Harry Styles confirms one-night-only concert in Manchester - but what does 'ticket requests' mean?

6 February 2026, 11:10

Harry Styles has announced a one-night-only show at Manchester’s Co-op Live on March 6,
Harry Styles has announced a one-night-only show at Manchester’s Co-op Live on March 6,. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Harry Styles is finally playing Manchester – but with tickets priced at just £20 and sold through a mysterious ‘request’ system, fans are scrambling to figure it all out. Here's everything you need to know from how to get tickets to dates.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harry Styles fans, get ready as the former One Direction star has announced a one-night-only show at Manchester’s Co-op Live on March 6, marking the release of his fourth album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.

With only 23,500 seats available, and enough demand to fill the arena dozens of times over, it’s no surprise the singer is using a “ticket request” system this time around.

So what does Harry's 'request tickets' actually mean, and how can fans get their hands on those elusive £20 tickets? Here’s everything you need to know about his Manchester show.

What does it mean to ‘request tickets’ for Harry Styles’s Manchester gig?

Instead of a traditional first-come, first-served ticket sale, Harry’s Manchester show is using a Ticketmaster request system – a method designed to make high-demand events fairer.

Fans can submit a ticket request during the open window, choosing the type of ticket they want and adding their payment details.

You won’t be charged immediately; Ticketmaster may temporarily authorise £1 to confirm your card details.

Once the request period closes, Ticketmaster allocates tickets at random from the available pool. Saving the huge rush we often see when a big artist releases tickets.

If your request is successful, your card will then be charged and your tickets will appear in your Ticketmaster account.

If not, your card won’t be charged, and you may still have another opportunity if additional tickets become available later.

This system, already used by artists such as Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, and Ariana Grande, aims to cut down on bots, scalping and the frenzy that often crashes ticket sites.

For Harry Styles fans, it means a calmer process – though not a guaranteed ticket.

Harry Styles shouts for Mrs Vernon during Manchester concert

How to get Harry Styles Manchester tickets

To request tickets, fans will need to head to the official Ticketmaster request page or access it via Harry Styles’s official website. Here’s how the process works:

  1. Visit the artist’s ticket request link.
  2. Select the Manchester Co-op Live show on March 6.
  3. Choose your preferred ticket type and quantity.
  4. Enter your payment details (you won’t be charged yet).

After the request window closes, you’ll receive an email confirming whether your tickets were successfully allocated.

If your request is successful, your card will be charged automatically, and your tickets will appear in the Ticketmaster app.

In a move that’s surprised many fans, tickets for Harry Styles’s Manchester concert are priced at £20
In a move that’s surprised many fans, tickets for Harry Styles’s Manchester concert are priced at £20. Picture: Getty

Each request has a ticket limit to make sure as many fans as possible can attend – and given that this is a one-night-only concert, expect those limits to be tight.

All sales are final, and refunds won’t be offered once a request is fulfilled. Ticket requests for the Manchester show open on Friday, February 6, so fans are advised to get their details ready in advance.

How much are Harry Styles’s Manchester tickets?

In a move that’s surprised many fans, tickets for Harry Styles’s Manchester concert are priced at £20 – a fraction of what his tour seats usually cost.

The low price is believed to be part of an effort to make the show more accessible, particularly after criticism over high tour prices.

Unsurprisingly, this announcement has sent fans into a frenzy, with social media lighting up over how to “request” and whether they’ll have a fair chance.

Given the size of Co-op Live (a 23,500-capacity arena) and the limited number of tickets available, competition will be fierce.

READ MORE:

More Music

See more More Music

Diana Ross and RAYE are headliners

Diana Ross and RAYE to headline Brighton & Hove Pride 2026!

Events

Michael Jackson's life is being made into a biopic set for release in April 2026

Michael Jackson's 'huge' biopic film Michael drops new trailer

TV & Movies

Cher caused at stir at the 2026 Grammys

Watch moment Cher announces the wrong winner at Grammys 2026

Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan have been revealed in their first on-set images as Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr in the new four-part Beatles anthology

The Beatles first look - Paul Mescal and Barry Keoghan transform into Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr

TV & Movies

Mel C has exclusively revealed to Heart her hopes and aspirations for a Spice Girls reunion tour in 2026.

Mel C drops biggest hint yet over Spice Girls 2026 reunion tour

Trending on Heart

Jessica Simpson shares an adorable moment with her son Ace

Jessica Simpson's 12-year-old towers over her in adorable mother and son moment

Peppa Pig's little brother will be diagnosed with a health condition in new episodes

Peppa Pig's brother George will face new health diagnosis in important new episodes

TV & Movies

Cruz Beckham goes viral with his video of the Spice Girls

The Spice Girls reunite in viral video with Cruz Beckham

Love Island All Stars are left shocked in their game of Snog, Marry, Pie

Love Island All Stars first look - islanders face shock twist in messy game of Snog, Marry, Pie

Love Island

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz have called each other 'soulmates'

Who is Harry Styles's girlfriend? Zoe Kravitz's age, famous dad and career explained

Love Island All Stars fans are keeping an eye on two islanders as they fear a connection is forming

Love Island All Stars fans spot shock new couple

Love Island

Love Island All Stars 2026 has already revealed four big bombshells

Love Island All Stars 2026 bombshells revealed

Love Island

MAFS bride Bec was in for a shock at her wedding ceremony.

MAFS Australia first look sees celeb guest overshadow groom in wild wedding scenes

Married at First Sight

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have sparked dating rumours after being photographed at the same hotel

Are Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton secretly dating?

Love Island All Stars girls standing in front of the firepit for th recoupling

Love Island All Stars first look sees islander left "humiliated" after surprise recoupling

Love Island

Willow doesn't approve of her brother's new crush.

Love Island's Sean's sister slams Lucinda in scathing rant following All Stars drama

Love Island

Nelson Peltz has broken his silence on the family feud with the Beckhams

Nicola Peltz's dad breaks silence on Brooklyn Beckham family feud

World Snooker announced John Virgo's death on 4th February 2026.

Snooker player and Big Break star John Virgo dies aged 79

Celebrities

The Love Island All Stars cast has been revaled

Love Island All Stars 2026 lineup - meet the confirmed cast and contestants

The Love Island All Stars cast of 2026 are older and wiser this series

Love Island All Stars 2026 ages from youngest to oldest

Love Island

Jesy Nelson opened up about her split from Zion Foster.

Jesy Nelson reveals 'traumatic' reason why she split from fiancé Zion Foster

Celebrities