son Rocky, 14, twins with dad Freddie Prinze Jr. after dramatic haircut
Matthew Perry’s sister has offered a moving glimpse into the private funeral of the late Friends star.

Matthew Perry’s sister reveals poignant moment Friends stars gathered at his coffin