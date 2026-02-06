Harry Styles confirms one-night-only concert in Manchester - but what does 'ticket requests' mean?

Harry Styles has announced a one-night-only show at Manchester’s Co-op Live on March 6,. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Harry Styles is finally playing Manchester – but with tickets priced at just £20 and sold through a mysterious ‘request’ system, fans are scrambling to figure it all out. Here's everything you need to know from how to get tickets to dates.

Harry Styles fans, get ready as the former One Direction star has announced a one-night-only show at Manchester’s Co-op Live on March 6, marking the release of his fourth album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.

With only 23,500 seats available, and enough demand to fill the arena dozens of times over, it’s no surprise the singer is using a “ticket request” system this time around.

So what does Harry's 'request tickets' actually mean, and how can fans get their hands on those elusive £20 tickets? Here’s everything you need to know about his Manchester show.

What does it mean to ‘request tickets’ for Harry Styles’s Manchester gig?

Instead of a traditional first-come, first-served ticket sale, Harry’s Manchester show is using a Ticketmaster request system – a method designed to make high-demand events fairer.

Fans can submit a ticket request during the open window, choosing the type of ticket they want and adding their payment details.

You won’t be charged immediately; Ticketmaster may temporarily authorise £1 to confirm your card details.

Once the request period closes, Ticketmaster allocates tickets at random from the available pool. Saving the huge rush we often see when a big artist releases tickets.

If your request is successful, your card will then be charged and your tickets will appear in your Ticketmaster account.

If not, your card won’t be charged, and you may still have another opportunity if additional tickets become available later.

This system, already used by artists such as Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and Ariana Grande, aims to cut down on bots, scalping and the frenzy that often crashes ticket sites.

For Harry Styles fans, it means a calmer process – though not a guaranteed ticket.

How to get Harry Styles Manchester tickets

To request tickets, fans will need to head to the official Ticketmaster request page or access it via Harry Styles’s official website. Here’s how the process works:

Visit the artist’s ticket request link. Select the Manchester Co-op Live show on March 6. Choose your preferred ticket type and quantity. Enter your payment details (you won’t be charged yet).

After the request window closes, you’ll receive an email confirming whether your tickets were successfully allocated.

If your request is successful, your card will be charged automatically, and your tickets will appear in the Ticketmaster app.

In a move that’s surprised many fans, tickets for Harry Styles’s Manchester concert are priced at £20. Picture: Getty

Each request has a ticket limit to make sure as many fans as possible can attend – and given that this is a one-night-only concert, expect those limits to be tight.

All sales are final, and refunds won’t be offered once a request is fulfilled. Ticket requests for the Manchester show open on Friday, February 6, so fans are advised to get their details ready in advance.

How much are Harry Styles’s Manchester tickets?

In a move that’s surprised many fans, tickets for Harry Styles’s Manchester concert are priced at £20 – a fraction of what his tour seats usually cost.

The low price is believed to be part of an effort to make the show more accessible, particularly after criticism over high tour prices.

Unsurprisingly, this announcement has sent fans into a frenzy, with social media lighting up over how to “request” and whether they’ll have a fair chance.

Given the size of Co-op Live (a 23,500-capacity arena) and the limited number of tickets available, competition will be fierce.

