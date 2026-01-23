Who are Harry Styles's support acts for new Together, Together tour?

23 January 2026, 13:12

Harry Styles is heading back on the road in 2026 as he announced his Together, Together tour
Harry Styles is heading back on the road in 2026 as he announced his Together, Together tour. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

From pop icons to rising stars, here’s a look at the full lineup of artists joining Harry Styles on select dates of his 2026 Together, Together tour.

Harry Styles is heading back on the road in 2026 as he announced his Together, Together tour and a roster of new support acts.

Following the reveal of his upcoming album 'Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.' and lead single ‘Aperture’, the global superstar didn't wait long to confirm a string of dates where fans could come and see him live.

Harry, of One Direction fame, will travel to 50 cities worldwide including Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne, and Sydney, from May through December.

Harry's fourth studio album will arrive on March 6, preceded by the lead single ‘Aperture’, premiering worldwide on January 22.

Once fans have had time to dive into the new record, Styles will hit the stage for what’s being described as a “global residency”.

Harry Styles will travel to 50 cities worldwide, including Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne, and Sydney, from May through December.
Harry Styles will travel to 50 cities worldwide, including Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne, and Sydney, from May through December. Picture: Getty
Who are Harry Styles's support acts for Together, Together?

For his Together, Together tour, Harry is continuing with tradition, assembling a lineup of both established icons and rising talent that bring a mix of pop, R&B, electronic sounds to his new tour. Here's all the artists joining Harry on stage in 2026:

London: Shania Twain - Arguably the most famous of Harry's new support acts, the Canadian singer has sold over 100 million albums worldwide and is the only female artist to have three consecutive albums certified Diamond in the U.S.

Shania is known for hits such as 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman!' and 'That Don’t Impress Me Much', has won five Grammy Awards, and famously duetted with Harry Styles at Coachella in 2022, below:

Harry Styles and Shania Twain performing "You're Still The One" - Coachella 2022 - Week 1

Amsterdam: Robyn – The Swedish singer-songwriter is known for her influential electronic pop and hits like 'Dancing On My Own' and 'Call Your Girlfriend'.

Robyn has been nominated for multiple Grammys and won the Swedish Grammis award several times.

Robyn has had top songs including 'Dancing On My Own'
Robyn has had top songs including 'Dancing On My Own'. Picture: Getty

São Paulo: Fcukers – The indie-pop duo has been gaining international attention with their self-released singles and energetic live shows.

Fcukers are emerging artists with a growing presence in Europe and the U.S. festival circuit.

Mexico City: Jorja Smith – The British singer-songwriter won the 2019 Brit Award for British Female Solo Artist and has been nominated for multiple Grammy Awards.

Her notable songs include 'Blue Lights' and 'Be Honest'.

Jorja Smith - The Way I Love You

New York: Jamie XX – The English producer, composer, and DJ is a member of The xx and has received critical acclaim for his solo work, including the Mercury Prize-nominated album In Colour. He has produced for artists like Adele and Radiohead.

Melbourne: Fousheé – The American singer-songwriter gained recognition for her hit single 'Deep End' and co-writing 'Don’t Start Now' for Dua Lipa. She has been praised for blending alternative R&B and indie influences in her music.

Fousheé - feel like home (official video)

Sydney: Skye Newman – The British singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist is an emerging talent whose debut releases have been praised for soulful vocals and contemporary pop production.

Skye Newman - Hairdresser

Sydney and Melbourne: Baby J - The emerging artist has been building attention with recent singles such as 'Shots (feat. Kristi Lauren)' and 'Do the Math', showcasing a blend of hip‑hop and R&B‑influenced styles that he’ll bring to Australian dates of Harry Styles’ tour.

Tickets for Harry Styles’ Together, Together tour are not yet on general sale, but fans can secure presale access by signing up at the official Ticketmaster page or by pre-ordering his new album.

Click here for full details on tour dates, venues, VIP packages, and how to get tickets to the Together Together tour.

