Harry Styles 'Dance No More' lyrics come from a very personal experience

8 May 2026, 13:23

Harry Styles has dropped a new music video ahead of his Together, Together tour
Harry Styles has dropped a new music video ahead of his Together, Together tour. Picture: Getty/SG

By Zoe Adams

What are Harry Styles's 'Dance No More' lyrics and what do they mean? Here's everything you need to know as he drops a new video.

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Harry Styles is just days away from the opening night of his tour Together, Together and in order to drum up even more excitement, he's dropped new music in the form of his fresh single, 'Dance No More'.

Releasing the full video, his fans were incredibly excited to see the former One Direction star dancing around singing his new tunes. But what are the meaning behind the song's lyrics?

After taking three years off to craft his new album, Harry has reflected on some important moments in his life and poured them into his music and single 'Dance No More' is no different.

Harry Styles - Dance No More (Official Video)

What does Harry Styles's Dance No More lyrics mean?

For Harry, this song is about the perspective of the performer and how they need to inspire the crowd.

Speaking in an interview, he said the phrase 'DJ's don't dance no more' actually comes from a DJ friend who was dancing with them in a crowd rather than up performing. He recalled how it was nice to have her with them and she said: "I know DJs don’t dance anymore. It’s crazy."

He then went on to describe how it felt to really let loose in a crowd and the experience a performer can give.

During his Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe he reflected on a personal music experience and said: "I remember going out, kind of the first time in Berlin, and standing in the middle of the dance floor, and feeling so unbelievably free and safe, that I kind of just had my hands in the air, and my eyes closed, and I just felt these tears like streaming down my face. And it was this moment of like, ‘Oh, I feel so alive right now.’"

There's also a famous line in the song that says 'keep your customer satisfied' which is a famous Simon and Garfunkel quote.

Harry Styles has taken on 2026 with new music and a world tour
Harry Styles has taken on 2026 with new music and a world tour. Picture: Getty

What are Harry Style's 'Dance No More' lyrics?

Da, da-ga-da, da-ga-da, da-ga-da, da-ga-da, da

Verse 1

I don’t think we should be here, I see no water or friends

But the music keeps hitting me like a 10 out of 10

So I don’t think (Got something to say)

No, I don’t think (Got something to say)

Conversation is hearing you get it all off your chest

You can come over here to tell me again and again

What you think (I’ve got something to say)

No, I don’t think

Move it side to side with your hands up high

Keep your customer satisfied and live your life

Chorus

“DJs don’t dance no more,” they said

We wanna dance with all our friends

DJs don’t dance no more

It’s feeling like the music has been Heaven sent

And that there’s no difference in between the tears and the sweat, uh

“DJs don’t dance no more,” they said

DJs don’t dance no more

Move it side to side with your hands up high

Keep your customer satisfied and live your life

CHORUS

Get your feet wet

Teach them all to respect their mother

You gotta get your feet wet

Respect, respect your mother

Be a good girl, go get it, Fox

Da, da-ga-da, da-ga-da, da-ga-da, da-ga-da

CHORUS

You gotta get your feet wet

Respect, respect your mother

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