Is Harry Styles going on tour? The clever trick to make sure you don't miss tickets

22 January 2026, 17:10

Harry Styles is teasing a tour after releasing new music
Harry Styles is teasing a tour after releasing new music. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Harry Styles has confirmed to his very excited fans he's back with a new single and album for 2026, but will it be followed by a tour? Here's what we know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

One Direction's Harry Styles has officially confirmed new music is on its way as he revealed a fresh album and single for early 2026.

And while his fans are besides themselves with excitement, there's only one more question they need answered - is Harry going on tour this year? And he answer is yes!

Confirming his new album will be out March 6th, 'Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally', Harry also disclosed to fans his first single, 'Aperture' would be out on January 23rd.

With all that exciting info to digest, it's only natural we'll see the talented pop star follow up with a tour. Here is everything you need to know including dates, venues and how to get tickets.

Harry Styles was last on tour in 2023
Harry Styles was last on tour in 2023. Picture: Getty

Is Harry Styles going on tour in 2026?

Yes, Harry Styles is going on tour! The full tour dates, venues and how to get tickets are available here.

We know Harry, aged 31, has confirmed listening parties for his new song 'Aperture', across the globe including Amsterdam, Austin, Berlin, London, Mexico City, New York, Paris, Sao Paulo, Sydney, Tokyo, and Toronto.

Harry hasn't been on tour since 'Love On Tour' wrapped up in July 2023.

How to find out about Harry Styles tour tickets

To make sure you don't miss out on the chance to get tickets should there be an announcement, there's one clever trick you must do.

Head to Harry's website and click through to the store section. There you will find a 'No Purchase Necessary' button which you can click and register for all future 2026 dates.

Here, you add in some personal details and put yourself first in line for any Harry tour dates as he announces them.

