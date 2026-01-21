Watch - Hilary Duff reaches out to estranged sister during first music performance in 18 years

Hilary and Hailey Duff have allegedly fallen out and are no longer on speaking terms. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

New song 'We Don't Talk' hints at Hilary Duff's fallout with older sister Haylie - but is the actress asking for a reconciliation?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Hilary Duff surprised British fans this week when she took to the stage for the first time in 18 years and sang new music.

Making her singing comeback aged 38, Hilary looked sensational as she performed on stage but there was one new song, 'We Don't Talk', that really stood out to fans.

With lyrics speaking about a feud, many are convinced the former Lizzie McGuire actress is singing about her reported feud with older sister Haylie Duff.

While neither of the siblings have ever publicly mentioned a fall out, it has become somewhat obvious over the years as they're no longer pictured together nor do they have any social media interaction. Considering they used to be so close, many followers of Hilary have found this strange.

Hilary Duff performs new song

Hayley and Hilary Duff used to be super close. Picture: Getty

And now, the new song, features lyrics which many believe is about their fall out.

Hilary sang: "Don’t know when it happened, not even sure what it was about, cause we come from the same home, same blood.

"People ask me how you’re doing, I wanna say amazing, but the truth is that I don’t know."

The chorus also said "we don't talk, we don't talk about anything anymore".

For many listeners, they also believe Hilary hinted the reason behind their fall out could be to do with jealousy and competitiveness as she sings about giving it all up for her.

It also appears Hilary is asking for a reconciliation with Haylie as she goes on to sing: "Let’s have it out, i’ll hear you out, you’ll hear me out on the couch. Get back to how we were as kids, let’s break it down. So sick of being so sad about how we don’t talk and you won’t talk about it."

The song was the part of Hilary's London performance she really slowed down for, walking the stage barefoot and sitting on the sofa.

Talking about her return to stage 18 years later, Hilary wrote: "18 years later, and I still can’t quite make sense of it all. I’ve imagined what it might feel like to return to the stage, but last night was something else entirely. The love, the community, the energy…it met me in a way I wasn’t prepared for.

"Thank you for walking with me all these years, for celebrating what was while embracing what’s becoming. I don’t know how I ended up here, but I know I’m exactly where I’m meant to be. Truly what dreams are made of - but real."

READ MORE: