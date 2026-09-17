Why everyone thinks Harry Styles is retiring from music

Harry Styles has confirmed he doesn't know what he will do after his Together, Together tour. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Harry Styles confuses fans with cryptic message on tour leading everyone to believe he'll be taking a music hiatus.

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Together, Together has been a huge success for Harry Styles as he's dominated stages worldwide showing off his greatest music hits along with his new album, Disco All The Time. Kiss, Occasionally.

But as the tour continues, Harry has got rather cryptic about what happens next for him, leaving many fans worried he's set to retire from showbiz life altogether.

Sending fans an email about the extension of his tour at Wembley, he addressed the notification: "A message from Harry". It read: "Being an artist is the only life I’ve ever known really, I have been doing this since I was 16 years old, and I feel like the luckiest person in the world to still be sharing these moments with you.

"Tomorrow’s announcement will be the final cities of Together, Together. After that, I don’t know what comes next for me, but I know that I’m excited to find out.

"I can’t wait for us to keep dancing with all our friends, I hope to see you there. Thank you for coming out to see us, and for all the love and support you’ve given me over the years."

Harry Styles has had huge success on his latest tour and has extended into 2027. Picture: Getty

Is Harry Styles retiring from music?

The message left fans sure that Harry would be disappearing off the music scene as he admitted he didn't know if there would be a next time.

Following the email, Harry took to the stage in Madison Square Gardens and elaborated further.

Sitting at his piano, he said: "I sort of just want to be honest about who I am and where I am at, in my life. I didn’t wanna get to the end of the tour as we have previously and sort of say ‘until next time’ and I just wanted to be a little honest with you about that, I think."

Harry goes on to add he has always strived for bigger and better things but after a few recent life events, he's changed his perspective.

In the fan video posted on X, Harry added: "I’m sort of working on learning to be content with what is enough, and I don’t ever want these moments to ever feel less special because once they’re done they’re sort of on to the next thing and these shows to me have been the joy of my life, they've been so incredibly special to me.

"I think that is in part because I know that things like this don't last forever and I just want to thank you for all the support that you've given me over the years."

Harry has confirmed he will be concluding his Together, Together tour in London in August 2027.

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