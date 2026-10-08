Hear'Say and Liberty X - Popstars: The Originals tour dates, tickets and venues revealed

8 October 2026, 08:00

Hear'Say/ Liberty X - Popstars: The Originals tour dates, tickets and venues revealed
Hear'Say/ Liberty X - Popstars: The Originals tour dates, tickets and venues revealed. Picture: Hear’Say and Liberty

By Hope Wilson

Here's everything you need to know about the Hear'Say & Liberty X - Popstars: The Originals tour including dates, tickets and venues.

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Hear'Say and Liberty X are back and better than ever as they head on a UK and Ireland tour in 2027.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of their formation, Hear’Say and Liberty X have announced details of their upcoming tour - ‘Popstars: The Originals’ which will see both bands perform together for the first time ever on the same stage.

The Hear’Say reunion features four of their original members: Danny Foster, Kym Marsh, Suzanne Shaw and Noel Sullivan and Liberty X return with their entire original line-up: Michelle Heaton, Jessica Taylor, Tony Lundon, Kevin Simm and Kelli Young.

Here's everything you need to know about the Hear'Say/ Liberty X - Popstars: The Originals tour including dates, tickets and venues.

Hear’Say and Liberty are heading on tour
Hear’Say and Liberty are heading on tour. Picture: Hear’Say and Liberty X

Hear'Say/ Liberty X - Popstars: The Originals tour dates

APRIL 2027

17th - Dublin, 3arena

18th - Belfast, SSE Arena

20th - Bournemouth, BIC

21st - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

25th - Brighton, Centre

28th - Cardiff, Utilita Arena

MAY 2027

1st - Birmingham, BP Pulse Arena

2nd - Leeds, First Direct Arena

4th - Newcastle, Utilita Arena

5th - Glasgow, Hydro Arena

7th - London, The O2

8th - Manchester, AO Arena

9th - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Hear'Say/ Liberty X - Popstars: The Originals tour tickets

Fans who register for Hear’Say HERE or Liberty X HERE will receive access to a ticket pre-sale that opens at 9.00AM BST on Wednesday, October 14th. Remaining tickets will then go on general sale HERE from 9.00AM BST on Friday, October 16th.

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