Who were members of Hear'Say? From the original line up to now

Hear'Say are getting back together for a reunion tour in 2027. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Which Hear'Say members are returning for the reunion? And what happened to Kym Marsh's replacement Johnny Shentall? Here's a look back at the history of the band's line-up.

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Hear'Say members have delivered some of the best music news to noughties pop fans as they've officially confirmed they're going on tour in 2027.

Revealing all in October 2026, it's been a quarter of a decade since the band, made up of Kym Marsh, Suzanne Shaw, Noel Sullivan, Myleene Klass and Danny Foster last performed together, making it the perfect time for a reunion.

At the announcement they said: "Coming back together after 25 years is something that’s incredibly special to all of us. It’s a chance to celebrate an unforgettable chapter in our lives, reconnect with each other and relive so many amazing memories.

"We are so excited to be celebrating with everyone and honestly can’t wait to reconnect with the Hear’say fans. To relive those amazing memories together and create some new ones along the way is going to be very special. We are counting down the days and can’t wait to see you there."

With Myleene officially out of reunion line-up, here's a look at all of Hear'say's members through the years and what they've been up to since the band split in 2002.

Kym Marsh sensationally quit the band in 2002 leaving them a member down. Picture: Kym Marsh/Instagram

Kym Marsh

Age: 50

Instagram: @marsh_kym

Kym won her spot in the band when she auditioned for Popstars and was chosen by the public to be the first member of the winning band.

However, Kym's dream didn't last long when she famously quit in February 2002 after just over a year.

Writing in her autobiography, she admitted there was tension between her and her fellow members and one final misunderstanding led her to sensationally quit via a newspaper interview.

Kym wrote: "At the start of 2002, we were invited to play to British troops in Oman but I needed to be in the country for my children. There was a misunderstanding that I didn't want to go to Oman and a newspaper got wind of the story.

"When I asked my PR agent he said that someone in the band had spoken to the newspaper. I felt utterly betrayed. Then I was asked by a newspaper if I had any comment and I was so angry I said, 'I quit'."

Following her departure from Hear'Say, Kym went on to release solo music before eventually going on to have a hugely successful career in acting starring in Coronation Street and The Imposter.

Kym has four children and four grandchildren.

Suzanne Shaw struggled with her mental health after the band but now runs a successful health business. Picture: Suzanne Shaw/Instagram

Suzanne Shaw

Age: 45

Instagram: @suzi_shaw

Suzanne Shaw stayed with the band until the very end but admitted her instant success led to a huge battle with anxiety and depression.

Twenty years later, she completely gave up alcohol and launched her own health and fitness brand which she credits for giving her a whole new life.

Just like Kym, Suzanne had a go at acting, starring in Emmerdale and is also taking up a spot in pants for Christmas 2026.

She has two children with ex Darren Day and become a grandmother for the first time in 2026 as her son welcomed his first child.

Danny Foster has carried on performing, creating a soul band with his wife Victoria. Picture: Danny Foster/Instagram

Danny Foster

Age: 47

Instagram: @mrdannyfoster

Following Kym's exit, the band carried on but confirmed their official split at the end of 2002, admitting they felt "they had lost the support of the public and Hear'Say had come to a natural end".

In 2013, Danny auditioned for The Voice but sadly, none of the coaches turned around for him. Explaining his reasons for taking part, he said: "I didn't fancy eating kangaroo testicles in the jungle,” he said. “I've been waiting for a talent show that was based on singing."

Now, Danny is an avid meditation and yoga practitioner and encourages his followers to do the same.

He and his wife Victoria have also set up their own band, Danny Foster & The Big Soul Corporation, where they entertain audiences with smooth covers.

Myleene Klass has denied the opportunity to reunite with Hear'Say. Picture: Myleene Klass/Instagram

Myleene Klass

Age: 48

Instagram: @myleeneklass

Despite not being part of the 2027 reunion, Myleene has admitted she has nothing but love for her fellow Hear'Say members.

She said the timing wasn't right for her to join the band but cites it as an incredibly important time of her life.

Since departing the band in 2002, Myleene has become a hugely successful celebrity figure. She's written books, presents on Loose Women and is a radio host for Smooth and Classic FM.

She also famously starred in I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! 2006 where she came second, losing out to Matt Willis. She returned for the spin-off series in South Africa in 2023 and was crowned the winner.

Myleene has released her own classical music and is a huge advocate and campaigner for women and children too, most recently changing the laws around miscarriage and care.

The presenter has three children - two daughters with ex-husband Graham Quin and a son with partner Simon Motson.

Noel Sullivan now uses his singing skills to coach theatre children. Picture: Moel Sullivan/Instagram

Noel Sullivan

Age: 46

Instagram: @thenoelsullivan

Since leaving the band, Noel has admitted to struggling with the instant success Hear'Say had.

However, since then, he's turned it all into positivity and now works as a theatre actor, singer, coach and director. He has his own company, Lita Education,and travels across the world helping young stars explore the world of theatre.

Noel is also happily married to partner and choreographer James Bennett and the couple are busy renovating a home together in France.

Hear'Say member Johnny is married to Steps star Lisa Scott Lee. Picture: Lisa Scott-Lee/Instagram

Johnny Shentall

Age: 48

Following Kym's exit in 2002, the band auditioned for a new member and recruited Johnny Shentall into the group.

With 4,000 hopefuls, Johnny's previous experience in a pop band saw him come out top and called "cream of the crop" by Danny. He performed with the band on their final tour before their split in 2002.

Since then, Johnny has largely remained out of the spotlight, supporting this wife, Steps star Lisa Scott Lee and their two children together.

He won't be taking part in the 2027 reunion as the original five get back together.

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