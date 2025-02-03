Grammys 2025: One Direction's Liam Payne receives emotional tribute from Chris Martin

Chris Martin paid tribute to Liam Payne at the Grammys. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Liam Payne was among the musicians who received an emotional tribute at last night's Grammy Awards (February 2nd).

The One Direction star - who died aged 31 in October - was featured in the In Memoriam segment of the awards ceremony.

Showing a video of Liam during his boyband days, he was heard saying: "We never expected any of this to happen. We have done some amazing things."

Coldplay's Chris Martin performed 'All My Love' while the photo of Liam appeared, reading: 'Liam Payne, singer-songwriter, One Direction.'

Liam Payne's tribute at the 2025 Grammys. Picture: Getty

The In Memoriam segment also featured tributes to stars including Marianne Faithfull, Tito Jackson, Eric Carmen, Cissy Houston and Toby Keith, while Quincy Jones was also celebrated earlier in the evening.

Meanwhile, the Grammys saw Beyoncé winning Best Album for Cowboy Carter, saying: "I just feel very full and very honoured. It's been many, many years."

Beyoncé at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty

British singer Charli XCX won three prizes for her hugely successful album Brat, while the Beatles took home the award for Best Rock Performance, 55 years after they split up.

Chappell Roan was named Best New Artist, while Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Sabrina Carpenter won two awards (Best Pop Solo Performance for 'Espresso' and Best Pop Album for Short n Sweet), but there were no prizes for Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish.