What is Harry Styles' song Aperture about? Meaning behind new track revealed

21 January 2026, 17:08

Harry Styles's new track Aperture drops on Friday 23rd January.
Harry Styles's new track Aperture drops on Friday 23rd January. Picture: Instagram/@harrystyles

By Claire Blackmore

What is Harry Styles's song 'Aperture' about? Here's everything the Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally singer has revealed about the new track.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harry Styles sent fans wild earlier this week when he announced his brand new single Aperture was dropping at midnight on Friday 23rd January.

The singer, 31, revealed he was finally retuning to music, sharing a photo of himself beaming in the recording studio as he teased the fresh track.

It's the first song to be released from his fourth solo album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, which lands on 6th March, marking the end of his four-year break from the scene.

But what is the meaning behind Aperture? What is Harry Styles's new song about? Here, we delve in to all the clues he's released so far.

What is Harry Styles's new song 'Aperture' about?

Grammy-award winner Harry Styles has been leaving breadcrumbs for his fans, hinting at the exact meaning behind his new single Aperture.

He's been on a secret crusade around the world to promote his new album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, putting up cryptic billboards that signal what's to come.

His team were behind a series of posters that appeared in cities from New York to Manchester, all featuring photos of his fans accompanied by the simple sentence: "We belong together".

Some of them also featured extra messages, with Berlin's offering reading "let the light in", which teased his very first single in four years.

So what does Aperture mean? It refers to the amount of light that passes through a lens, and with Harry's latest merch featuring a limited-edition reloadable 35mm film camera it's clear his lyrics centre around photography.

On Instagram, he also shared a story featuring an animation of the word Aperture spinning back and forth, mimicking just how a camera lets light in then shuts it out.

So it's safe to say his first track since Harry's House back in 2022 stays true to the meaning of the actual word.

Who's the mystery muse behind the lens? For that, we'll have to wait and see.

