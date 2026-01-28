How much are Harry Styles's Together, Together tickets? And how much is he donating?

Harry Styles is taking to the stage once more in 2026 to perform new album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occassionally. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Harry Styles confirmed his first tour in three years but how much is he charging for tickets? And is he donating anything to charity? Here's the latest stats and figures.

Harry Styles made his fan base extremely happy this week when he confirmed a new album, single and tour was coming in 2026.

With new song 'Aperture' already dominating the music airwaves, it was obvious the announcement of his Together, Together tour was going to cause a huge ticket rush.

Confirming 50 stops on the tour in total, the former One Direction member will be playing dates in Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne and Sydney from May through December this year.

Harry has confirmed an epic ten dates in London's Wembley as well as a huge residency in New York's Madison Square Garden which runs from August 26th to October 9th.

So how much exactly are Harry Styles's tour tickets? And how much of the price is he donating to charities? Here's what we know.

Harry Styles will be donating a £1 from every ticket sale to chairty. Picture: Getty

How much are Harry Styles's Together, Together 2026 tour tickets in London?

Focusing on the UK, ticket prices have been revealed to be between £44.10-£466.25. This is excluding the VIP packages on offer.

Excluding VIP packages, Wembley Stadium is being divided into standing, general admission and seated tickets. The floor space has also been sectioned into CIRCLE, DISCO (the standing spots at the front) KISS and SQUARE (the standing spaces behind).

Prices are:

Level 1 and Level 5 seating: £44.10-£466.25

General Admission standing: £144.65

Front standing right: £198.95

Front standing left: £198.95

KISS pit: £279.45

DISCO pit: £279.45

CIRCLE pit: £279.45

SQUARE pit: £279.45

VIP tickets are also available and range from £468.85 to £725.25. This price includes your spot in one of the four pits at the front (KISS, DISCO, CIRCLE and SQUARE) and extra bonuses like access to a VIP lounge, early entry and a gift.

Is Harry Styles donating any money to charity?

Harry has confirmed £1 from every ticket sale will be donated to small music venues around the country who are part of the LIVE Trust.

Small venues across the country are all struggling to make a profit with many facing a closure.

With this in mind, Harry could raise £780,000 for the LIVE trust.

