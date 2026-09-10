Harry Styles announces three final Wembley Stadium shows for 2027: Tickets and dates revealed

10 September 2026, 13:01

Harry Styles
Harry Styles. Picture: Harry Styles

By Tom Eames

Harry Styles is back for one final trip to London on his World Tour!

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The pop superstar will bring his Together Together 2027 show back to Wembley Stadium on August 25, 27 and 28.

These will be the final three shows of his epic World Tour, and sees Harry return after a hugely successful 12-night stay at Wembley this summer.

Legendary band Tears for Fears will be Harry's special guest for these shows.

Tickets go on general sale from Thursday, September 17 at 11am.

American Express pre-sale tickets are on sale from Tuesday, September 15 at 11am, and artist pre-sale from Wednesday, September 16.

More details can be found at https://www.hstyles.co.uk/.

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