How much are Harry Styles's Together, Together tickets? And how much is he donating?

28 January 2026, 14:27

Harry Styles performing o stage in a red sequin blazer
Harry Styles is taking to the stage once more in 2026 to perform new album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occassionally. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Harry Styles confirmed his first tour in three years but how much is he charging for tickets? And is he donating anything to charity? Here's the latest stats and figures.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Harry Styles made his fan base extremely happy this week when he confirmed a new album, single and tour was coming in 2026.

With new song 'Aperture' already dominating the music airwaves, it was obvious the announcement of his Together, Together tour was going to cause a huge ticket rush.

Confirming 50 stops on the tour in total, the former One Direction member will be playing dates in Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne and Sydney from May through December this year.

Harry has confirmed an epic ten dates in London's Wembley as well as a huge residency in New York's Madison Square Garden which runs from August 26th to October 9th.

So how much exactly are Harry Styles's tour tickets? And how much of the price is he donating to charities? Here's what we know.

Harry Styles smiling on the BRIT Awards red carpet
Harry Styles will be donating a £1 from every ticket sale to chairty. Picture: Getty

How much are Harry Styles's Together, Together 2026 tour tickets in London?

Focusing on the UK, ticket prices have been revealed to be between £44.10-£466.25. This is excluding the VIP packages on offer.

Excluding VIP packages, Wembley Stadium is being divided into standing, general admission and seated tickets. The floor space has also been sectioned into CIRCLE, DISCO (the standing spots at the front) KISS and SQUARE (the standing spaces behind).

Prices are:

  • Level 1 and Level 5 seating: £44.10-£466.25
  • General Admission standing: £144.65
  • Front standing right: £198.95
  • Front standing left: £198.95
  • KISS pit: £279.45
  • DISCO pit: £279.45
  • CIRCLE pit: £279.45
  • SQUARE pit: £279.45

VIP tickets are also available and range from £468.85 to £725.25. This price includes your spot in one of the four pits at the front (KISS, DISCO, CIRCLE and SQUARE) and extra bonuses like access to a VIP lounge, early entry and a gift.

Is Harry Styles donating any money to charity?

Harry has confirmed £1 from every ticket sale will be donated to small music venues around the country who are part of the LIVE Trust.

Small venues across the country are all struggling to make a profit with many facing a closure.

With this in mind, Harry could raise £780,000 for the LIVE trust.

READ MORE:

More Music

See more More Music

Harry Styles is heading on tour in 2026

Harry Styles Together, Together Tour dates, venues, tickets and presale revealed

Events

After ears of reflecting and with the tragic death of former contestant Liam Payne (pictured), Simon Cowell he now admits he would handle things differently.

Simon Cowell vows to do things differently as he reflects on Liam Payne's death

Harry Styles is heading back on the road in 2026 as he announced his Together, Together tour and a roster of new support acts.

Who are Harry Styles's support acts for new Together, Together tour?

Harry Styles is teasing a tour after releasing new music

Is Harry Styles going on tour? The clever trick to make sure you don't miss tickets

Blue first hit the scenes in 2001 and are still going strong 25 years later

Where are boyband Blue members now? Ages, partners, children and side businesses revealed

Trending on Heart

Lucinda's ex-boyfriend Zac claimed she was in a relationship.

Love Island star Lucinda's ex claims she's 'got a boyfriend on the outside'

Love Island

Beckham: Family at War – UNTOLD is a one-off documentary airing this week.

New Beckham family feud documentary to air tonight following Brooklyn's shock statement

TV & Movies

Love Island All Stars will face Maya Jama in the villa tonight

Love Island All Stars first look sees Maya Jama bring unexpected twist

Love Island

Hobbycraft has issued an urgent recall over the Giant Box of Crafts

Hobbycraft urgently recalls kids giant craft box over asbestos fears

Lifestyle

Helena admitted she's been flirting with one All Star off-screen.

Love Island's Helena 'secretly messaging' All Stars boy who's lined-up as 2026 bombshell

Love Island

Karren addressed the swirling rumours she used fat loss jabs.

Karren Brady reveals real reason behind dramatic weight loss

Celebrities

Drama erupts on Love Island All Stars

Love Island All Stars first look sees Islanders in tears as game gets heated

Love Island

Lucinda hinted at a fallout between her and co-star Millie.

What happened between Love Island's Lucinda and Millie? Their friendship fall-out explained

Love Island

Love Island exes Curtis and Ekin-Su dated for three months last year.

Love Island's Ekin-Su takes swipe at ex Curtis Pritchard as he enters villa for fourth time

Love Island

The Love Island All Stars cast of 2026 are older and wiser this series

Love Island All Stars 2026 ages from youngest to oldest

Love Island

Lucinda Strafford grew up in Brighton, south of England.

Love Island All Stars Lucinda Strafford - age, job, ex-boyfriends and island history

Love Island

Love Island All Stars contestant Ciaran Davies was a runner-up wit his ex-girlfriend

Who was Ciaran Davies with on Love Island and why did they split?

Love Island

Love Island has welcomed Curtis Pritchard back to the villa for the fourth time

Love Island All Stars Curtis Pritchard - age, ex-girlfriends, famous brother and island history
Fresh from The Traitors’ latest nail-biting finale, the hit TV show is taking on a whole new form as a West End production.

The Traitors play is coming to the West End: Tickets, dates, cast and everything we know so far

The Traitors

Love Island All Stars will see Samie and Lucinda go head to head for Ciaran Davies

Love Island All Stars first look reveals battle of the bombshells as Samie and Lucinda fall out

Love Island

Romeo Beckham has been dating Kim Turnbull for around a year now

Who is Romeo Beckham's girlfriend? Relationship details revealed