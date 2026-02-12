Hilary Duff sends fans wild with Lucky Me World tour - here's how to get presale tickets

12 February 2026, 16:27

Hilary Duff has confirmed a world music tour for 2026/27
Hilary Duff has confirmed a world music tour for 2026/27. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

World tour dates, venues and ticket prices revealed as singer Hilary Duff confirms her biggest music comeback.

Hilary Duff has sent her fans into a huge frenzy as she's confirmed her music comeback is going to be huge - world tour kind of huge.

Taking to Instagram to share her big news, the former Lizzie McGuire star took her followers on a trip down memory lane in a nostalgic clip.

Digging through a wardrobe, revealing some of her iconic looks through the years such as her Cinderella Story dress and some famous Lizzie looks, Hilary announced she would be touring the world later in 2026 as part of her 'Lucky Me' promotions.

She wrote: "I’M GOING ON A WORLD TOUR!!! … now what do I wear? Head to @hilaryduff.hq for all the details on how to access the pre-sale which starts next week."

And it didn't take long for the announcement to rack up thousands of likes and comments from her loyal fans. One wrote: "Omg this is so iconic." Another added: "We will be there! Can’t wait."

From tour dates, to venues, prices and how to get presale tickets, here's everything you need to know about Hilary Duff's new tour.

What are Hilary Duff's UK tour dates and venues?

She may not have dabbled in music for a while but Hilary is giving her comeback everything as she has confirmed a pretty large-scale tour for across the world.

Her dates and venues include USA, London, Canada, Australia and more. In September 2026 she officially lands in the UK. Here's when and where she's playing:

  • Tuesday 8 September – Utilita Arena Cardiff
  • Thursday 10 September – The O2, London
  • Saturday 12 September – AO Arena, Manchester
  • Sunday 13 September – OVO Hydro, Glasgow

In total Hilary will perform in seven countries from June 22nd 2026. The tour will officially conclude in February 2027.

When do Hilary Duff's Lucky Me tour tickets go on sale and how much are they?

You can get your hands on tickets from Friday 20th February from 10am. Tickets will be available from official ticket sites such as Ticketmaster.

At present, no prices for Hilary's tour have been revealed but more will be known when presale tickets go on sale.

Hilary Duff is excited to return to the stage across seven countries
Hilary Duff is excited to return to the stage across seven countries. Picture: Hilary Duff/Instagram

Will Hilary Duff tickets go on presale?

If you're looking to take away some stress and get ahead of the crowds, you can get presale tickets for Hilary's 'Lucky Me' tour.

For those in the UK and Ireland, you can preorder her new album 'luck...or something' from the shop part of her website here. Order before 2pm on Monday 16th February to be sent you presale link and code.

Alternatively, if you don't wish to buy the album, you can sign up for presale tickets here.

Who is Hilary Duff's support act?

We all know Hilary will put on an amazing show for her fans but she's also signed up a talented support act to help energise the concert-goers.

Her UK act is La Roux but for other dates across the world she will also have Lauren Spencer Smith and Jade LeMac.

