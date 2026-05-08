Harry Styles 'Dance No More' lyrics come from a very personal experience

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What are Harry Styles's 'Dance No More' lyrics and what do they mean? Here's everything you need to know as he drops a new video.
Harry Styles is just days away from the opening night of his tour Together, Together and in order to drum up even more excitement, he's dropped new music in the form of his fresh single, 'Dance No More'.
Releasing the full video, his fans were incredibly excited to see the former One Direction star dancing around singing his new tunes. But what are the meaning behind the song's lyrics?
After taking three years off to craft his new album, Harry has reflected on some important moments in his life and poured them into his music and single 'Dance No More' is no different.
Harry Styles - Dance No More (Official Video)
For Harry, this song is about the perspective of the performer and how they need to inspire the crowd.
Speaking in an interview, he said the phrase 'DJ's don't dance no more' actually comes from a DJ friend who was dancing with them in a crowd rather than up performing. He recalled how it was nice to have her with them and she said: "I know DJs don’t dance anymore. It’s crazy."
He then went on to describe how it felt to really let loose in a crowd and the experience a performer can give.
During his Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe he reflected on a personal music experience and said: "I remember going out, kind of the first time in Berlin, and standing in the middle of the dance floor, and feeling so unbelievably free and safe, that I kind of just had my hands in the air, and my eyes closed, and I just felt these tears like streaming down my face. And it was this moment of like, ‘Oh, I feel so alive right now.’"
There's also a famous line in the song that says 'keep your customer satisfied' which is a famous Simon and Garfunkel quote.
Da, da-ga-da, da-ga-da, da-ga-da, da-ga-da, da
Verse 1
I don’t think we should be here, I see no water or friends
But the music keeps hitting me like a 10 out of 10
So I don’t think (Got something to say)
No, I don’t think (Got something to say)
Conversation is hearing you get it all off your chest
You can come over here to tell me again and again
What you think (I’ve got something to say)
No, I don’t think
Move it side to side with your hands up high
Keep your customer satisfied and live your life
Chorus
“DJs don’t dance no more,” they said
We wanna dance with all our friends
DJs don’t dance no more
It’s feeling like the music has been Heaven sent
And that there’s no difference in between the tears and the sweat, uh
“DJs don’t dance no more,” they said
DJs don’t dance no more
Move it side to side with your hands up high
Keep your customer satisfied and live your life
CHORUS
Get your feet wet
Teach them all to respect their mother
You gotta get your feet wet
Respect, respect your mother
Be a good girl, go get it, Fox
Da, da-ga-da, da-ga-da, da-ga-da, da-ga-da
CHORUS
You gotta get your feet wet
Respect, respect your mother