Grammys 2025: One Direction's Liam Payne receives emotional tribute from Chris Martin

3 February 2025, 08:50 | Updated: 3 February 2025, 08:52

Chris Martin paid tribute to Liam Payne at the Grammys
Chris Martin paid tribute to Liam Payne at the Grammys. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Liam Payne was among the musicians who received an emotional tribute at last night's Grammy Awards (February 2nd).

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The One Direction star - who died aged 31 in October - was featured in the In Memoriam segment of the awards ceremony.

Showing a video of Liam during his boyband days, he was heard saying: "We never expected any of this to happen. We have done some amazing things."

Coldplay's Chris Martin performed 'All My Love' while the photo of Liam appeared, reading: 'Liam Payne, singer-songwriter, One Direction.'

Liam Payne's tribute at the 2025 Grammys
Liam Payne's tribute at the 2025 Grammys. Picture: Getty

The In Memoriam segment also featured tributes to stars including Marianne Faithfull, Tito Jackson, Eric Carmen, Cissy Houston and Toby Keith, while Quincy Jones was also celebrated earlier in the evening.

Meanwhile, the Grammys saw Beyoncé winning Best Album for Cowboy Carter, saying: "I just feel very full and very honoured. It's been many, many years."

Beyoncé at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards
Beyoncé at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty

British singer Charli XCX won three prizes for her hugely successful album Brat, while the Beatles took home the award for Best Rock Performance, 55 years after they split up.

Chappell Roan was named Best New Artist, while Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga won Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Sabrina Carpenter won two awards (Best Pop Solo Performance for 'Espresso' and Best Pop Album for Short n Sweet), but there were no prizes for Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish.

More Music

See more More Music

Beyoncé announces her UK tour

Beyoncé announces UK tour: Cowboy Carter 2025 tour dates, venues and tickets revealed

Mikey Graham didn't reunite with Boyzone for the documentary

Mikey Graham facts: Boyzone singer's age, wife, children and where he is now revealed

Stephen Gately was a popular singer with his band Boyzone

Stephen Gately: Remembering Boyzone singer's tragic early death and how the pop world reacted
Andrea Corry in 2023

Andrea Corr facts: The Corrs singer's age, songs, husband, children and career explained

Coleen Nolan attends the funeral of her sister Linda

Linda Nolan funeral: Sister Coleen Nolan, Shane Richie pay tribute to "wonderful" star at emotional service

Trending on Heart

Jeremy Clarkson has spoken out regarding his health

Jeremy Clarkson reveals he's determined 'not to die' after recent health scare

Ron Hall is rumoured to have quit Love Island All Stars

Ron Hall's Love Island All Stars exit explained as he quits villa days after Scott Thomas

Love Island All Stars 2025

Ruth Langsford has spoken out regarding her divorce from Eamonn Holmes

Ruth Langsford breaks silence on ‘difficult and painful’ split from Eamonn Holmes

Christopher Dean paid tributes to those who died including figure skaters Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov

Dancing on Ice: Christopher Dean tears up as he pays tribute to ice skaters in US plane crash

Dancing On Ice

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell are first-time parents together

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins announces she has welcomed her first child via surrogate

Fans have been keen to learn more about Ron Hall's eye

What happened to Ron Hall's eye? Love Island star's injury and blindness explained

One Day actor Leo Woodall met Meghann Fahy on the set of White Lotus

Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy's sweet relationship explained

Hugh Grant and Renée Zellweger have been firm friends for decades

Inside Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant's close friendship as they reunite for final Bridget Jones film
Alexander shared his gratitude for fans who have raised funds for charity Mencap.

The Traitors star Alexander Dragonetti 'overwhelmed' by fan support following shock final

The Traitors

Bridget Jones has become classic British character

Bridget Jones: 8 facts you didn't know about the hit film series

Louis Walsh is a CBB housemate

Louis Walsh facts: X Factor judge's age, health, net worth and career explained

Grayson Perry in 2023

Grayson Perry facts: Artist's age, wife, children and career explained

Leo Woodall is making waves in the acting world.

Leo Woodall facts: Age, movies, TV shows and girlfriend Meghann Fahy revealed

TV & Movies

Renée Zellweger is the star of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Renée Zellweger facts: Bridget Jones star's age, partner, nationality and life away from the screen revealed
Omar Nyame is taking part in Love Island All Stars

Omar Nyame facts: Age, ex-girlfriends, Instagram and Love Island history explained

Colin Firth has become one of Britain’s most celebrated actors.

Colin Firth facts: Actor's age, wife, children and movies revealed