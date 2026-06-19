Watch the beautiful moment Harry Styles honours Liam Payne with emotional cover

Harry Styles left fans emotional after performing 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' on tour. Picture: TikTok/Meltdown Festival

By Giorgina Hamilton

Harry Styles captured the hearts of his fans even more with his music in London as he paid a special tribute to his One Direction best friend, Liam Payne.

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Harry Styles left fans emotional after performing 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' on Tuesday (June 16), a song closely linked to his late One Direction bandmate Liam Payne.

The singer, who stepped away from his record-breaking Wembley Stadium residency for a one-night appearance at the Southbank Centre's Meltdown Festival, received a standing ovation after delivering the Simon & Garfunkel music classic alongside the Jules Buckley Orchestra.

The song held particular significance for fans, as Liam famously recorded his own version of 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' in 2017 to raise money for the Grenfell Tower fire appeal.

Liam Payne died in October 2024 at the age of 31 . Picture: Getty

Liam died in October 2024 at the age of 31 after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, and Harry later appeared to reflect on the loss as he spoke about the "beautiful, difficult and fragile" nature of life during his Wembley show.

Audience members praised Harry's stripped-back performance, with videos from the concert quickly spreading across social media as fans hailed the emotional rendition.

Later the same day, Harry appeared to reflect on grief and perspective while returning to Wembley Stadium for another date on his Together Together world tour.

Addressing the crowd between songs, the singer spoke candidly about the emotional impact of recent experiences, without mentioning Liam by name.

"I've been letting a lot of life happen," he told fans. "Some things have landed on me, and it's made me think about how beautiful, difficult, inspiring and fragile life can be."

Despite those challenges, Harry said performing live had left him feeling optimistic.

"I've never felt more hopeful about the future than I do standing in these rooms with you," he continued.

"It feels like the beginning of something rather than the end."

The heartfelt speech follows similar comments Harry made earlier in the tour while performing in Amsterdam, where he reflected on taking time away from the spotlight and coping with personal loss.

Liam Payne was a member of One Direction from the band's formation in 2010 until the group went their seperate ways in 2016. Picture: Getty

During that show, he revealed he had lost friends over the past few years and said stepping back had allowed him to process life's biggest moments.

He described life as "fragile, beautiful, wonderful, hard, gross and inspiring," adding that sharing music with audiences created a sense of hope and positive energy.

Harry has previously spoken more directly about the impact of Liam's death during an interview with DJ Zane Lowe.

Watch Liam Payne sing 'Bridge Over Troubled Water':

Artists for Grenfell - Bridge Over Troubled Water (Official Video)

Calling it "so difficult" to lose a close friend, Harry admitted he struggled with grieving while also navigating public expectations surrounding such a personal loss.

"I have such strong feelings around my friend passing away," Harry explained. "Then suddenly there's this awareness that people want you to express that publicly."

He also remembered Liam as someone with "the kindest heart" who simply wanted to do well.

Reflecting on what the tragedy taught him, Harry said it prompted him to reassess his own priorities and how he wanted to live his life.

"The greatest way you can honour your friends who pass away is by living your life to the fullest," he said.

Harry Styles spoke candidly about the emotional impact of recent experiences with many assuming he was talking about pal Liam Payne. Picture: Getty

Harry is currently midway through his historic 12-night residency at Wembley Stadium, the longest ever staged there by a solo artist.

The concerts celebrate the release of his fourth studio album, Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally, with a setlist that blends chart favourites including 'Golden', 'Adore You' and 'Music for a Sushi Restaurant' alongside newer material such as 'Aperture', 'Dance No More' and 'Are You Listening Yet?'

Country music icon Shania Twain has joined Harry on stage throughout the London run, adding another surprise element to a series of shows that have combined intimate reflections with arena-sized performances.

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