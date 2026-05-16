What is Harry Styles's Together, Together set list?

16 May 2026, 15:00

Harry Styles is opening his 'Together, Together' tour in Amsterdam
Harry Styles is opening his 'Together, Together' tour in Amsterdam. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Harry Styles is kicking off the first night of his highly-anticipated Together, Together tour but what songs is he playing?

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Harry Styles is making his official return to the stage this May 2026 as he begins his 'Together, Together' tour in Amsterdam.

With a total of 67 tour dates, the former One Direction star will be performing in cities including London, New York, Brazil and Australia as he takes his new album, 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally' to all of his fan hotspots.

Opening his tour in Amsterdam for the first 10 nights, all attention has turned to Harry's set list and what songs he could be opening with and performing.

As one of the best kept secrets in the music industry for now, here's the rumoured set list as fans get ready for a night full of dancing and emotions.

Harry Styles is opening his 'Together, Together' tour with 10 nights in Amsterdam
Harry Styles is opening his 'Together, Together' tour with 10 nights in Amsterdam. Picture: Getty

What is Harry Styles's Together, Together set list?

Of course, we won't know for sure what Harry's exact setlist will be until he finally takes to the stage on the first night and reveals all.

But we know we can definitely expect some of his best solo hits including new single 'DJs Don't Dance No More' and new album tracks 'American Girl' and 'Aperture'.

Here's a rough guess of Harry's upcoming setlist:

  • 'Aperture'
  • 'American Girls'
  • 'Ready, Steady, Go!'
  • 'Are You Listening Yet?'
  • 'Taste Back'
  • 'The Waiting Game'
  • 'Season 2 Weight Loss'
  • 'Coming Up Roses'
Harry Styles will be touring throughout summer 2026 with his new album
Harry Styles will be touring throughout summer 2026 with his new album. Picture: Getty
  • 'Pop'
  • 'Dance No More'
  • 'Paint by Numbers'
  • 'Carla’s Song'
  • 'Daydreaming/Golden'
  • 'Adore You'
  • 'Matilda'
  • 'Satellite'
  • 'Late Night Talking'
  • 'What Makes You Beautiful' (One Direction cover)
  • 'From the Dining Table'
  • 'Watermelon Sugar'
  • 'As It Was'
  • 'Sign of the Times'
  • 'Aperture'
  • 'Kiwi'

Harry will also be performing some of his old hits like 'Watermelon Sugar' and it's likely he will also do new renditions of a classic One Direction hit.

It's also reported he will have a gospel choir and string orchestras on stage with him.

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