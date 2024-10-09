Exclusive

Gary Barlow "intrigued" to see his ex-Take That bandmate Robbie Williams' biopic Better Man

Gary Barlow speaks to Heart 90s. Picture: Heart

By Tom Eames

Gary Barlow has joked that he's "worried" to see the upcoming Robbie Williams movie.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking exclusively to Heart 90s, Gary revealed that he had seen scripts for his good friend Robbie's new film Better Man, which is released at cinemas this Christmas.

"I'm probably more worried [than excited]," he joked to Kevin Hughes.

"I think whenever we're having documentaries and things made about us, we try and keep generally, a little bit hands off so you can let someone else. And I think that's how Robbie's been with this. He's not trying to get too involved, because what happens is you end up shaping it to suit you, rather than the story itself.

"So I think we're all looking forward to it. You know, we're in a great period. We are. We're all friends nowadays, so we all share in each other's success.

"I think we're all intrigued to see what it's like. Definitely."

Better Man | Official Teaser Trailer (2024 Movie) – Robbie Williams, Michael Gracey, Jonno Davies

Gary also revealed some more information about the upcoming Take That documentary on Netflix, saying: "What we're trying to do is make the ultimate take that story two parts.

"Delving in the archives for things that weren't used. So a famous clip you might know - the five minutes before it and the four minutes after it, so it's been an adventure into the archives.

"But again, brilliant and exciting for us."

Take That in 1992. Picture: Getty

On whether Robbie and Jason Orange may appear, he said: "Well, I don't know if any of us are going to be speaking on camera. This is a story that's there. It's there. It's been documented. It just needs turning into two hours of TV."

Take That are re-releasing their iconic album Everything Changes on vinyl to celebrate its 30th anniversary this year.