The 30 best Halloween songs ever, ranked

Halloween is here!

Whether you’re planning a killer costume party, prepping for a night of trick-or-treating, or just looking to set the perfect eerie vibe, the right playlist is a must.

From spine-chilling classics to playful anthems, we’ve gathered the ultimate list of 30 Halloween songs to get you in the spirit.

So grab your broomstick, carve out some time, and let’s dive into the hauntingly fun world of Halloween hits that will keep your dance floor alive (or undead) all night long!

Talking Heads - 'Psycho Killer' Talking Heads - Psycho Killer (Original Version - Tony Mendes Video Re Edit) ‘Psycho Killer’ brings an edgy, unsettling vibe to any Halloween playlist with its nervy rhythms and chilling lyrics. The song’s creepy narrative, exploring the mind of a disturbed individual, perfectly captures a sense of tension and unease.

Vic Mizzy - 'The Addams Family Theme' The Addams Family Intro Vic Mizzy’s ‘The Addams Family Theme’ is a whimsical and instantly recognizable Halloween classic. The catchy finger snaps, quirky lyrics, and spooky yet playful melody perfectly capture the charm of the macabre Addams family.

Mike Oldfield - 'Tubular Bells' Mike Oldfield - Tubular Bells (Main Theme / Live 1979) Mike Oldfield’s ‘Tubular Bells’ is an iconic piece of music that sends chills down your spine, especially thanks to its association with The Exorcist. Its eerie, hypnotic melody builds a sense of creeping dread, making it perfect for creating a haunting atmosphere. This instrumental masterpiece is a go-to for unsettling vibes at any Halloween event.

Blue Oyster Cult - 'Don't Fear the Reaper' Blue Oyster Cult - (Don't Fear) The Reaper (Audio) Blue Öyster Cult’s ‘Don’t Fear the Reaper’ is a hauntingly beautiful blend of rock and melancholy that fits right into the Halloween spirit. Its ethereal vocals and eerie guitar riff evoke themes of death and the supernatural, all while maintaining a mellow, almost hypnotic vibe. Might need some more cowbell, though.

Shakira - 'She Wolf' Shakira - She Wolf (Official HD Video) Shakira’s ‘She Wolf’ howls with sultry, supernatural flair, making it a fierce addition to any Halloween playlist. The song’s infectious beat, paired with Shakira’s wild vocals and wolfish imagery, creates a playful yet mysterious vibe. Its primal energy and lyrics about embracing your inner beast make it perfect for unleashing your wild side on Halloween night.

Stevie Wonder - 'Superstition' Stevie Wonder - Superstition (1974) Stevie Wonder’s ‘Superstition’ is a funky, timeless classic that brings a perfect mix of groove and eerie vibes to any Halloween playlist. With its infectious rhythm and lyrics about mysterious signs and bad omens, the song taps into the spooky side of superstitions and the unknown.

Taylor Swift - 'Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?' Taylor Swift - Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me? (Official Lyric Video) Taylor Swift’s ‘Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?’ brings a playful twist to the Halloween vibe. With its cheeky, tongue-in-cheek lyrics and lighthearted approach, the song taps into the fun side of fear and mischief. It’s perfect for adding a bit of humour and sass to your Halloween playlist.

Harry Belafonte - 'Day O (Banana Boat Song)' Beetlejuice - Day-o (Banana Boat Song) Harry Belafonte’s ‘Day-O (Banana Boat Song)’ might not seem like a traditional Halloween track, but its role in Beetlejuice has forever linked it to spooky fun. The song’s lively calypso rhythm, paired with the playful yet eerie association from the movie’s iconic dinner scene, gives it a quirky, offbeat charm.

Spooks - 'Things I've Seen' Spooks - Things I've Seen - Official Video [HD] ‘Things I’ve Seen’ by Spooks blends eerie beats with haunting vocals, creating a dark, moody atmosphere perfect for Halloween. The song’s mysterious lyrics and ghostly vibe capture the unsettling feeling of being watched or followed. Its blend of hip-hop and spooky ambience makes it ideal for any Halloween playlist.

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds - 'Red Right Hand' Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Red Right Hand (Official Video) Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds’ ‘Red Right Hand’ oozes with dark, ominous energy, making it a brilliant fit for Halloween, particularly thanks to its use in Scream and Peaky Blinders. With its sinister lyrics, brooding vocals, and creeping instrumental, the track paints the picture of a shadowy, mysterious figure lurking in the dark.

Katy Perry - 'Dark Horse' Katy Perry - Dark Horse ft. Juicy J Katy Perry’s ‘Dark Horse’ brings a mystical, witchy vibe to your Halloween playlist with its moody beats and enchanting lyrics. The song’s spellbinding chorus, combined with its seductive, otherworldly energy, feels like a journey into the unknown. Its supernatural themes of power and allure make it a captivating choice for setting an ominous yet thrilling Halloween mood.

Kate Bush - 'Running Up that Hill' Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill - Official Music Video Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ blends ethereal vocals with a hauntingly powerful melody, and now we can't not picture Max escape the deadly Vecna in Stranger Things. The song’s themes of desperation and emotional intensity, paired with its eerie synths and otherworldly feel, create a sense of tension and mystery.

The Weeknd - 'Blinding Lights' The Weeknd - Blinding Lights (Official Video) The Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ might not scream traditional Halloween, but its dark, neon-drenched vibe and pulsating beats give it an eerie, cinematic feel. With its haunting synths and lyrics about obsession and desperation, the track adds a modern, stylish edge to any Halloween party.

The Cranberries - 'Zombie' The Cranberries - Zombie (Official Music Video) ‘Zombie’ delivers a hauntingly intense atmosphere with its raw, grunge-infused sound, making it an ideal fit for a darker Halloween playlist. With Dolores O’Riordan’s powerful, eerie vocals and the song’s heavy, driving guitars, ‘Zombie’ captures a sense of unrest and haunting imagery.

Screamin' Jay Hawkins - 'I Put a Spell on You' Screaming Jay Hawkins - I Put a Spell on You (Audio) Downright terrifying. Screamin’ Jay Hawkins’ ‘I Put a Spell on You’ is the ultimate blend of spooky and sultry, perfect for setting a bewitching Halloween mood. With his dramatic vocals and haunting delivery, Hawkins casts a spell of intensity and raw emotion. The song’s powerful, eerie charm and its theme of dark obsession make it a Halloween essential, evoking the spirit of old-school magic.

Michael Stein & Kyle Dixon - 'Stranger Things Theme' Stranger Things (Extended) The Stranger Things theme transports listeners straight into a world of supernatural mystery and 1980s nostalgia. Its haunting synth melody and minimalist yet suspenseful sound perfectly capture the eerie, otherworldly atmosphere that’s ideal for Halloween. Whether you’re channeling the Upside Down or just setting a spine-tingling tone, this track is a must.

The Specials - 'Ghost Town' The Specials - Ghost Town [Official HD Remastered Video] ‘Ghost Town’ delivers an eerie, haunting atmosphere with its dark, ska-infused sound. The song’s unsettling melody and lyrics about desolation and urban decay create a spooky, almost dystopian vibe, perfect for Halloween. Its slow, ominous rhythm and ghostly echoes make it an evocative addition to any playlist, adding a sense of looming menace and mystery to the night.

Phil Collins - 'In the Air Tonight' Phil Collins - In The Air Tonight (Official Music Video) Phil Collins’ ‘In the Air Tonight’ is a brooding masterpiece that brings a sense of eerie anticipation. The song’s hauntingly slow build, combined with its iconic drum break, creates an atmosphere of tension and mystery. Its dark, foreboding tone makes it perfect for setting a suspenseful, spine-chilling mood as the night unfolds.

Rihanna - 'Disturbia' Rihanna - Disturbia Rihanna’s ‘Disturbia’ is a high-energy, dark pop track that’s excellent for Halloween. With its eerie beats, haunting vocals, and lyrics exploring fear, confusion, and inner turmoil, the song creates a sense of creeping unease while still being irresistibly danceable.

Backstreet Boys - 'Everybody (Backstreet's Back)' Backstreet Boys - Everybody (Backstreet's Back) (Official HD Video) ‘Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)’ by Backstreet Boys is a Halloween party staple with its infectious energy and playful spookiness. The iconic music video, featuring the boys as various classic monsters, adds to the eerie fun. Its upbeat tempo and catchy chorus make it perfect for a Halloween dance-off, blending nostalgia with supernatural flair.

Rocky Horror - 'Time Warp' The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975) - The Time Warp Scene (2/5) | Movieclips ‘Time Warp’ from Rocky Horror is a must-have for any Halloween celebration, bringing infectious energy and playful chaos. Its quirky dance moves and campy lyrics make it a crowd favourite, perfect for getting everyone on their feet. With its spooky, theatrical vibe, it captures the spirit of Halloween fun and lets everyone embrace their inner weirdo in the best way possible!

Olivia Rodrigo - 'Vampire' Olivia Rodrigo - vampire (Official Video) Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Vampire’ brings a fresh, emotional twist to the Halloween playlist with its sharp lyrics and haunting melodies. The song’s dark, vampiric metaphor of emotional drain and betrayal fits perfectly into the spooky season. Its moody buildup and Rodrigo’s impassioned delivery make it a perfect choice for capturing the intensity and drama of Halloween, with just the right amount of bite.

Lady Gaga - 'Blood Mary' Lady Gaga - Bloody Mary (Official Audio) Lady Gaga’s ‘Bloody Mary’ conjures a dark, gothic allure that’s perfect for Halloween. With its eerie yet danceable vibe (just ask Wednesday Adams), it balances elegance and darkness, making it a captivating choice for setting a spooky, glamorous tone at any Halloween event.

Evanescence - 'Bring Me to Life' Evanescence - Bring Me To Life (Official HD Music Video) "Wake me up inside!" ‘Bring Me to Life’ combines gothic rock with powerful, haunting vocals to create an electrifying track that’s perfect for Halloween. The song’s dramatic intensity, with its themes of awakening from darkness, mirrors the eerie transformation associated with the supernatural.

Billie Eilish - 'Bury a Friend' Billie Eilish - bury a friend (Official Music Video) Billie Eilish’s ‘Bury a Friend’ is a chilling, atmospheric track that taps directly into eerie, unsettling territory—ideal for Halloween. With its minimalist beats, whispered vocals, and haunting production, the song feels like it crawls under your skin. The eerie lyrics and ghostly sounds create an immersive, nightmare-like experience, making it an ideal pick for those looking to add a dark and creepy vibe to their Halloween playlist.

Danny Elfman - 'This Is Halloween' The Citizens of Halloween - This Is Halloween (From Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas") Danny Elfman’s ‘This Is Halloween’ from The Nightmare Before Christmas is the quintessential spooky anthem. With its whimsical yet eerie composition, the song perfectly captures the mischievous and creepy essence of Halloween. Elfman’s haunting orchestration and playful lyrics introduce a world where ghouls, ghosts, and goblins thrive, making it an iconic and essential track for any Halloween playlist.

Ray Parker Jr - 'Ghostbusters' Ray Parker Jr. - Ghostbusters (Official Video) Ray Parker Jr.’s ‘Ghostbusters’ is an upbeat, fun Halloween anthem that never fails to get people in the spirit of the season. With its catchy chorus, playful lyrics, and funky rhythm, it brings a lighthearted approach to ghostly encounters. The song’s association with the beloved film gives it an extra layer of nostalgic charm, making it a guaranteed crowd-pleaser at any Halloween party.

Rockwell - 'Somebody's Watching Me' Rockwell - Somebody's Watching Me (Official Music Video) Rockwell’s ‘Somebody’s Watching Me’ is a quintessential Halloween hit, combining paranoia with a funky, infectious beat. The song’s theme of constantly being watched taps into a common fear, while its catchy melody keeps it playful and fun. With eerie vocals and a haunting chorus, it perfectly balances spookiness and groove, making it a must-have track for any Halloween celebration.

Bobby 'Boris' Pickett - 'Monster Mash' Bobby Pickett - Monster Mash [HD] ‘Monster Mash’ is a Halloween classic that brings playful, ghoulish charm to any celebration. Its catchy melody, combined with Pickett’s spooky, Frankenstein-inspired vocals, creates a fun and lighthearted vibe. The song’s quirky story about a monster dance party has made it a perennial favourite, perfect for getting everyone in the Halloween spirit with a mix of nostalgia and campy fun.