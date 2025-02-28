Five tour 2025: Tickets, pre-sale, support acts and full list of dates and venues

28 February 2025, 11:11

90s boyband Five have reunited for a UK comeback tour.
90s boyband Five have reunited for a UK comeback tour. Picture: Five/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

When are Five going on tour? What venues are they playing and how do you get tickets? Here are all the details on the 2025 Keep on Movin' tour.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hit 90s boyband Five have announced they are getting back together for a huge UK tour in 2025.

All the original members are reuniting for the hotly-anticipated show, titled Keep On Movin', which kicks off in October this year.

The 12-date extravaganza will see Ritchie Neville, Abz Love, Jason 'J' Brown, Scott Robinson and Sean Conlon share the stage together for the first time in 25 years as they perform at a string of arenas across the country.

Here are all the details, from how to buy tickets and access pre-sale, to the band's famous support act.

How to get tickets to the Five tour

The pop group, which first formed in 1997, sold 20 million records worldwide and achieved top 10 hits with all of their 11 singles.

If you want to see Five perform their iconic tunes in real life, tickets to their Keep on Movin' tour go on general sale on Friday 7th March at 10am.

Tickets will be available to purchase on the band's official website, plus Ticketmaster and See Tickets.

Ritchie Neville, Abz Love, Jason 'J' Brown, Scott Robinson and Sean Conlon are all reuniting for the 2025 tour.
Ritchie Neville, Abz Love, Jason 'J' Brown, Scott Robinson and Sean Conlon are all reuniting for the 2025 tour. Picture: Alamy

Is there a pre-sale?

Five announced there will be an exclusive presale of tickets for fans who sign up to their official website.

These early-bird tickets go on sale on Wednesday 5th March.

Speaking of their upcoming tour, the band wrote on Instagram: "It’s true, the five of us are reuniting for a tour across the UK!!

"This has been a long time coming and it really does feel right for all of us now – 25 years on and we’re so ready for it. We really can’t wait to get back on stage together and see you all in person, it’s gonna go OFF!! Let’s goooooo!

"Tickets go on sale Friday 7 March. Sign up at itsfiveofficial.com for special access to presale tickets on Wednesday 🤘

"International fans, make sure to sign up there so we know where in the world you are too 👀."

Full list of Five's UK tour dates

Fans of the iconic boyband were thrilled to hear Ritchie, Abz, J, Scott and Sean were reuniting for a 2025 comeback tour.

Five are expected to perform some of their biggest hits from the nineties and noughties, including If Ya Gettin’ Down, Everybody Get Up, When The Lights Go Out and Let's Dance.

The tour will kick off in Brighton on Friday 31st October and will travel across the UK, with shows from London to Glasgow.

Here's the full schedule for Five's Keep on Movin' tour in 2025.

  • 31st October, 2025 - Brighton, Brighton Centre
  • 1st November, 2025 - Bournemouth, BIC
  • 2nd November, 2025 - Cardiff, Utilita Arena
  • 4th November, 2025 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
  • 5th November, 2025 - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
  • 7th November, 2025 - Manchester, AO Arena
  • 8th November, 2025 - Leeds, First Direct Arena
  • 9th November, 2025 - Birmingham, Utilita Arena
  • 11th November, 2025 - London, The O2
  • 14th November, 2025 - Newcastle, Utilita Arena
  • 15th November, 2025 - Aberdeen, P&J Live
  • 16th November, 2025 - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Who is Five's support act on tour?

Five have confirmed their "special guest" on tour will be British DJ and producer Naughty Boy.

Speaking about their chosen support slot, the band said: "We really can't wait to get back on stage together and see the fans, it's going to go off.

"Buzzing to have Naughty Boy on tour with us too, five bad boys and a naughty boy, that sounds like a lot of fun. Let's go!"

