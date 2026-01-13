Harry Styles teases new music with cryptic posters as fans prepare for epic comeback

Harry Styles fans are in meltdown as they anticipate his huge comeback. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Billboards, hidden websites and a surprise video drop; Harry Styles is teasing something big. Here’s every clue fans have decoded about his long-awaited music return.

Harry Styles fans are in meltdown as they've become convinced 2026 is the musical comeback we've all been waiting for.

With the launch of the former One Direction star's cryptic “We Belong Together” posters and a mysterious new website, everyone is sure there will be a new album and singles to come very soon.

After nearly four years without a new record, the 'As It Was' hitmaker seems to be about to emerge from his hiatus, and the internet has gone into full detective mode trying to decode every clue.

Harry Styles hasn’t released a new studio album since Harry’s House in 2022, and his Love On Tour wrapped up in 2023.

Since then, he’s mostly kept a low profile, with occasional public appearances and personal moments shared with fans.

But now a wave of new clues, from digital billboards to a cryptic website linked to his label, have set social media alight with speculation brand-new music could be on the horizon.

Below, we break down every verified hint, rumour and fan development that may point to Harry’s next big chapter in music.

A four-year musical pause and the wait for HS4

Harry’s last album Harry’s House was released in 2022, spawning hits like 'As It Was' and 'Music For A Sushi Restaurant'.

In the months that followed, he slipped into relative silence, surfacing only occasionally for low-key public appearances and glimpses into his personal life. Many are convinced this was the perfect opportunity to work on his new matieral.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for news of what many are calling HS4, a presumed fourth studio album, and all signs in January 2026 suggest the wait may soon be over.

Harry Styles hasn’t released a new studio album since Harry’s House in 2022. Picture: Getty

The 'Forever, Forever' video tease

On Saturday 27 December 2025, Harry broke a two-year musical silence by quietly uploading an eight-minute video titled Forever, Forever to his YouTube channel.

The surprise clip opens with emotional scenes of fans outside his final Love On Tour concert in Reggio Emilia, Italy, on 22 July 2023.

The footage captures concertgoers dancing, exchanging friendship bracelets and tearfully preparing for what many believed would be Harry’s last performance for some time.

The video then cuts to Styles himself, seated at a piano in a glittering vest and matching trousers, performing a moving instrumental piece written specifically for the occasion.

As he finishes, the words "We Belong Together" appear on screen, which brings us to...

Forever, Forever

'We Belong Together' posters appear worldwide

One of the biggest sparks around Harry Styles's comeback conversation has been a coordinated billboard campaign spotted in cities around the world.

From Monday 12 January, new posters have been spotted on streets including New York City, Manchester, Palermo, São Paulo and Berlin, carrying a simple but evocative message: "We belong together."

These posters feature a photo of a stadium full of fans — believed to be from the final date of Harry’s Love On Tour — and different versions carry phrases that some fans speculate could be song titles or lyrics.

New 'We Belong Together' website and fan WhatsApp group

Coinciding with the posters, a mysterious new website site webelongtogether.co quietly launched online today (13 January).

The homepage includes visuals of concert crowds, and clicking through leads visitors towards signing up for updates from HSHQ (short for Harry Styles Headquarters).

Fans who follow the prompts are redirected to a WhatsApp group chat called “HSHQ”, which allows users to receive automated updates directly to their phones.

Within hours of its discovery, screenshots of the chat began circulating on Twitter, Reddit, and TikTok, showing a “Welcome to HSHQ” message and the same phrase, “We Belong Together.”

The site also carries a copyright notice for Sony Music Entertainment, parent company of Harry’s label Columbia Records, lending weight to the theory this is not a fan-made stunt but an official launch for a new musical project.

Is Harry Styles launching an album, single, tour — or something else?

So far, nothing about Harry’s return has been officially confirmed by his team. But the scale and synchronicity of the clues have caused speculation:

New album campaign? Many believe the “We Belong Together” messaging is a title, lyric theme or slogan for a new record rollout — possibly HS4.

Many believe the “We Belong Together” messaging is a title, lyric theme or slogan for a new record rollout — possibly HS4. Aesthetic reboot? The concert images and nostalgic feel suggest a bridge between the Love On Tour era and something fresh.

The concert images and nostalgic feel suggest a bridge between the Love On Tour era and something fresh. Fans as Community: The WhatsApp group tied to the website could be a way to deliver exclusive updates or early content drops. Some fan theories even point to certain screen-printed phrases on posters — like “here we go again”, “let the light in” or “it’s all waiting there” — as references to future songs or thematic elements, though nothing has been confirmed.

Harry Styles has launched a mysterious new website too. Picture: Sony Music

Madison Square Garden and shows in 2026

Alongside the music hints, Page Six is reporting Harry Styles is planning another residency at Madison Square Garden, New York in 2026.

Although this isn’t directly about new music, a major venue commitment often accompanies album cycles — especially for an artist of his stature.

Harry Styles explains the inspiration behind new single As It Was

Fan Reaction — The Harries are ready

Across social feeds, Reddit threads, and fan hubs, reactions range from ecstatic to hyper-analytical. Above all else the dominant mood is that something big is coming.

Speculation about album titles, track counts, tour plans and release timelines has flooded fan communities.

Whether these clues culminate in a new single, a full album announcement, or something entirely unexpected, one thing is clear: Harry Styles’ followers are watching every hint closely.

