Harry Styles changes views on marriage as he explains American Girls lyrics

Harry Styles got reflective on his life while writing his latest album, Kiss All The Time. Disco Occasionally. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Former One Direction star admits his new 'American Girls' song is a tune of loneliness as he reflects on what getting married means to him now.

Harry Styles released his brand new music album Kiss All The Time. Disco Occasionally in March 2026 and one song that has caught everyone's attention is 'American Girls'.

Speaking about the lyrics and meaning behind the new track, the former One Direction star explained it's actually a bit lonely.

The 'Aperture' singer opened up about how he believed he had the perfect life, being single and having fun, but actually, there is something really beautiful in picking your one person.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on his Apple Music show, Harry said: "It's actually quite a lonely song in a lot of ways. I watched like my three closest friends get married, and actually seeing them trust in something and risk something to find something like truly fulfilling, in a way that isn't as like shiny and on paper, as exciting as like you know watching them get married.

Harry Styles calls his 'American Girls song' lonely as it's about watching his friends marry. Picture: Getty

"I was like I'm single so I'm having all the fun and 'American Girls' is actually about watching them get married and like you know there just is a magic, when you find the right person, that you want to be with, but I think watching them do that and seeing that it doesn't come without any uncertainty it doesn't come without any risk."

He went on to add it transformed his views on the idea of getting married as he used his music hiatus to think about the things he wants to bring back into his life.

Harry added: "Having the time to stop and assess like all of it and really look at my life from like a bird's eye view and go like 'what do I actually want in my life?' Like I have all these things around me all the time. It's hard to pull those things in without making space for them.

"If you're like touring all the time and you're doing this all the time and all these things, there's no space to really choose. I think I had a real honest conversation with myself about okay in five years what do I want my life to look like."

Harry is currently dating Zoe Kravitz and it's believed they've been together since summer 2025.

Both the singer and actress have kept their relationship relatively low-key, but she could join him on tour this year as he plans to travel across the globe with his new tunes.

